ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Biden Muse on Moving First-in-Nation Primary To Delaware ‘An Insult,’ Sununu Says

By PAULA TRACY, InDepthNH.org
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on indepthnh.org

Comments / 1

Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Roger Wood Asks What N.H. Political Experts Think of Yang’s New Forward Party

“Forward,” a newly forming political party in the U.S., is either what you might call a flash in the pan or truly the gateway to a future election process. Founder Andrew Yang, a former contestant in the New Hampshire presidential primary, thinks it is the key to the future for greater confidence for voters. Two well-known political science experts are not so sure. In fact, both professors Dante Scala and Andrew Smith of the University of New Hampshire, agree on one thing. The new party has a huge task in front of it to make a dent in the current political process. Podcast producer Roger Wood had a chance recently to speak to both of them at the same time.
ELECTIONS
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – August 7, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Sussex GOP condemns ‘racist’ mailer sent by conservative group McGuiness pushes back after DE Dems endorse primary opponent A tale of two bills: Paid leave and pot Culture Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater Winterthur offers $2 admission to SNAP members Sign ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Londonderry, NH
State
Delaware State
City
Manchester, NH
Concord, NH
Government
City
Boscawen, NH
City
Seabrook, NH
City
Concord, NH
State
Washington State
City
Hampstead, NH
City
Washington, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Delaware Government
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Two Veteran N.H. Teachers and a Free Stater Talk Education

So much is at stake in matters of education in New Hampshire. The impact of COVID. New laws that some say divide people. In the relative educational calm of summer with children on vacation, I talked to two seasoned teachers, M. Louise White at Somersworth High School and Susan Hewey at Winnisquam Regional Middle School, and a parent who is not a teacher, Rachel Goldsmith, chair of Moms for Liberty, an organization demanding parental rights in the classroom. Goldsmith is the former executive director of the Free State Project.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Walker
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Joe Biden
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Commissioner Says Sununu’s ‘Done Nothing’ To Re-Open Gunstock, Made Matters Worse

GILFORD – Gunstock Area Commissioner Doug Lambert said Gov. Chris Sununu has done nothing to help re-open Gunstock Mountain Resort and has actually made matters worse. Lambert said he has been too busy helping to keep Gunstock moving forward to look into the $500 check the Gunstock Area Commission gave in 2020 to Gov. Sununu’s campaign and called it a “side issue.”
GILFORD, NH
talbotspy.org

AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland

The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#The State House#Senate#Demo
Live 95.9

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs

  Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Cape Gazette

Leave it to beavers to control the flow of water

A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation replaced the crossroad pipes at the point in Milton where Cave Neck Road turns into Atlantic Street. The pipes are located at the bottom of two hills and serve as the waterway for Round Pole Branch, a distributary of the Broadkill River from the north that meanders south almost all the way to Route 9.
MILTON, DE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy