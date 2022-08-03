Read on richmondmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
Related
First Annual Watermelon Festival arrives in Petersburg this week
Watermelon lovers are in luck this summer -- another watermelon festival is on its way, this time in Petersburg.
He's collected over 1 million records, but he's not unplugging any time soon
If you need a soundtrack for your trip back in time, Walt Smith can keep you on track. The 80-year-old combines his passion for music with his profession.
Rappahannock Record
Nancy Travers signs off to listeners after nearly 40 years on the airwaves
There are probably very few people who truly fulfill their destiny and purpose and work the career they are born to do. Nancy Travers, however, is one of those very few. After nearly 40 years of speaking to listeners in the Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks, the greater Richmond area, and of course, the Northern Neck, she will leave behind a legacy of serving communities with dedication to providing news, music and a smile listeners could hear through their radio speakers each and every morning.
rvahub.com
U of R’s Modlin Center for the Arts announces 2022-2023 season
The University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts has announced its 2022-2023 season, and has announced that it is being even more intentional than ever in offering a diverse program of artists, emphasizing BIPOC and women-led companies to share its stages and classrooms this season. The University of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 4-10
First he conquered rustic bread, then came wood-fired pizza. Now, adding to his repertoire of carb-focused concepts, dough master Billy Fallen has rolled out his latest namesake venture. Joined by former Dutch & Co. chef and co-owner Caleb Shriver, Fallen debuted Billy Pasta this week inside Ellwood Thompson’s market in Carytown, presenting fast-casual, quality-driven pasta dishes with flair that can be ordered at the touch of a button. (Richmond magazine)
40th Annual Carytown Watermelon festival returns to Richmond
The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns to Richmond Sunday, August 14. Sponsored by Publix, the festival will begin bright and early at 10 a.m. and will carry on throughout the day before ending at 6 p.m.
CEO selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
“It’s about keeping the momentum going and keeping up the awareness of what those statues have meant — and taking a negative narrative and turning it into something positive.”
PHOTOS: Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival arrives at Rockett’s Landing
Visitors to Rockett's Landing on Saturday got to see a rare sight, as colorful dragons filled the water as part of the Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
richmondmagazine.com
Trucking Awesome, Dude
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to Richmond Raceway on Saturday, Aug. 13, with a playoff raced dubbed the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation. The elongated title is designed to honor those who deliver freight and parcels. This year, the event lives up to the other part of its name, with camping as an option — RV and tent slots start at $75, and fans can arrive as early as the Tuesday of race week, Aug. 9.
This huge wall of whisky can be found at a Virginia shopping mall
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
Foster family fills home with love: 'God asked us to do a thing. We just did it'
The married couple of a dozen years who met in Northern Virginia said fostering little ones in need has filled their hearts.
NBC12
Babe Ruth 13-Year-Old World Series to take place at RF&P Park
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County and the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association welcome about 350 young baseball players, coaches and family members for the Babe Ruth Baseball 13-Year-Old World Series. The series is from Aug. 10 through 20 at RF&P Park on 3400 Mountain Rd. The Glen Allen Youth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ashland woman wins $125,000 in Virginia Lottery game
According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of having all five winning numbers are 1 in 749,398.
Urban One Drops 2022 Casino Referendum Bid
Downtown Silver Spring-based Urban One is ending a bid to hold a referendum this year for a proposed ONE Casino and Resort, a $517 million gaming, dining, and entertainment venue on the south side of Richmond, Va., the company announced Thursday. The company will now pursue a campaign to place...
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
Richmond trims Diamond District finalist field to 2
The City of Richmond announced Friday it has narrowed its finalist field for the Diamond District project from three development teams to two.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving Center
As someone who has a major fear of flying, the idea of skydiving never appealed to me. Though I’ve taken hundreds of flights over the years, I still get nervous each and every time there’s turbulence, so the thought of hurling myself out of a plane made my palms sweat. If I had given myself time to think about it, I definitely would have backed out, but last year I planned an impromptu birthday trip to the Virginia Skydiving Center for my husband, Gabe. I figured I’d share my experience for those of you who are considering skydiving for the first time. Many people have this on their adrenaline junky bucket list with no fear and only excitement, but I was not one of those people.
PHOTOS: About 90 Envigo beagles arrive at Richmond SPCA
Around 90 beagles arrived at the Richmond SPCA on Friday, Aug. 5., from the soon-to-be shuttered dog breeding facility Envigo in Cumberland County.
Woman scammed by Facebook page impersonating Petersburg animal shelter speaks out
Petersburg police have issued a public service announcement warning people to be vigilant online after scammers were discovered impersonating the city animal shelter on Facebook.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Comments / 0