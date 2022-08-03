Battery storage container explodes, rocking Rio Dell RV park

Read on krcrtv.com
Related
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Sunday Morning Evacuation Orders for Fountain Ranch Road Area
Press release from the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; All of fountain ranch road and all roads off of fountain ranch including councilman road, gravel road, stanley z road, sugar magnolia lane, galaxy drive and quimby road Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area.
krcrtv.com
Fire crews rescue man in Elk River
EUREKA, Calif. — On July 31, Humboldt Bay Fire crews rescued a person who was reportedly overdosing near the Elk River. A Eureka Police Department Watch Commander advised Humboldt Bay Fire that the person was on the peninsula across from the mouth of the Elk River tributary. The commander reported the person had overdosed and could not cross the water channel for additional treatment. Fire crews, Eureka police and ambulance crews arrived at the scene at the foot of Hilfiker Lane and found the person conscious but in “an altered mental state.”
kymkemp.com
Over 500 Acres Burning Around Willow Creek This Evening as Latest Info on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Released
Press release from Six Rivers National Forest Service:. CORRAL: Fire is located northeast of Willow Creek on Tish Tang Ridge. WATERMAN: Approx. 75 acres. Fire is located northeast of Willow Creek on Waterman Ridge Road 7N02 Forest Route 4. CEDAR: Approx 80 acres. Hose lay around fire. Multiple resources on-scene,...
krcrtv.com
Evacuation orders issued for areas in Willow Creek
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — 8:17 PM UPDATE FROM HUMBOLDT OES: Due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire, an immediate evacuation order is being issued for zones HUM-E077-C, HUM-E058 and HUM-E061, south and east of Willow Creek. See map: http://tinyurl.com/2p87nzmj. An evacuation warning is being issued for zones HUM-E063,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lostcoastoutpost.com
SIX RIVERS FIRES: Saturday Morning Update From Humboldt OES
Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of 11 fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest. Today resources from CAL FIRE have been deployed to assist in the firefighting efforts.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:13 p.m.: Photo] Explosion Rocks Rio Dell
First reports indicate a shipping container with solar batteries located in the River’s Edge RV Park in Rio Dell exploded about 11:21 a.m. According to Emily Scoles who is a Rio Dell resident, “It shook the ground and windows all over town and [S]cotia…It wasnt deep like a mortar…it sounded tinny like metal.”
kymkemp.com
Motorcyclist Receives Serious Injuries in Eureka Crash Yesterday
A little after 7 p.m. yesterday, a vehicle crashed into a motorcycle near at the intersection of 5th and R in Eureka. The 37-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured. According to information coming over the scanner, he likely has a broken leg and in addition had back pain. According to one...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Issues New Evacuation Orders at 7:37 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗨𝗘𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟲 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟳. Residents in zones HUM-E056 AND HUM-E057 should evacuate now. An overnight evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. For an interactive map of affected zones, visit: community.zonehaven.com. For more information go to humboldtsheriff.org/emergency.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Coast Journal
Lightning Sparks Numerous Fires Around Willow Creek
An overnight lightning storm sparked numerous fires near Willow Creek and a variety of agencies are responding this morning, trying get a handle on the blazes before they spread. The U.S. Forest Service reported that lightning strikes started eight new fires in Six Rivers National Forest early this morning. Information...
krcrtv.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office issue evacuation orders in Trinity County
REDDING, Calif. — Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas- Salyer Loop down to the bridge at State Highway 299, Salyer Heights, Orchard Lane, and Campbell Ridge Road. Proceed with caution while traveling, as safety personnel and vehicles will...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Collision Between a Motorcycle and a Big Rig on Hwy 299
A motorcyclist died after a collision between a Peterbilt logging truck and a motorcycle on Hwy 299 just east of Hwy 3 in Trinity County about 3:18 p.m. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, this is a fatal crash. Dispatch relayed about 3:21 p.m. on the CHP page...
krcrtv.com
Offshore wind energy planning in Humboldt starting this fall
EUREKA, Calif. — On Monday, the California Energy Commission expanded the state's proposed offshore wind planning goals to five gigawatts by 2030, up from three gigawatts, and going to 25 gigawatts by 2045, up from 20 gigawatts. This is after Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to greatly expand renewable...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Evacuation Orders For Areas Near Salyer
Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; Salyer Loop down to the bridge at Highway 299, Salyer Heights, Orchard Lane, and Campbell Ridge Road. Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area…Evacuation Center is at Trinity Valley Elementary School 730 N Highway 96 Willow Creek, CA 95573.
krcrtv.com
Thrift store and shelters in Eureka feeling effects of inflation
EUREKA, Calif. — With the recent effects of inflation impacting almost everything, local thrift stores are not immune. One thrift store in Eureka is feeling the pinch of inflation as low profits result in pausing renovations to a shelter. The Rescue Mission thrift store in Eureka says since the...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt Planning Commission adopts Nordic Aquafarms Project
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Planning Commission approved the highly-anticipated Samoa fish farm project with international company Nordic Aquafarms at Thursday night's Planning Commission meeting. The project, officially proposed last week after the final environmental impact report was completed, has received a lot of public interest, with some...
kymkemp.com
Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies
A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Know Your 2022 Eureka Street Art Festival Artists
A crowd gathered under the Samoa Bridge near Halvorsen Park on Saturday afternoon to enjoy food, local vendors and music in celebration of the latest batch of murals to decorate our town as a part of the fifth annual Eureka Street Art Festival. Jenna Catsos, one of the festival organizers,...
actionnewsnow.com
One-way traffic controls in Trinity County after motorcycle, big rig crash
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. 4:15 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 is now under one-way traffic control after a big rig and motorcycle crashed in Trinity County, according to Caltrans. Caltrans said the crash was east of Douglas City. The CHP Trinity-River said its officers are at the scene. The highway was...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt: Going Down!
Guffman, the errant guide dog for an Arcata woman, has been located!. According to our sister site, the Humboldt Paws Cause, Guffman was located trapped in a neighbor’s backyard, the dope. OAK: Approx. 8-18 acres. Fire is located south of Willow Creek. Near FS Road 5N31 and 6N20. CORRAL:...
Comments / 0