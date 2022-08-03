Dad found something in son's trash that helped write his eulogy

Read on www.cnn.com
Gabby Petito’s mom says daughter’s killer ‘wanted to look like the good guy'
Gabby Petito’s mother has announced a $100,000 donation to help combat domestic violence and aid victims, and described her daughter’s killer Brian Laundrie as someone who "wanted to look like the good guy." Nicole Schmidt said the donation from the Gabby Petito Foundation to the National Domestic Violence...
Murder Victim Ron Goldman's Sister Wants Gabby Petito's Family To Talk About The Media Circus
The sister of high-profile murder victim Ron Goldman would like to speak with the family of Gabby Petito about the media frenzy surrounding the young woman's case. Kim Goldman, 50 — a victim’s advocate and author — launched a new podcast entitled “Media Circus” in June to explore the media coverage of high-profile crimes through conversations with the relatives of crime victims whose cases faced intense media scrutiny.
Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney
Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
Woman tries fighting off burglar with lamp before realizing it’s her brother-in-law
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my twenties I lived in a small city and my apartment was robbed when I was out one evening.
Alex Jones' lawyer – the one who accidentally leaked revealing texts – said Sandy Hook parents deserve just $8 in damages
Kyle Farrar, an attorney who represented the Sandy Hook victim's parents, maintained that the two parents deserved $150 million total in damages.
Police officer who used the n-word claims she's been 'desensitised' to it because of music
A police officer in the US was caught using the N-word - and tried to blame it on being “desensitised” to it because of music. The officer from Cincinnati has been temporarily stripped of her duties after body-worn camera footage showed her using the word on duty. An...
'Screw you!': Uvalde parents lash out at surveillance video leak
Parents of victims killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting reacted angrily to new surveillance video from the day of the shooting obtained by the Austin American-Statesman newspaper which was published before they could see it.
A Capitol rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi in 'the friggin' brain' was sentenced to 2 months in prison
A Capitol rioter who threatened Nancy Pelosi on January 6, 2021, was sentenced this week. Dawn Bancroft filmed a video of herself that day saying she wanted to shoot Pelosi in the head. A judge on Wednesday sentenced Bancroft to two months in prison for her role in the siege.
Now mom of black girl 'snubbed' by Chuck E. Cheese mascot threatens to sue restaurant a week after Sesame Place theme park was hit by $25m lawsuit for alleged racist behavior
The mother of a black girl snubbed by a Chuck E. Cheese mascot said she is preparing to sue the franchise, a week after another family opened a $25million lawsuit against Sesame Place for a similar incident of alleged discrimination. Naney D. Muhammad told TMZ she was unimpressed by an...
Parkland shooting survivor says gunman Nikolas Cruz told him to ‘get out’ before massacre
A Parkland school shooting survivor has testified that Nikolas Cruz told him to “get out of here” before the massacre.Cruz, a former student at the school, was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest in US history.“I walked into a man, he was wearing a maroon shirt with a backpack and hat on, black pants, he had a rifle in his hands,” Christopher McKenna said.“I was stunned and he said to me “get out of here, things are about to get bad”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Survivor of Uvalde shooting confronts school board in dress she wore during massacreHelicopter scours sea after swimmer goes missing in EssexUvalde bodycam shows police chief repeatedly trying to negotiate with gunman
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Infowars Whistleblower: Staff Laughed At Pleas To Stop Pushing Sandy Hook Lies
Jurors watched the deposition of former Infowars editor Rob Jacobson during Alex Jones' Sandy Hook defamation trial.
Mother-in-Law Horrified After Woman Presses Charges Against Her for Stealing Dog
Is it ever warranted to press charges against family members?. Marriage is a difficult relationship to manage in general. But something that certainly makes it more complicated is when in-laws attempt to impose their desires or demands on a couple.
Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'
Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
'Just sat down next to me': Footage shows Parkland shooter's movements after attack
Security cameras captured Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz buying an ICEE at Subway and asking a fellow student for a ride after committing one of the deadliest school shootings in history.
'What Do Y'all Call A Pregnant Slave': Cop Accused Of Sending Racist Texts
Residents of Vincent, Alabama are calling for an assistant police chief to be fired after he allegedly sent racist text messages to his fellow colleagues.
2 men arrested Sesame Place anti-racist protest after a video went viral of a character appearing to ignore Black children
Two people were arrested at an anti-racist protest at a Sesame Street theme park in Philadelphia. Police allege that the two unidentified men swore in front of children and blocked the road. Sesame Place has been criticized after a video went viral of one of the characters appeared to ignore...
Woman opens mysterious letter addressed to her husband accusing him of harassing an unnamed woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend wasn't happily married, but she wasn't unhappily married either. Her marriage was routine, and she was complacent. However, she never expected anything like this to happen. A strange woman sent her husband a letter asking him to stop harassing her.
Killer Told Cops ‘It Was Just a Bit of Fun’ After Pushing Stranger to Her Death
A man who was convicted of killing a stranger when he picked her up and threw her off a pier told police: “I just pushed her, it was just a bit of fun.” Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O’Donnell at Helensburgh Pier in Scotland in April 2021. The 25-year-old victim drowned after sustaining severe neck injuries after she was pushed into the water. Foster, who has a learning disability, was convicted of “culpable homicide” after denying murder. Caitlin McTaggart, who had gone to the pier with O’Donnell, testified in court that they were talking to three men fishing when it appeared Foster was also trying to get involved in the conversation. A“commotion” then followed in which Foster pushed O’Donnell over the railings and someone shouted to McTaggart: “That’s your pal.” “I was screaming at [Foster] to help her,” McTaggart told the court. “He just kept saying: ‘What have I done? I have taken it too far this time. I am going away for a long time.’”Read it at BBC
Vincent Alabama police chief and assistant fired over racist text
Cops don’t like Black people?! Allow us a moment to clutch our pearls in faux shock. The sky is blue, water is wet, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B need to just go ahead and box, all of these things are certified facts but we’re all reminded of how true they are just about every damn day.
