How to find out if the Equifax credit score error affected you

Read on www.cnn.com
Related
This Big Change Is Coming to Credit Reports -- Check Yours Soon
It's actually a positive one.
Equifax issued wrong credit scores for millions of consumers
The credit score giant provided incorrect information to banks on millions of people seeking loans -- and, last Friday, boosted the CEO's pay package
CNET
Denied a Loan Because of Equifax's Credit Report Error? Here's How to Find Out
Credit monitoring company Equifax recorded inaccurate credit scores for millions of US consumers and sent them to lenders between mid-March and early April. Some scores were incorrectly increased or decreased by more than 20 points, affecting interest rates lenders offered and, in some cases, prompting them to deny loan applications.
CNET
The Worst Credit Card Mistakes You Should Stop Making
There are several important benefits of using a credit card to shop. You can earn rewards, build your credit and take advantage of travel points and perks. But while shopping with a credit card can be convenient, there are also certain risks you need to be aware of. If you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Happens When You Overpay a Credit Card?
With the high inflation, now isn't the time to accrue credit card debt—you should be working to pay it all off. But what happens when you overpay your credit card?. Overpaying your credit card debt shouldn't be confused with overspending your card’s limit, or “maxing out” the card. If you go over a card’s limit with a purchase, the transaction may be declined or the card lender may raise the limit for you. Although this may sound good, because it was a forced limit raise, your credit score will likely be impacted.
Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You
The biggest benefit increase in four decades could be coming.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus check 2022: $500 and $250 direct one-time relief checks being sent out this week
People living in New Mexico can expect to see up to $500 in their bank accounts before the week is over. The economic relief checks from the state's August rebate program will be available to people who either filed taxes in 2021 or applied to take part in the program. Single filers can expect to receive $250 from the state, while joint filers will receive $500 from the state, regardless of a filer's level of income, according to KRQE.
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Find Out if You're Eligible for Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data-Breach Settlement
Almost a year after a cybersecurity breach that exposed sensitive information from millions of current, past and prospective customers, T-Mobile has agreed to a $350 million settlement. If approved, the deal will be the second-largest data-breach settlement in US history, after Equifax's agreement to pay $700 million in 2019. The...
Why I've Stopped Using Credit Cards at Restaurants
It's a move that makes financial sense these days.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check Also...
The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse
Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
Motley Fool
Who's Ready for a $192 Per Month Increase to Their Social Security Check?
Most working Americans will lean on Social Security income during retirement to make ends meet. Historically high inflation could provide a big lift to Social Security checks in the upcoming year. Unfortunately, the purchasing power of Social Security income has been shrinking since 2000, and a mammoth COLA isn't going...
moneytalksnews.com
Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit
Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation
A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
Seniors on Social Security Could Get a Huge Boost in 2023 -- but There's a Catch
Those larger checks may not be the best news for retirees.
Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022
For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0