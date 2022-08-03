Biden Muse on Moving First-in-Nation Primary To Delaware ‘An Insult,’ Sununu Says

“Forward,” a newly forming political party in the U.S., is either what you might call a flash in the pan or truly the gateway to a future election process. Founder Andrew Yang, a former contestant in the New Hampshire presidential primary, thinks it is the key to the future for greater confidence for voters. Two well-known political science experts are not so sure. In fact, both professors Dante Scala and Andrew Smith of the University of New Hampshire, agree on one thing. The new party has a huge task in front of it to make a dent in the current political process. Podcast producer Roger Wood had a chance recently to speak to both of them at the same time.

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO