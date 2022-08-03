ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Dad found something in son's trash that helped write his eulogy

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Murder Victim Ron Goldman's Sister Wants Gabby Petito's Family To Talk About The Media Circus

The sister of high-profile murder victim Ron Goldman would like to speak with the family of Gabby Petito about the media frenzy surrounding the young woman's case. Kim Goldman, 50 — a victim’s advocate and author — launched a new podcast entitled “Media Circus” in June to explore the media coverage of high-profile crimes through conversations with the relatives of crime victims whose cases faced intense media scrutiny.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney

Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marjory Stoneman Douglas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Parkland#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Now mom of black girl 'snubbed' by Chuck E. Cheese mascot threatens to sue restaurant a week after Sesame Place theme park was hit by $25m lawsuit for alleged racist behavior

The mother of a black girl snubbed by a Chuck E. Cheese mascot said she is preparing to sue the franchise, a week after another family opened a $25million lawsuit against Sesame Place for a similar incident of alleged discrimination. Naney D. Muhammad told TMZ she was unimpressed by an...
WAYNE, NJ
The Independent

Parkland shooting survivor says gunman Nikolas Cruz told him to ‘get out’ before massacre

A Parkland school shooting survivor has testified that Nikolas Cruz told him to “get out of here” before the massacre.Cruz, a former student at the school, was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest in US history.“I walked into a man, he was wearing a maroon shirt with a backpack and hat on, black pants, he had a rifle in his hands,” Christopher McKenna said.“I was stunned and he said to me “get out of here, things are about to get bad”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Survivor of Uvalde shooting confronts school board in dress she wore during massacreHelicopter scours sea after swimmer goes missing in EssexUvalde bodycam shows police chief repeatedly trying to negotiate with gunman
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Daily Mail

Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'

Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
CELEBRITIES
Tracey Folly

Woman opens mysterious letter addressed to her husband accusing him of harassing an unnamed woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend wasn't happily married, but she wasn't unhappily married either. Her marriage was routine, and she was complacent. However, she never expected anything like this to happen. A strange woman sent her husband a letter asking him to stop harassing her.
TheDailyBeast

Killer Told Cops ‘It Was Just a Bit of Fun’ After Pushing Stranger to Her Death

A man who was convicted of killing a stranger when he picked her up and threw her off a pier told police: “I just pushed her, it was just a bit of fun.” Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O’Donnell at Helensburgh Pier in Scotland in April 2021. The 25-year-old victim drowned after sustaining severe neck injuries after she was pushed into the water. Foster, who has a learning disability, was convicted of “culpable homicide” after denying murder. Caitlin McTaggart, who had gone to the pier with O’Donnell, testified in court that they were talking to three men fishing when it appeared Foster was also trying to get involved in the conversation. A“commotion” then followed in which Foster pushed O’Donnell over the railings and someone shouted to McTaggart: “That’s your pal.” “I was screaming at [Foster] to help her,” McTaggart told the court. “He just kept saying: ‘What have I done? I have taken it too far this time. I am going away for a long time.’”Read it at BBC
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy