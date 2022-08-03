Wicomico Co. Council moves towards banning DAF tanks

Read on www.wmdt.com
Related
WMDT.com
Confederate Flag Controversy in Sussex County Council
GEORGETOWN, Del. – A Sussex County Councilman is speaking out, demanding that thousands of dollars in taxpayer money be returned to the county after he learned that it went to fund a local museum that flies the confederate flag. Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer is calling out his colleague,...
The Dispatch
OC Mayor Vetoes Stacked Parking Change, Saying, “I Cannot, In Good Conscience, Support This Ordinance As Approved’; Meehan Continues To Maintain Margaritaville Property ‘Being Overdeveloped’
OCEAN CITY — Mayor Rick Meehan this week vetoed an ordinance passed by the majority of the council last month authorizing tandem, or stacked, parking with a valet system for major downtown redevelopment projects including the proposed Margaritaville project. The ordinance passed on a 5-1 vote, with Council President...
WGMD Radio
5 Candidates Compete for 3 Council Positions in Saturday’s Fenwick Island Election
Fenwick Island voters will go to the polls Saturday. Three seats on town council are open, with five candidates competing. Incumbents Richard Benn and William Rymer hope to stay in office. Edward Bishop, Eric Espinosa and Kimberly Espinosa are also running for a two-year term. Vicki Carmean is not seeking re-election.
The Dispatch
Fiori, Elder Elected To Commissioners
SNOW HILL – Contests in two close races were decided last week with the conclusion of mail-in and provisional ballot counting. In an extremely tight race, incumbent Worcester County Commissioner Ted Elder held onto his seat with a six-vote victory in District 4. In the county’s other close race, Eric Fiori was confirmed the winner of the District 3 seat long held by Commissioner Bud Church.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Sussex council defers vote on School Lane
Following a July 26 public hearing, Sussex County Council voted to defer a decision on three pending applications for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 adjacent to Love Creek Elementary School. Council is leaving the record open to allow time for the applicant to respond to a request...
WMDT.com
City of Milford sees major progress in staffing, still in need of solid waste personnel
MILFORD – Del. – The city of Milford is currently facing a labor shortage in its Solid Waste Department that’s impacting residents. Department personnel tell 47ABC, there’s three routes for solid waste and to complete them they’ve had to use help from outside hands including the city’s Street and Sidewalk Department.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Schools celebrate Director of Special Education with parade
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County Public Schools took part in a parking lot parade Wednesday morning to celebrate Mrs. Bonnie Walston, Director of Special Education. She has been the school system’s outstanding Director of Special Education since 2002 and was treated to a parade fit for a queen, complete with a tiara and sash.
WBOC
Sentencing Rescheduled for Laurel Man Convicted for Jan. 6 Involvement
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sentencing has been rescheduled for the Laurel, Delaware man convicted for his involvement in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Kevin Seefried will now be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden on January 20, 2023. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in September of this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer wants grant money back from historical society
District 3 Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer of Lewes is questioning a recent councilmanic grant to the Georgetown Historical Society. During council's July 26 meeting, Schaeffer said he was not aware of the Confederate veterans memorial and flag flying at the society's Marvel Museum on South Bedford Street. On June...
Ocean City Today
Worcester petitioners seek agricultural easement selloff
Petitions for 11 properties in Worcester County seeking agricultural easements were approved by the county commissioners on Tuesday and will be sent to the state for the ultimate approval. Each year, the state reviews petitions from property owners who want to sell agricultural easements to the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation...
Cape Gazette
Biden making an early-morning trip Aug. 7 to Rehoboth
For the fourth time this summer, President Joe Biden will be visiting his North Shores beach home. According to the Daily Guidance and Press Schedule from the White House issued Saturday, Aug. 6, the president will leave Washington, D.C., at 6:55 a.m. and is expected to arrive in Rehoboth by 7:50 a.m. Dr. Jill Biden is already in town.
Ocean City Today
Hours extended on trial basis at Ocean City’s Little Salisbury boat ramp
Permanent change set for upcoming work session talk. As the summer winds down and the days gradually get shorter, sp too will the time available to launch boats and haul them out of the water. But at the Little Salisbury private boat ramp, a set of restrictions are already doing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
delawarepublic.org
Dover's 2023 budget uses electricity fees, delayed infrastructure updates to balance inflation pressures
Dover’s 2023 budget relies on an electricity fee increase and delaying some infrastructure upgrades to balance the city’s books. The $194 million budget marks a roughly $30 million increase over the last year’s budget, covering both rising personnel costs – driven up in part by competition for scarce employees – and increasing prices for fuel, construction materials and other key resources.
Cape Gazette
We are lucky to live in eastern Sussex County
Sometimes it takes someone from somewhere else to point out how lucky we are to live in eastern Sussex County. I know we all complain about the traffic, especially those of us who remember when Route 14, now Route 1, was a two-lane crown road with dirt shoulders, but those people who cram in here during the summer are the blood that keeps the largest industry in the area alive.
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
WMDT.com
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes
BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
Ocean City Today
Upcoming events approved in Ocean City
From Jeep parades to an Ultimate Frisbee competition, a number of events are planned to close out the summer and welcome the fall in Ocean City. And on Monday, council members approved agreements and other details for festivities planned for August, September and October. Jeep Week. Thousands of Jeeps will...
Cape Gazette
Nassau Bridge crossover should be closed now
For many visitors, the Nassau Bridge is a gateway to the beaches. Descending from the Route 1 bridge is like a plane coming in for a landing, a sign you’re almost at your destination, whether Lewes, Rehoboth, Dewey or points farther south. Also like a plane, many cars are...
WBOC
Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore
SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
talbotspy.org
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
Comments / 1