Salisbury, MD

Celebrating one year of success for Salisbury’s Newton Community Center

By Anissa Lopez
 4 days ago
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. Schools celebrate Director of Special Education with parade

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County Public Schools took part in a parking lot parade Wednesday morning to celebrate Mrs. Bonnie Walston, Director of Special Education. She has been the school system’s outstanding Director of Special Education since 2002 and was treated to a parade fit for a queen, complete with a tiara and sash.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Nanticoke Indian Tribe sets 44th Annual Powwow Sept. 10-11

Hudson Fields of Milton is proud to host the Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Grand entry will be held at noon both days. A church service is set for...
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Sharptown's 95th Annual Fireman's Carnival Underway

SHARPTOWN, Md.- The 95th annual Sharptown Fireman's Carnival kicked off on Thursday night. Damian Jones, president of the Sharptown Fire Department, says they could not be more excited. And Jones says, the guests are excited too, especially when they see their favorite ride. "The tilt-a-whirl is a big favorite by...
SHARPTOWN, MD
WMDT.com

Firefighter Combat Challenge tests fire personnel strength, promotes wellness

OCEAN CITY, Md. -Firefighters were put to the test Saturday as the Ocean Firefighter Combat Challenge made its return to the resort town. “Essentially what the firefighter challenge is that you’re climbing five flights of stairs, you’re doing a keiser force machine using a sledgehammer to show your force, and you’re also deploying a hose line and opening and closing the nozzle. Then of course you’re rescuing a victim,” OCFD Public Information Officer Ryan Whittington said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes

BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
BERLIN, MD
Cape Gazette

We are lucky to live in eastern Sussex County

Sometimes it takes someone from somewhere else to point out how lucky we are to live in eastern Sussex County. I know we all complain about the traffic, especially those of us who remember when Route 14, now Route 1, was a two-lane crown road with dirt shoulders, but those people who cram in here during the summer are the blood that keeps the largest industry in the area alive.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Abnormally Large Snakehead Fish Caught in Salisbury City Park

SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday, a couple caught an 11 pound, 32 inch snakehead fish in the Salisbury City Park Pond. The Northern Snakehead fish, a fish native to China, was introduced to the Chesapeake Bay area in 2002. Many snakehead fish populations have since been introduced to various waterways across the region.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Mini-Blues Festival to rock Nassau Valley Vineyards Aug. 13

Nassau Valley Vineyards will present a one-day blues festival Saturday, Aug. 13, featuring headliner Gaye Adegbalola, founding member of Saffire, The Uppity Blues Women. An afternoon concert from 4 to 7 p.m. will feature one of Delaware’s favorite blues men, Jimmy Pritchard. The opening act will be Sussex County youth sensations and Lewes natives, The Williams Brothers. Admission for this concert is $15.
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Berlin Peach Festival slated for Saturday

Georgia isn’t the only state that can grow a mean peach. Locals and visitors alike will have a chance to take in a variety of vendors and attractions — and, of course, peaches — at the 14th annual Berlin Peach Festival on Saturday at the Calvin B. Taylor Museum.
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

TidalHealth Crisis Center opens in Salisbury, presenting an alternative to the ER for those in mental distress

SALISBURY,Md- A new alternative to the emergency room for those with mental health issues is now up and running in Salisbury. TidalHealth’s brand new Crisis Center opened its doors Thurdsay afternoon, and will offer on sight care from psychiatrists and medical staff to those in mental health crisis, as well as the ability to refer patients to outside care.
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Salisbury Zoo Acquires Red Wolf

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo recently received a two-year-old male red wolf from the US Fish and Wildlife Recovery, Red Wolf Recovery Program in North Carolina. Bowie has joined Shiloh, the female red wolf as a companion, zoo officials said Thursday. The red wolf is the world’s most endangered...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Confederate Flag Controversy in Sussex County Council

GEORGETOWN, Del. – A Sussex County Councilman is speaking out, demanding that thousands of dollars in taxpayer money be returned to the county after he learned that it went to fund a local museum that flies the confederate flag. Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer is calling out his colleague,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Dog left for dead; Owners sought

Delaware authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a dog on the side of a road near Dover. The dog was left in a crate in tall weeds off of North Little Creek Road near the Route 1 overpass. Officials say she was clinging to life when she was...
rehobothfoodie.com

Blue Water Grill Closing

After 15 years in Millsboro, the Blue Water Grill is closing for good as of 8/15. The restaurant had many trials and tribulations, including a devastating fire several years ago and the arbitrary lockdowns and restrictions of the last several years. Former co-owner Josh Wiggins is now cooking at the...
MILLSBORO, DE

