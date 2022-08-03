6 books beyond 'The Handmaid's Tale' that explore the loss of reproductive rights

Read on www.cnn.com
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
90-year-old former Senator: Fighting racism relies on White people
Fifty-three years ago, a government commission investigated civil unrest and racial inequality in America. The results from the “Kerner Report” shocked the country but mostly faded into history. The last surviving member, Fred Harris, shares why.
The Oak Creek massacre signaled the rise of White supremacist violence. But the warnings went unheeded
In the decade since the 2012 attack on a Sikh gurdwara in Wisconsin, the US domestic terror threat has escalated, and mass shootings have become a fixture of American life. And with each new tragedy, the deadly mass shooting fades further and further from memory.
US couple transforms abandoned Italian house into dream home with an elevator
US couple Massoud Ahmadi and Shelley Spencer snapped up an abandoned property in the Sicilian town of Sambuca, spending $250,000 to turn it into a stylish house complete with its own elevator.
Unexpected discovery could make story of very early humans 'more real,' scientists say
Researchers found 88 human footprints on a US military base in Utah. The prints likely belong to those living in the Ice Age.
Start your week smart: Senate vote, Taiwan, California Wildfire, Gaza, Roe v. Wade
Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
The Horniman Museum promised to repatriate a trove of artifacts, which include objects known as Benin bronzes, looted from West Africa during a British military invasion in 1897.
People Are Sharing Jobs That Unfairly Get A Bad Rap, And It's Wild How Misunderstood They Are
"I'm an embalmer. People assume we're creepy or morbid, but families do appreciate and understand the care we take with their loved one, which makes it all worth it."
Larry Ellison Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Larry Ellison and learn about the co-founder and former CEO of Oracle.
A centuries-old horse tooth might be the last piece in the genetic puzzle of Assateague's horses
The unexpected discovery of a 16th-century horse tooth in modern-day Haiti has provided credence for an age-old folk story about the origin of feral horses on an island off Maryland and Virginia.
How to adapt Jane Austen -- and why it's so hard to get right
From the Colin Firth-starring "Pride and Prejudice" to "Clueless" to "Persuasion," filmmakers find endless inspiration in the books of Jane Austen. CNN spoke to Austen scholars about why we love Austen adaptations, and why some can be so hard to nail down.
Space Shuttle Program Fast Facts
Read CNN's Space Shuttle Program Fast Facts for a look at the NASA program, which ended in 2011 after 135 missions.
Opinion: What started in Kansas upends American politics
In "The Wizard of Oz," a tornado sends Dorothy spinning into the "Merry Old Land of Oz." Last week it was what Politico called a "political earthquake" in Kansas that sent the national debate over abortion into a new and unpredictable phase.
Pink Floyd co-founder explains meaning behind warning at the top of his show
Pink Floyd’s co-founder warns fans on his solo tour that if they can’t stand his politics, “F off to the bar.” His show includes calling President Biden a war criminal, and firing a fake semi-automatic weapon into the crowd. CNN’s Michael Smerconish finds him just as passionate offstage.
'The View' finally fills its 'conservative seat'
CNN political commentators Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro are joining “The View” as co-hosts. Brian Stelter asks Lauren Wright, who guest-hosted the show, about Republican representation on the show.
Casper is hiring professional nappers with 'exceptional sleeping ability'
A mattress brand is hiring for a position where sleeping on the job is not just accepted -- it's mandatory.
