Mayville, WI

seehafernews.com

WIAA Awards Of Excellence For Three Area Schools

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is honoring 39 schools across the state including 3 in the lakeshore area as those that fulfilled the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2021-’22. The local and area schools named are Manitowoc Lutheran, Sheboygan Falls, and Hilbert. According...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
dodgecountypionier.com

Dale Earl Hodgson

Dale Earl Hodgson, 69, of Horicon, passed away on August 2, 2022, in the comfort of his own home under the care of his wife, Diane and son, Andrew. He was born on November 2, 1952, in Hustisford. On September 14, 1974, Dale married Diane Beske in Horicon. Dale worked...
HORICON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dog missing around Waukesha South

WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

SUV, dump truck collide; Sheboygan police say 3 people hurt

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - Sheboygan police say three people were hurt following a collision between an SUV and dump truck in the Town of Plymouth on Friday morning, Aug. 5. A news release indicates the wreck happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday at State Highway 57 and County Road J. The preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV operated by a 42-year-old Grafton woman was eastbound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign at State Highway 57. After stopping, officials say she pulled out into the path of a dump truck being operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel.
PLYMOUTH, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

2 lightning strikes lead to fires in neighboring Dodge County

August 3, 2022 – Theresa, Wi – Eight fire departments responded to a call at 11:55 a.m. in Theresa on Wednesday morning as strong storms moved through Dodge and neighboring Washington Counties. A lightning strike started 300 round hay bales on fire. Then, at 12:25 p.m. a transformer...
THERESA, WI
1065thebuzz.com

SUV vs Dump Truck Crash Sends Three to Hospitals, Closes HWY 57 for Hours

A crash involving an SUV and a dump truck resulted in injuries to three persons, and required response from a DNR team at 9:18 this morning. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Larry Perronne said the accident occurred when a Honda CRV operated eastbound on County Highway “J” by a 42-year-old Grafton woman pulled out after stopping at Highway 57 and into the path of a Volvo dump truck operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel. The crash resulted in the dump truck landing in a waterway, requiring a response team from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and closing Highway 57 for several hours.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Farm upbringing is Dodge County woman's 'greatest blessing'

BEAVER DAM – Leah Weninger of Rubicon, who someday would like to open her own farm camp was named the 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair during the annual Fair media banquet in Beaver Dam. Weninger competed against five other contestants for the crown. The other candidates were...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

2 face off in Dem primary race for lieutenant governor

WISCONSIN — Two Democrats are vying for lieutenant governor in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Peng Her faces off against Sara Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and parts of Milwaukee. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate. Her did...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Shopping and listening to music in West Bend

The weather was perfect for day two of West Bend's Maxwell Street Days. With the rain all day on Wednesday, the business community decided to hold the event one more day. What a great time to bring the community businesses together. Also on Thursday, two bands played for Music On Main. The opening band was The Moon Mobile, a band made up of 4th through 8th graders in the local area. Following these talented young rockers was Left on Sunset.
WEST BEND, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Ozaukee’s longtime environmental champion to retire

Fellow officials praise work of Holschbach that includes key role in Lion’s Den purchase, leading healthy soil movement. ANDY HOLSCHBACH, Ozaukee County’s longtime director of the Land and Water Management Department, is retiring Aug. 19 after almost 40 years with the county. Holschbach has worked closely with area farmers to undertake initiatives to improve water quality in the area, and his latest efforts are aimed at improving soil health. Press file photo.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI

