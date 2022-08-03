Developing: Rome City Schools student brings gun to campus; no students, staff were threatened.

A Rome City Schools student brought a gun to campus on Wednesday and will face criminal charges as well as disciplinary measures, says interim Superintendent Dr. Dawn Williams.

"At no time was he gun used to threaten other students," Williams said in a note to parents and guardians sent Wednesday afternoon. "The school office received a report this afternoon and the student was immediately questioned."

The specific school is not mentioned nor is the age or gender of the student.

The incident comes on the fourth day of the new school year for Rome students.

A subsequent media release added, "School administrators and law enforcement were immediately notified when they were made aware of this incident, and they immediately questioned the student about having a weapon on campus."

The release also states: "With a growing concern about safety in school, it is important to note that Rome City Schools already has measures in place to protect our students. Safety is always our main priority when students are on campus. Please, we encourage all students, faculty members and staff members to say something if they see something."