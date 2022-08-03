ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

Montanans Impacted by Flooding in Yellowstone County May Be Eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Water Collection Drive H2O For Heros Is Back in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Since 2012 the Firehouse Subs Franchise has been donating water to local first responders to help combat dehydration and heat-related illness. On Saturday, select locations hosted their one-day-only water collection drive. Fire season means our first responders are going to be exposed to extremely high temperatures and...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana fatality crashes sharp increase in July

After Montana’s crash fatality numbers dropped significantly in the first part of 2022, they increased drastically in the month of July. “Vehicle drivers need to wear their seatbelts and motorcycle drivers need to take wearing a helmet seriously,” MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said. 35 people died on Montana’s...
Daily Montanan

Zortman-Landusky mine owner fined more than $500K for mining violations

Using satellite imagery, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality has cited a mine owner and operator more than a half-million dollars in fines for illegally exploring mining without proper permits and warned that years of clean-up and remediation done to alleviate toxic acid mine drainage may be have been undone. The DEQ cited Luke Ployhar, […] The post Zortman-Landusky mine owner fined more than $500K for mining violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com

6 Montana campgrounds to visit year-round

The summer camping season is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean camping has to stop! Montana has several campgrounds that can be used year-round, according to Onlyinyourstate. Here is a list of campgrounds to try during any time of the year. Rocky Mountain Hi Campground. Located in Kalispell. Great...
Laurel Outlook

Laurel water treatment plant issues precautionary health advisory

On Wednesday, July 27, the City of Laurel issued a health advisory regarding water quality in Laurel. According to the document, the Laurel Municipal water treatment plant, “experienced higher than normal turbidities on the 14th, 17th, 18th, and the 30th of June.” The notice states that disinfectant procedures may have not been enough to ensure water quality due to the excessive turbidities.
LAUREL, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Painted Rocks water release begins

Two of Montana’s biggest industries, tourism/recreation and agriculture, like everything else in life, need water to thrive. Both sectors of the economy suffer when the water runs low. Back in the 1980’s it was not uncommon for the river to virtually dry up at Bell Crossing north of Victor. That’s when Bitterrooters got together and decided to buck the old adage that comes to everyone’s mind in Montana on hot summer days: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting.” Instead, irrigators and recreationists came together to change the old adage into something new and promising: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for managing.” Instead of fighting over the water, citizens with competing interests came together to work something out. The result was a coordinated water sharing plan that has been working remarkably well now for almost 40 years.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
97.1 KISS FM

The Best of Montana’s Homeland Foods

Throughout my thirty years here in Montana (and a few years total spent in the summers of North Dakota), I have encountered some stellar food options!. However, some of these choices YOU may not have heard of. Pasties? What is that?! Well, follow along below, and we'll show you. Top...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

A costly bite: school lunches no longer free in Montana

MONTANA - School Lunches are no longer free for students in the state as the federal waiver that was created due to the pandemic, has expired. A new 25-cent increase in lunches in Missoula are now raising school lunch prices to $3 or $3.25, a hefty increase after lunch was free for the last two years.
MONTANA STATE

