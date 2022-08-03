ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

One Injured During Undercover Officer-Involved Shooting During Attempted Arrest In Virginia

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

One suspect was hospitalized by an undercover detective in Maryland who was involved in an officer-involved shooting during a drug investigation in Fairfax County, officials said.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said that undercover officers on patrol in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive in the Mason Police District were conducting a drug investigation when they identified some suspects implicated in the case.

The investigation, Davis said, led undercover narcotics officers to identify a group of people sitting in a car who were accused of allegedly illegally distributing drugs in the area, who they had probable cause to arrest.

When officers approached the vehicle, the suspects took off and jumped the curb before being boxed in by members of the Fairfax Police Department.

As the suspects attempted to flee, Davis said one of the undercover narcotics detective discharged his firearm during the apprehension effort to take him into custody.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, police said. No officers or witnesses were injured during the incident.

“That’s all we have right now,” Davis added. “This is an active investigation and we expect to give some additional follow-up information.”

The officer who fired his weapon is now on administrative leave, per department requirements.

Comments / 0

