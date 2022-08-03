Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell speaks at Coast Chamber Connections Breakfast

Read on www.wxxv25.com
Related
wxxv25.com
Arrested for grand larceny in D’Iberville
On Wednesday, August 03, 2022, D’Iberville Police Officers responded to 11282 Mandal Pkwy, Galleria BMW, in reference to a Grand Larceny. Upon officers speaking with the business manager, he reported that upon opening the business, he and other employees discovered two recently purchased large flat screen televisions missing from the company with a combined value of approximately $9000.00.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Lottery Draw August 5th, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
wxxv25.com
8/5 – The Chief’s “Hot & Humid” Friday Morning Forecast
Today will bring hot and humid conditions with t-storm coverage slightly more reduced for generally areas along/near of I-55 and east to the MS coast given this slightly drier overall environment settling in. Messy clusters of storms will be best rooted along NW surging outflow boundaries, but should be progressive enough to reduce the overall flash flooding risk especially for the south Mississippi.
wxxv25.com
Mega Millions winning numbers for August 5th, 2022
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
Comments / 0