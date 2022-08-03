Read on www.dodgecountypionier.com
seehafernews.com
WIAA Awards Of Excellence For Three Area Schools
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is honoring 39 schools across the state including 3 in the lakeshore area as those that fulfilled the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2021-’22. The local and area schools named are Manitowoc Lutheran, Sheboygan Falls, and Hilbert. According...
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
dodgecountypionier.com
Dale Earl Hodgson
Dale Earl Hodgson, 69, of Horicon, passed away on August 2, 2022, in the comfort of his own home under the care of his wife, Diane and son, Andrew. He was born on November 2, 1952, in Hustisford. On September 14, 1974, Dale married Diane Beske in Horicon. Dale worked...
wearegreenbay.com
Brian Niznansky named Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News is thrilled to announce that Brian Niznansky has been promoted to Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dog missing around Waukesha South
WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are set to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s air support unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Aug. 2: Interstate-94 – Waukesha County. Aug. 3: Interstate-39 – Portage County.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
From Germany to Washington County, local centenarian leaves rich legacy
August 6, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Hildegard Schoenauer achieved the title of centenarian when she turned 100 years in June of 2022. A native of Speyer, Germany, Schoenauer came to the U.S. in 1951 when she was 29 years old. Born in a hospital in Germany in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | The man behind the dahlias at St. Frances Cabrini Church in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Parishioners at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 1025 S. Seventh Avenue in West Bend, WI are treated to a special sight before Mass as Rick Taetsch’s dahlia garden is in bloom. “There are over 400,000 different varieties of dahlias,” said Taetsch as he was busy...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 lightning strikes lead to fires in neighboring Dodge County
August 3, 2022 – Theresa, Wi – Eight fire departments responded to a call at 11:55 a.m. in Theresa on Wednesday morning as strong storms moved through Dodge and neighboring Washington Counties. A lightning strike started 300 round hay bales on fire. Then, at 12:25 p.m. a transformer...
1065thebuzz.com
SUV vs Dump Truck Crash Sends Three to Hospitals, Closes HWY 57 for Hours
A crash involving an SUV and a dump truck resulted in injuries to three persons, and required response from a DNR team at 9:18 this morning. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Larry Perronne said the accident occurred when a Honda CRV operated eastbound on County Highway “J” by a 42-year-old Grafton woman pulled out after stopping at Highway 57 and into the path of a Volvo dump truck operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel. The crash resulted in the dump truck landing in a waterway, requiring a response team from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and closing Highway 57 for several hours.
Crash on EB I-94 near Cottage Grove cleared
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Eastbound Interstate 94 has cleared at County Highway N near Cottage Grove after a crash during the Friday evening rush hour, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. A WisDOT traffic camera in the area appears to show...
Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
wisfarmer.com
Farm upbringing is Dodge County woman's 'greatest blessing'
BEAVER DAM – Leah Weninger of Rubicon, who someday would like to open her own farm camp was named the 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair during the annual Fair media banquet in Beaver Dam. Weninger competed against five other contestants for the crown. The other candidates were...
Greater Milwaukee Today
2 face off in Dem primary race for lieutenant governor
WISCONSIN — Two Democrats are vying for lieutenant governor in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Peng Her faces off against Sara Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and parts of Milwaukee. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate. Her did...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Shopping and listening to music in West Bend
The weather was perfect for day two of West Bend's Maxwell Street Days. With the rain all day on Wednesday, the business community decided to hold the event one more day. What a great time to bring the community businesses together. Also on Thursday, two bands played for Music On Main. The opening band was The Moon Mobile, a band made up of 4th through 8th graders in the local area. Following these talented young rockers was Left on Sunset.
ozaukeepress.com
Ozaukee’s longtime environmental champion to retire
Fellow officials praise work of Holschbach that includes key role in Lion’s Den purchase, leading healthy soil movement. ANDY HOLSCHBACH, Ozaukee County’s longtime director of the Land and Water Management Department, is retiring Aug. 19 after almost 40 years with the county. Holschbach has worked closely with area farmers to undertake initiatives to improve water quality in the area, and his latest efforts are aimed at improving soil health. Press file photo.
