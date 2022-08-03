Celebrating one year of success for Salisbury’s Newton Community Center

Read on www.wmdt.com
WMDT.com
“It just really feels great:” Unity day event brings community together, supports local youth
SALISBURY, Md. -The VFW Wicomico Post 10159’s Unity Day made a long-awaited return Saturday afternoon. Organizers tell us they were happy to bring the event back as it had been on hiatus due to the pandemic. Attendees of all ages got the chance to shop with local vendors and...
WMDT.com
Back To School Bash serves as supplies drive, fun event for whole family
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department will host its first-ever Back to School Bash later this month, sponsored by AmeriGroup. To get in you’ll need to purchase a $10 wristband which will allow you access to a full range of games, food vendors, and music.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Schools celebrate Director of Special Education with parade
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County Public Schools took part in a parking lot parade Wednesday morning to celebrate Mrs. Bonnie Walston, Director of Special Education. She has been the school system’s outstanding Director of Special Education since 2002 and was treated to a parade fit for a queen, complete with a tiara and sash.
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Indian Tribe sets 44th Annual Powwow Sept. 10-11
Hudson Fields of Milton is proud to host the Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Grand entry will be held at noon both days. A church service is set for...
WBOC
Sharptown's 95th Annual Fireman's Carnival Underway
SHARPTOWN, Md.- The 95th annual Sharptown Fireman's Carnival kicked off on Thursday night. Damian Jones, president of the Sharptown Fire Department, says they could not be more excited. And Jones says, the guests are excited too, especially when they see their favorite ride. "The tilt-a-whirl is a big favorite by...
Southern Delaware pallet village offers help for growing number of people experiencing homelessness
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware has seen a massive surge since the start of the pandemic. The latest point-in-time survey by the Delaware Continuum of Care found 2,369 people experiencing homelessness in the state, the highest count ever and more than double the number from the January 2020 survey.
WMDT.com
Firefighter Combat Challenge tests fire personnel strength, promotes wellness
OCEAN CITY, Md. -Firefighters were put to the test Saturday as the Ocean Firefighter Combat Challenge made its return to the resort town. “Essentially what the firefighter challenge is that you’re climbing five flights of stairs, you’re doing a keiser force machine using a sledgehammer to show your force, and you’re also deploying a hose line and opening and closing the nozzle. Then of course you’re rescuing a victim,” OCFD Public Information Officer Ryan Whittington said.
WMDT.com
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes
BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
Cape Gazette
We are lucky to live in eastern Sussex County
Sometimes it takes someone from somewhere else to point out how lucky we are to live in eastern Sussex County. I know we all complain about the traffic, especially those of us who remember when Route 14, now Route 1, was a two-lane crown road with dirt shoulders, but those people who cram in here during the summer are the blood that keeps the largest industry in the area alive.
WBOC
Abnormally Large Snakehead Fish Caught in Salisbury City Park
SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday, a couple caught an 11 pound, 32 inch snakehead fish in the Salisbury City Park Pond. The Northern Snakehead fish, a fish native to China, was introduced to the Chesapeake Bay area in 2002. Many snakehead fish populations have since been introduced to various waterways across the region.
Cape Gazette
Mini-Blues Festival to rock Nassau Valley Vineyards Aug. 13
Nassau Valley Vineyards will present a one-day blues festival Saturday, Aug. 13, featuring headliner Gaye Adegbalola, founding member of Saffire, The Uppity Blues Women. An afternoon concert from 4 to 7 p.m. will feature one of Delaware’s favorite blues men, Jimmy Pritchard. The opening act will be Sussex County youth sensations and Lewes natives, The Williams Brothers. Admission for this concert is $15.
Ocean City Today
Berlin Peach Festival slated for Saturday
Georgia isn’t the only state that can grow a mean peach. Locals and visitors alike will have a chance to take in a variety of vendors and attractions — and, of course, peaches — at the 14th annual Berlin Peach Festival on Saturday at the Calvin B. Taylor Museum.
WMDT.com
TidalHealth Crisis Center opens in Salisbury, presenting an alternative to the ER for those in mental distress
SALISBURY,Md- A new alternative to the emergency room for those with mental health issues is now up and running in Salisbury. TidalHealth’s brand new Crisis Center opened its doors Thurdsay afternoon, and will offer on sight care from psychiatrists and medical staff to those in mental health crisis, as well as the ability to refer patients to outside care.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
WBOC
Salisbury Zoo Acquires Red Wolf
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo recently received a two-year-old male red wolf from the US Fish and Wildlife Recovery, Red Wolf Recovery Program in North Carolina. Bowie has joined Shiloh, the female red wolf as a companion, zoo officials said Thursday. The red wolf is the world’s most endangered...
WMDT.com
City of Milford sees major progress in staffing, still in need of solid waste personnel
MILFORD – Del. – The city of Milford is currently facing a labor shortage in its Solid Waste Department that’s impacting residents. Department personnel tell 47ABC, there’s three routes for solid waste and to complete them they’ve had to use help from outside hands including the city’s Street and Sidewalk Department.
WMDT.com
Confederate Flag Controversy in Sussex County Council
GEORGETOWN, Del. – A Sussex County Councilman is speaking out, demanding that thousands of dollars in taxpayer money be returned to the county after he learned that it went to fund a local museum that flies the confederate flag. Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer is calling out his colleague,...
WDEL 1150AM
Dog left for dead; Owners sought
Delaware authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a dog on the side of a road near Dover. The dog was left in a crate in tall weeds off of North Little Creek Road near the Route 1 overpass. Officials say she was clinging to life when she was...
WBOC
Recreational Water Advisory in Effect for Parts of Rehoboth, Dewey & Bethany Beaches
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A recreational water advisory for sections of Rehoboth Beach as well as segments of Dewey and Bethany Beaches was issued Thursday by The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. DNREC said the advisory in Rehoboth Beach includes Baltimore Avenue to Stockley Street. The beach in...
rehobothfoodie.com
Blue Water Grill Closing
After 15 years in Millsboro, the Blue Water Grill is closing for good as of 8/15. The restaurant had many trials and tribulations, including a devastating fire several years ago and the arbitrary lockdowns and restrictions of the last several years. Former co-owner Josh Wiggins is now cooking at the...
