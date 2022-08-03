ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NASCAR Driver Danica Patrick Reels In A 50-Pound Halibut Fishing Off The Coast Of Alaska

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago
We all know Danica Patrick as the most successful woman in American open-wheel car racing in history, winning the 2008 Indy Japan 300, the only IndyCar race won by a female in the history of the sport.

Not to mention, she also racked up 7 top 10s in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, as well as 7 top 10s in the NASCAR Cup Series, the most of any women in the history of the sport.

Although she hasn’t gotten behind the wheel in a competitive NASCAR race since the 2018 Daytona 500, it appears she’s been spending her free time elsewhere…

Like on the water.

She took to Instagram to show off her sweet 51 pound halibut she reeled in fishing off the coast of Alaska, while also sharing a new fact she learned about halibut, commenting:

“Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one side and swims on it’s side on the bottom of the ocean? Neither did I.

Caught a 51-pound halibut! I got a special hat even – 50+ LB club.”

Halibut can grow well over 100 pounds with records (depending on species), being upwards of 500 pounds.

Now it’s uncertain where she caught the halibut specifically, but she’s been spending some time out in Alaska over the past few days, doing a good bit of flying, fishing, hiking, and more.

