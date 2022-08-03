ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horicon, WI

spectrumnews1.com

German band helps West Allis restaurant during pandemic

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — When you walk into Kegel’s Inn, you’re instantly transported to the 20th century. The German restaurant has been in West Allis for nearly 100 years. Julian Kegel is a fourth generation owner. His grandfather started Kegel’s Inn in 1924. “It was originally...
WEST ALLIS, WI
seehafernews.com

Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County

An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Horicon, WI
CBS 58

Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

County may park struggling commuter bus

Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M

GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee region sees $3.2M economic impact from lakefront fireworks, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The return of major events to Milwaukee's lakefront parks created a signification economic boost for the Milwaukee region. The Milwaukee County Parks Department announced the July 3 fireworks show, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air and Water Show brough in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of visitors coming from outside Milwaukee County.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

We ate all 8 of Wisconsin State Fair’s 2022 Sporkies finalists

Three words: Wisconsin State Fair. Starting yesterday and running through August 14, the annual celebration of all things Wisconsin is offering up oodles of entertainment, a variety of animals, stands to buy novelty T-shirts, rides for folks of all ages, and much more. Oh, and there’s food! Yes, a dizzying and/or worrying cornucopia of bizarre foods is once again available for purchase, satisfying even the most exotic on-a-stick taste buds.
WISCONSIN STATE
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
dodgecountypionier.com

Dale Earl Hodgson

Dale Earl Hodgson, 69, of Horicon, passed away on August 2, 2022, in the comfort of his own home under the care of his wife, Diane and son, Andrew. He was born on November 2, 1952, in Hustisford. On September 14, 1974, Dale married Diane Beske in Horicon. Dale worked...
HORICON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dog missing around Waukesha South

WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
WAUKESHA, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

3625 N 20th Place Sheboygan WI

Microwave, Stove/Oven, Dryer, Piano, Stair Ledge Mirror, Living Room Cabinet, Basement Shelving. Sellers Personal Property, Refrigerator, Washer, Freezers, All LL Refrigerators & Freezers. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit our website: www.PleasantViewRealty.com. Open House (Thursday August 4th, 2022, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm CST)
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
WEST ALLIS, WI

