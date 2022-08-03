ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

6 books beyond 'The Handmaid's Tale' that explore the loss of reproductive rights

By Jacqui Palumbo, Brienne Walsh
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Octavia Butler
CNN

How to adapt Jane Austen -- and why it's so hard to get right

From the Colin Firth-starring "Pride and Prejudice" to "Clueless" to "Persuasion," filmmakers find endless inspiration in the books of Jane Austen. CNN spoke to Austen scholars about why we love Austen adaptations, and why some can be so hard to nail down.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Reproduction#Women And Men#Us Constitution#Handmaid#University Book Store#African Americans#The New York Times#American#Christian
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy