Theresa, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M

GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Theresa, WI
seehafernews.com

Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County

An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

115 Elizabeth Street Plymouth WI

Don’t judge a book by its cover! The inside of this Plymouth two-family has an abundance of interior, quality updates. It’s located close to historic downtown Plymouth and has a great rental history. The main unit offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There’s an extra room currently used as a bedroom but would make a great home office, toy room, or bonus room. Large living and dining rooms and a renovated kitchen with beautiful cabinetry! The upper unit has a bedroom, large bonus/storage room, 1 bath, and has also seen some updates over the course of a few years. Outside you’ll find a two-car garage and a partially fenced yard. Check the FAQ document for additional improvements!
PLYMOUTH, WI
wortfm.org

Tim Ramthun on Election Integrity and Running for Governor

The fall partisan primary election is on August 9, and WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Tim Ramthun, Republican Representative from Campbellsport, about election integrity, his platform, and his endorsements in the race for Governor. Tim Ramthun is currently serving his second term as Representative of Wisconsin’s 59th District.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Storms sweep power outages across Washington County, WI

August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – Quite a few neighbors are in the dark this Wednesday afternoon as storms with frequent lightning strikes sweep across Washington County, WI. According to We Energies there are 3,175 people and businesses out of power across the county. Specific outages...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
1065thebuzz.com

SUV vs Dump Truck Crash Sends Three to Hospitals, Closes HWY 57 for Hours

A crash involving an SUV and a dump truck resulted in injuries to three persons, and required response from a DNR team at 9:18 this morning. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Larry Perronne said the accident occurred when a Honda CRV operated eastbound on County Highway “J” by a 42-year-old Grafton woman pulled out after stopping at Highway 57 and into the path of a Volvo dump truck operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel. The crash resulted in the dump truck landing in a waterway, requiring a response team from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and closing Highway 57 for several hours.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

Markesan Fire Chief Steps Down

(Markesan) Markesan Fire Chief Tom Wilde has stepped down from the position. He plans to stay with the fire department for at least one more year which will give him five decades with the agency. As the story goes he wanted to be a firefighter when Gerald Westover was the...
MARKESAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Three injured in Plymouth crash

Three people were hospitalized following a crash of an SUV with a dump truck in the Sheboygan County town of Plymouth this morning (August 5th). The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the SUV operated by a 43-year-old rural Grafton woman was east bound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign with State Highway 57.
PLYMOUTH, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE

