Biden Muse on Moving First-in-Nation Primary To Delaware ‘An Insult,’ Sununu Says

Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
Climate Activists Rally at State House In Oppressive Heat
CONCORD – Climate activists took to the State House lawn in nearly 100-degree heat Thursday to call on voters to hold their future governor and legislators accountable and engage them to reject the big political money of fossil fuel companies and utilities. While electric bills for most in New...
Roger Wood Asks What N.H. Political Experts Think of Yang’s New Forward Party
“Forward,” a newly forming political party in the U.S., is either what you might call a flash in the pan or truly the gateway to a future election process. Founder Andrew Yang, a former contestant in the New Hampshire presidential primary, thinks it is the key to the future for greater confidence for voters. Two well-known political science experts are not so sure. In fact, both professors Dante Scala and Andrew Smith of the University of New Hampshire, agree on one thing. The new party has a huge task in front of it to make a dent in the current political process. Podcast producer Roger Wood had a chance recently to speak to both of them at the same time.
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – August 7, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Sussex GOP condemns ‘racist’ mailer sent by conservative group McGuiness pushes back after DE Dems endorse primary opponent A tale of two bills: Paid leave and pot Culture Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater Winterthur offers $2 admission to SNAP members Sign ... Read More
Two Veteran N.H. Teachers and a Free Stater Talk Education
So much is at stake in matters of education in New Hampshire. The impact of COVID. New laws that some say divide people. In the relative educational calm of summer with children on vacation, I talked to two seasoned teachers, M. Louise White at Somersworth High School and Susan Hewey at Winnisquam Regional Middle School, and a parent who is not a teacher, Rachel Goldsmith, chair of Moms for Liberty, an organization demanding parental rights in the classroom. Goldsmith is the former executive director of the Free State Project.
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf reintroduces proposal to put $2,000 in residents' pockets
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) and Democratic state lawmakers have reintroduced a proposal to send $2,000 checks to lower-income households to provide relief for the higher cost of living.
Sununu Blasts Belknap County House Members Who Were No Shows at Meeting On Gunstock
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu said Belknap County Delegation members who did not show up for a meeting to deal with the crisis at the county-owned Gunstock Mountain recreation area Monday night have “made it easy” for county residents to vote them out of office in the coming elections.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's rental vacancy rate drops to 2.6 percent, underscoring severity of housing shortage
New US Census Bureau data reveals that Delaware’s rental vacancy rate is the third lowest in the country – a metric that housing and planning agencies say underscores the scale of the state’s housing shortage. Delaware’s vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2022 stood at 2.6...
Commissioner Says Sununu’s ‘Done Nothing’ To Re-Open Gunstock, Made Matters Worse
GILFORD – Gunstock Area Commissioner Doug Lambert said Gov. Chris Sununu has done nothing to help re-open Gunstock Mountain Resort and has actually made matters worse. Lambert said he has been too busy helping to keep Gunstock moving forward to look into the $500 check the Gunstock Area Commission gave in 2020 to Gov. Sununu’s campaign and called it a “side issue.”
talbotspy.org
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
Barrington Considers $300,000 in Employee Bonuses
After all the officers in the Barrington Police Department received $5,000 retention bonuses, the town is considering more bonuses for all full-time employees. “We’re concerned about retention,” said Selectboard Chair Dan Mannschreck. In June, the board approved using $70,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to give out...
WMDT.com
New legislation houses permanent substitute teachers in Delaware high needs schools
DELAWARE – Governor John Carney’s signature will provide more workforce support for school districts across the first state. House Bill 315 is now law, establishing $2 million in grant funding to house permanent substitute teachers at high needs schools. After seeing many leave the field due to retirement...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Rhode Island mom sues after discovering 'secret' 'antiracist' meetings held in district
A Rhode Island mom filed a lawsuit Wednesday after she was blocked from attending "secret" meetings that were focused on antiracist ideology and should have been open to the public, allegations in a complaint said. "I learned that my school had appointed a subcommittee to change the curriculum in the...
LAW・
WMDT.com
Delaware Government launches marketing campaign, signing bonuses to help fill 400+ vacancies across agencies
DOVER, Del.-The Delaware Government is launching a new ad campaign and pay bump as the state looks to fill over 400 vacancies in positions across the government. In the campaign — the state is pushing the fact that many positions now offer competitive salaries, benefits, and flexible schedules compared to private sector positions.
Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs
Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
Bomb Threats Target 10 Higher Education Institutions Across State
CONCORD, New Hampshire – The Department of Safety is investigating reports of multiple bomb threats that appear to be targeting various colleges and universities across the State of New Hampshire. A preliminary investigation has revealed that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the same phone number was used to make...
Southern Delaware pallet village offers help for growing number of people experiencing homelessness
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware has seen a massive surge since the start of the pandemic. The latest point-in-time survey by the Delaware Continuum of Care found 2,369 people experiencing homelessness in the state, the highest count ever and more than double the number from the January 2020 survey.
N.H. Revenue Surplus for 2022 Shrinks Slightly With Adjustments
CONCORD — According to figures released Friday afternoon by the Department of Administrative Services, the state ended the 2022 fiscal year with a $429.7 million revenue surplus based on preliminary accrual adjustments. The actual revenue and budget surpluses will not be determined until the state’s finances are audited and...
Cape Gazette
Leave it to beavers to control the flow of water
A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation replaced the crossroad pipes at the point in Milton where Cave Neck Road turns into Atlantic Street. The pipes are located at the bottom of two hills and serve as the waterway for Round Pole Branch, a distributary of the Broadkill River from the north that meanders south almost all the way to Route 9.
