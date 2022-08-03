ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lomira, WI

seehafernews.com

Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County

An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M

GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

FBI looking for man who may be in Wisconsin, $25,000 reward for information

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta is currently seeking a suspect that is believed to be in the Johnson Creek area. According to a release, Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is accused of shooting at a federal agent on July 28 in Columbus, Georgia and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
JOHNSON CREEK, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

3625 N 20th Place Sheboygan WI

Microwave, Stove/Oven, Dryer, Piano, Stair Ledge Mirror, Living Room Cabinet, Basement Shelving. Sellers Personal Property, Refrigerator, Washer, Freezers, All LL Refrigerators & Freezers. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit our website: www.PleasantViewRealty.com. Open House (Thursday August 4th, 2022, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm CST)
SHEBOYGAN, WI
dodgecountypionier.com

Eleanor Grace Allan Ball

Eleanor Ball of Edina, MN, and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, at age 87. Eleanor was born in Sparta, as the first child to Lloyd Duard Allan and Janet Catherine (Newton) Allan on June 6, 1935. The family settled in Mayville, where her father practiced law with the Thiel and Allan Law Firm.
MAYVILLE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

County may park struggling commuter bus

Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin

As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
KAUKAUNA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Storms sweep power outages across Washington County, WI

August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – Quite a few neighbors are in the dark this Wednesday afternoon as storms with frequent lightning strikes sweep across Washington County, WI. According to We Energies there are 3,175 people and businesses out of power across the county. Specific outages...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

