spectrumnews1.com
German band helps West Allis restaurant during pandemic
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — When you walk into Kegel’s Inn, you’re instantly transported to the 20th century. The German restaurant has been in West Allis for nearly 100 years. Julian Kegel is a fourth generation owner. His grandfather started Kegel’s Inn in 1924. “It was originally...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
From Germany to Washington County, local centenarian leaves rich legacy
August 6, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Hildegard Schoenauer achieved the title of centenarian when she turned 100 years in June of 2022. A native of Speyer, Germany, Schoenauer came to the U.S. in 1951 when she was 29 years old. Born in a hospital in Germany in...
seehafernews.com
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
Second baby giraffe born at Milwaukee County Zoo
A Facebook post from the zoo says a second baby giraffe was born on Thursday to Ziggy and Baha. The calf, whose gender was not announced, was born at 12:20 p.m. and standing by 1:05 p.m.
Endangered bumble bee discovered at Milwaukee County Zoo
During the annual Backyard Bumble Bee Count, one volunteer came across a rusty patched bumble bee pollinating a flower.
CBS 58
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
ozaukeepress.com
County may park struggling commuter bus
Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
Former Elmbrook Church pastor Stuart Briscoe dies at 91
Stuart Briscoe, author and pastor of Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, died Wednesday at the age of 91 from natural causes.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M
GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
CBS 58
Root Beer Float Bash returns as Sprecher attempts to break record of most floats ever given away
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanks to Sprecher, Glendale is the root beer capitol of the world! This Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, and to celebrate, Sprecher is giving away root beer floats. Prepare to float right out of Bayshore after filling up on the treats.
CBS 58
Milwaukee region sees $3.2M economic impact from lakefront fireworks, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air & Water Show
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The return of major events to Milwaukee's lakefront parks created a signification economic boost for the Milwaukee region. The Milwaukee County Parks Department announced the July 3 fireworks show, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air and Water Show brough in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of visitors coming from outside Milwaukee County.
milwaukeerecord.com
We ate all 8 of Wisconsin State Fair’s 2022 Sporkies finalists
Three words: Wisconsin State Fair. Starting yesterday and running through August 14, the annual celebration of all things Wisconsin is offering up oodles of entertainment, a variety of animals, stands to buy novelty T-shirts, rides for folks of all ages, and much more. Oh, and there’s food! Yes, a dizzying and/or worrying cornucopia of bizarre foods is once again available for purchase, satisfying even the most exotic on-a-stick taste buds.
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
dodgecountypionier.com
Dale Earl Hodgson
Dale Earl Hodgson, 69, of Horicon, passed away on August 2, 2022, in the comfort of his own home under the care of his wife, Diane and son, Andrew. He was born on November 2, 1952, in Hustisford. On September 14, 1974, Dale married Diane Beske in Horicon. Dale worked...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dog missing around Waukesha South
WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
pleasantviewrealty.com
3625 N 20th Place Sheboygan WI
Microwave, Stove/Oven, Dryer, Piano, Stair Ledge Mirror, Living Room Cabinet, Basement Shelving. Sellers Personal Property, Refrigerator, Washer, Freezers, All LL Refrigerators & Freezers. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit our website: www.PleasantViewRealty.com. Open House (Thursday August 4th, 2022, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm CST)
wpr.org
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
wearegreenbay.com
Hundreds of animals, mostly bunnies, rescued from hoarding conditions at home in Kiel
KIEL, WI (WFRV) – A massive effort is underway to save hundreds of animals, many of them rabbits, on the lakeshore. Even the most experienced Humane Society workers say there weren’t quite ready for what they saw in the home along Town Line Road near Lax Chapel Road in Kiel.
NBC26
Fond du Lac County offering monetary incentives to address worker shortage
FOND DU LAC — The nationwide worker shortage has been adding pressure on employers across virtually all sectors of the workforce, and northeast Wisconsin is no exception. Data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce indicates that there are currently 10.7 million open jobs in the United States and 5.7 unemployed workers.
WISN
State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
