Don’t judge a book by its cover! The inside of this Plymouth two-family has an abundance of interior, quality updates. It’s located close to historic downtown Plymouth and has a great rental history. The main unit offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There’s an extra room currently used as a bedroom but would make a great home office, toy room, or bonus room. Large living and dining rooms and a renovated kitchen with beautiful cabinetry! The upper unit has a bedroom, large bonus/storage room, 1 bath, and has also seen some updates over the course of a few years. Outside you’ll find a two-car garage and a partially fenced yard. Check the FAQ document for additional improvements!

PLYMOUTH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO