ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell speaks at Coast Chamber Connections Breakfast

By Janae Jordan
wxxv25.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Arrested for grand larceny in D’Iberville

On Wednesday, August 03, 2022, D’Iberville Police Officers responded to 11282 Mandal Pkwy, Galleria BMW, in reference to a Grand Larceny. Upon officers speaking with the business manager, he reported that upon opening the business, he and other employees discovered two recently purchased large flat screen televisions missing from the company with a combined value of approximately $9000.00.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
wxxv25.com

8/5 – The Chief’s “Hot & Humid” Friday Morning Forecast

Today will bring hot and humid conditions with t-storm coverage slightly more reduced for generally areas along/near of I-55 and east to the MS coast given this slightly drier overall environment settling in. Messy clusters of storms will be best rooted along NW surging outflow boundaries, but should be progressive enough to reduce the overall flash flooding risk especially for the south Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy