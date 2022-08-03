ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Travers signs off to listeners after nearly 40 years on the airwaves

There are probably very few people who truly fulfill their destiny and purpose and work the career they are born to do. Nancy Travers, however, is one of those very few. After nearly 40 years of speaking to listeners in the Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks, the greater Richmond area, and of course, the Northern Neck, she will leave behind a legacy of serving communities with dedication to providing news, music and a smile listeners could hear through their radio speakers each and every morning.
U of R’s Modlin Center for the Arts announces 2022-2023 season

The University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts has announced its 2022-2023 season, and has announced that it is being even more intentional than ever in offering a diverse program of artists, emphasizing BIPOC and women-led companies to share its stages and classrooms this season. The University of...
Richmond Food News: Aug. 4-10

First he conquered rustic bread, then came wood-fired pizza. Now, adding to his repertoire of carb-focused concepts, dough master Billy Fallen has rolled out his latest namesake venture. Joined by former Dutch & Co. chef and co-owner Caleb Shriver, Fallen debuted Billy Pasta this week inside Ellwood Thompson’s market in Carytown, presenting fast-casual, quality-driven pasta dishes with flair that can be ordered at the touch of a button. (Richmond magazine)
Trucking Awesome, Dude

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to Richmond Raceway on Saturday, Aug. 13, with a playoff raced dubbed the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation. The elongated title is designed to honor those who deliver freight and parcels. This year, the event lives up to the other part of its name, with camping as an option — RV and tent slots start at $75, and fans can arrive as early as the Tuesday of race week, Aug. 9.
Babe Ruth 13-Year-Old World Series to take place at RF&P Park

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County and the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association welcome about 350 young baseball players, coaches and family members for the Babe Ruth Baseball 13-Year-Old World Series. The series is from Aug. 10 through 20 at RF&P Park on 3400 Mountain Rd. The Glen Allen Youth...
Source of the Spring

Urban One Drops 2022 Casino Referendum Bid

Downtown Silver Spring-based Urban One is ending a bid to hold a referendum this year for a proposed ONE Casino and Resort, a $517 million gaming, dining, and entertainment venue on the south side of Richmond, Va., the company announced Thursday. The company will now pursue a campaign to place...
3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving Center

As someone who has a major fear of flying, the idea of skydiving never appealed to me. Though I’ve taken hundreds of flights over the years, I still get nervous each and every time there’s turbulence, so the thought of hurling myself out of a plane made my palms sweat. If I had given myself time to think about it, I definitely would have backed out, but last year I planned an impromptu birthday trip to the Virginia Skydiving Center for my husband, Gabe. I figured I’d share my experience for those of you who are considering skydiving for the first time. Many people have this on their adrenaline junky bucket list with no fear and only excitement, but I was not one of those people.
