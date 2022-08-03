Read on www.dodgecountypionier.com
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | End of an era at Hilltop as auction slated for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
August 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It’s the end of an era for Hilltop Services, Inc. as an auction is set for Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The flyer from Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists reads, “After 50 years of business Harold & Ann Schnorenberg have sold their property. All purchases must be moved by Friday, September 2.”
NBC26
Fond du Lac County offering monetary incentives to address worker shortage
FOND DU LAC — The nationwide worker shortage has been adding pressure on employers across virtually all sectors of the workforce, and northeast Wisconsin is no exception. Data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce indicates that there are currently 10.7 million open jobs in the United States and 5.7 unemployed workers.
Worker death reported at De Pere company, OSHA investigating
A worker died Friday morning in an incident at C.A. Lawton Co. in De Pere, according to Rob Bonack, area director of the OSHA Appleton area office.
seehafernews.com
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M
GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Police in Village of Slinger, WI issue a Scam Alert | By Slinger Police Department
August 1, 2022 – Slinger, WI – A Village of Slinger employee received a call from someone claiming to be a sergeant with the “Slinger Village Police Department” and spoofed the Police Department’s phone number (262-644-6441) so it appeared on the employee’s caller ID.
wearegreenbay.com
FBI looking for man who may be in Wisconsin, $25,000 reward for information
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta is currently seeking a suspect that is believed to be in the Johnson Creek area. According to a release, Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is accused of shooting at a federal agent on July 28 in Columbus, Georgia and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford shop employee and police stop a $15,000 scam involving senior citizen | By Hartford Police
He said an elderly subject came into the store to send the package to an address in Baltimore, MD. Lemke observed the subject with a large quantity of money before he gave him the box and envelope. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The subject left the package and returned home....
pleasantviewrealty.com
3625 N 20th Place Sheboygan WI
Microwave, Stove/Oven, Dryer, Piano, Stair Ledge Mirror, Living Room Cabinet, Basement Shelving. Sellers Personal Property, Refrigerator, Washer, Freezers, All LL Refrigerators & Freezers. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit our website: www.PleasantViewRealty.com. Open House (Thursday August 4th, 2022, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm CST)
dodgecountypionier.com
Eleanor Grace Allan Ball
Eleanor Ball of Edina, MN, and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, at age 87. Eleanor was born in Sparta, as the first child to Lloyd Duard Allan and Janet Catherine (Newton) Allan on June 6, 1935. The family settled in Mayville, where her father practiced law with the Thiel and Allan Law Firm.
ozaukeepress.com
County may park struggling commuter bus
Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
Store in NE Wisconsin sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket
MADISON, Wis. — The winning ticket for Friday’s near-record Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in Wisconsin, but someone in the northeastern part of the state did win $1 million. In a news release Monday, the Wisconsin Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold at the Lighthouse...
Former Elmbrook Church pastor Stuart Briscoe dies at 91
Stuart Briscoe, author and pastor of Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, died Wednesday at the age of 91 from natural causes.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 men taken into custody following drug hit by Hartford Police K-9 | By Hartford Police
August 5, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Hartford Police Department Communications Center was notified that a possible domestic abuse situation was occurring at the Pike Lake State Campground. The caller noted both the man and woman were arguing...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin
As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
Accused killer of Milwaukee grandmother given low bail; WI AG candidates react
The race for the Wisconsin Attorney General hits deeper for a Milwaukee family that is dealing with the loss of their mother.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Storms sweep power outages across Washington County, WI
August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – Quite a few neighbors are in the dark this Wednesday afternoon as storms with frequent lightning strikes sweep across Washington County, WI. According to We Energies there are 3,175 people and businesses out of power across the county. Specific outages...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Comments / 0