ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Is It A Huge Deal That Downtown Loveland’s Only Gas Station Has Shut Down?

By Dave Jensen
99.9 The Point
99.9 The Point
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 999thepoint.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northfortynews

No Place Like Home: Parklane Mobile Home Park Residents Secure Purchase of Community

The residents of Parklane Mobile Home Park in Fort Collins recently celebrated a pretty exciting achievement not often seen, they upgraded from residents to landlords. Occupants of the Colorado mobile home park came together to form a non-profit they named United Neighbors/Vecinos Unidos (UN/VU). That could then serve as representation in the purchase of their park, and by doing so, they’ve preserved affordable housing and guaranteed that residents can govern their own community from here on out.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado Daily

Hundreds gather for 2022 Boulder County Fair Parade in Longmont

People of all ages gathered along the edges of Main Street in Longmont to celebrate the 2022 Boulder County Fair season Saturday morning. Starting at 10 a.m., over 50 entries including, floats, marching bands, dance groups, car clubs and more lined up at Roosevelt Park for the Boulder County Fair Parade, where they marched down Main Street before circling around to Coffman Street to wrap up the Saturday morning fun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loveland, CO
Traffic
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Cars
Loveland, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Traffic
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5

Coming off a month marred by many closures, the first week of August brought a slew of openings, with many more to come in the weeks ahead. Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
LOUISVILLE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Stations#Classic Car#Vehicles#Gas Prices#Barnes Softball Complex#Safeway
northfortynews

JAX Mercantile Company Becomes an Employee-Owned Company

JAX Mercantile Company has announced, effective January 1, 2022, it became an employee-owned company via an employee stock ownership plan. JAX has been family owned and operated for over 65 years with nine store locations serving the outdoor and farm retail industry. JAX Mercantile Co. traces its roots to a...
AMES, IA
9NEWS

Man dead after crash in Fort Collins neighborhood

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has died after a crash in a Fort Collins neighborhood Saturday. Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said they learned of a single vehicle crash in the 400 block of East Prospect Road at around 1:43 p.m. When they got there, they found a...
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
westernslopenow.com

Greyhound bus refuses passenger with heart pump device

For some people taking the bus is easier than flying, and it’s a whole lot cheaper. But, what happens when that bus doesn’t show up? Some travelers going from Grand Junction to Denver found out the hard way on Thursday morning after being directed to the wrong stop, and for one man missing the bus could mean life or death.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Westword

Denver Zip Codes Where Home Prices Went Up the Most

The August market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors suggests a shift toward a buyer's market for house hunters after a long period of cost increases and bidding wars. But this development will likely take a while to impact the hottest zip codes in greater Denver. According to...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy