Montanans Impacted by Flooding in Yellowstone County May Be Eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Fairfield Sun Times
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Montana
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Char-Koosta News
Governor Gianforte surveys Elmo Fire, urges Montanans to do their part to prevent wildfire
ELMO – Governor Greg Gianforte surveyed the Elmo Fire and received a briefing from incident command. “At more than 21,000 acres, the Elmo Fire is the most significant fire Montana has faced this year and the top priority fire in the state,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I’m encouraged by the optimism of incident command as we head into the weekend, and am grateful to the over 500 personnel responding to protect lives and property.”
Montana’s devastating wildfires are starting underground
Scorched earth and vegetation from the Richard Springs Fire behind the home of Rae Peppers. The wildfire, ignited by a coal seam, grew quickly, trapping and killing Peppers' herd of draft horses. Louise Johns / High Country NewsThe world’s least understood ignition source is causing devastating wildfires across Montana’s Powder River Basin.
CodeRED warning system growing in Yellowstone County
The system called CodeRED has been up and running in for about 3.5 years, but some residents still don't know about it.
montanarightnow.com
Water Collection Drive H2O For Heros Is Back in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Since 2012 the Firehouse Subs Franchise has been donating water to local first responders to help combat dehydration and heat-related illness. On Saturday, select locations hosted their one-day-only water collection drive. Fire season means our first responders are going to be exposed to extremely high temperatures and...
yourbigsky.com
Montana fatality crashes sharp increase in July
After Montana’s crash fatality numbers dropped significantly in the first part of 2022, they increased drastically in the month of July. “Vehicle drivers need to wear their seatbelts and motorcycle drivers need to take wearing a helmet seriously,” MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said. 35 people died on Montana’s...
Zortman-Landusky mine owner fined more than $500K for mining violations
Using satellite imagery, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality has cited a mine owner and operator more than a half-million dollars in fines for illegally exploring mining without proper permits and warned that years of clean-up and remediation done to alleviate toxic acid mine drainage may be have been undone. The DEQ cited Luke Ployhar, […] The post Zortman-Landusky mine owner fined more than $500K for mining violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Wolf Advocates Seek to Disqualify Idaho, Montana From Federal Funding
Several conservation groups on Thursday filed a petition seeking to disqualify Montana and Idaho from receiving millions of dollars in federal funding because of legislation that expanded wolf hunting and trapping opportunities in both states. The Center for Biological Diversity and 26 other conservation and animal welfare groups signed a...
Flooding severely changed Southern Montana rivers
Aside from the new channels in the river, there's also a long list of debris to keep an eye out for. And it's not just downed trees and boulders.
Economists' midyear outlook forecasts changing growth trends in Montana
Montana economists say after several years of rapid economic growth in the state, signs are pointing to a change.
This Montana Community Has New Rules. Are You A Fan?
It's no shocker that I think this is a great thing. Again, I want to make sure that everyone understands that I have an issue with how disastrous it looks, not the reasons why people are opting to stay in what I named, "campers row". But there is a new...
NBCMontana
SLIDESHOW: Wildfires burning across western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Multiple fires are burning across western Montana. If you're in a safe location to take photos of a wildfire, send them to NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn.
yourbigsky.com
6 Montana campgrounds to visit year-round
The summer camping season is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean camping has to stop! Montana has several campgrounds that can be used year-round, according to Onlyinyourstate. Here is a list of campgrounds to try during any time of the year. Rocky Mountain Hi Campground. Located in Kalispell. Great...
Laurel Outlook
Laurel water treatment plant issues precautionary health advisory
On Wednesday, July 27, the City of Laurel issued a health advisory regarding water quality in Laurel. According to the document, the Laurel Municipal water treatment plant, “experienced higher than normal turbidities on the 14th, 17th, 18th, and the 30th of June.” The notice states that disinfectant procedures may have not been enough to ensure water quality due to the excessive turbidities.
bitterrootstar.com
Painted Rocks water release begins
Two of Montana’s biggest industries, tourism/recreation and agriculture, like everything else in life, need water to thrive. Both sectors of the economy suffer when the water runs low. Back in the 1980’s it was not uncommon for the river to virtually dry up at Bell Crossing north of Victor. That’s when Bitterrooters got together and decided to buck the old adage that comes to everyone’s mind in Montana on hot summer days: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting.” Instead, irrigators and recreationists came together to change the old adage into something new and promising: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for managing.” Instead of fighting over the water, citizens with competing interests came together to work something out. The result was a coordinated water sharing plan that has been working remarkably well now for almost 40 years.
Warm water prompts fishing restrictions on Western MT rivers
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has enacted "Hoot Owl" fishing restrictions for parts of the Bitterroot and Clark Fork rivers.
The Best of Montana’s Homeland Foods
Throughout my thirty years here in Montana (and a few years total spent in the summers of North Dakota), I have encountered some stellar food options!. However, some of these choices YOU may not have heard of. Pasties? What is that?! Well, follow along below, and we'll show you. Top...
montanarightnow.com
A costly bite: school lunches no longer free in Montana
MONTANA - School Lunches are no longer free for students in the state as the federal waiver that was created due to the pandemic, has expired. A new 25-cent increase in lunches in Missoula are now raising school lunch prices to $3 or $3.25, a hefty increase after lunch was free for the last two years.
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
esgtoday.com
Warburg Pincus Invests $250 Million in Renewable Fuels Project Montana Renewables
Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus has agreed to make a $250 million investment in renewable fuel project Montana Renewables LLC (MRL). The transaction values MRL at $2.25 billion. Based in Great Falls, Montana, MRL, a subsidiary of specialty branded products company Calumet, is modifying existing assets to process waste...
