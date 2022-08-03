Is It A Huge Deal That Downtown Loveland’s Only Gas Station Has Shut Down?

Read on 999thepoint.com
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
Ku Cha House of Tea in Boulder, Colorado Serves Boba to Cool you off this SummerGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Increased Boulder climate tax would increase bills for householdsMatt Whittaker
No Place Like Home: Parklane Mobile Home Park Residents Secure Purchase of Community
The residents of Parklane Mobile Home Park in Fort Collins recently celebrated a pretty exciting achievement not often seen, they upgraded from residents to landlords. Occupants of the Colorado mobile home park came together to form a non-profit they named United Neighbors/Vecinos Unidos (UN/VU). That could then serve as representation in the purchase of their park, and by doing so, they’ve preserved affordable housing and guaranteed that residents can govern their own community from here on out.
Colorado Daily
Hundreds gather for 2022 Boulder County Fair Parade in Longmont
People of all ages gathered along the edges of Main Street in Longmont to celebrate the 2022 Boulder County Fair season Saturday morning. Starting at 10 a.m., over 50 entries including, floats, marching bands, dance groups, car clubs and more lined up at Roosevelt Park for the Boulder County Fair Parade, where they marched down Main Street before circling around to Coffman Street to wrap up the Saturday morning fun.
Local pizza shop heavily damaged after fire
A popular Boulder County pizza shop, Abo's Pizza, was heavily damaged after an early Saturday morning fire.
7 dead in 6 separate Front Range crashes over weekend
It was a deadly weekend on Colorado roads and highways as seven people were killed and multiple people injured in six separate crashes.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5
Coming off a month marred by many closures, the first week of August brought a slew of openings, with many more to come in the weeks ahead. Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
Family loses thousands in rental property scam
A family new to Denver metro area was scammed out of thousands of dollars from what they thought was a deposit on a new home to rent. They even did a walkthrough of the home before their contact disappeared.
Photos: Wind, rain, hail cause damage along the metro
Strong winds, heavy rain and hail hit multiple cities across the Denver metro on Saturday causing broken trees and flooding.
Residents in Westminster mobile home park block entrance to prevent towing
Neighbors in a Westminster mobile home park are so desperate to protect their vehicles from being towed, they are forming a blockade at night to keep tow trucks out of their community.
JAX Mercantile Company Becomes an Employee-Owned Company
JAX Mercantile Company has announced, effective January 1, 2022, it became an employee-owned company via an employee stock ownership plan. JAX has been family owned and operated for over 65 years with nine store locations serving the outdoor and farm retail industry. JAX Mercantile Co. traces its roots to a...
1 killed after truck strikes parked car, fence in neighborhood
Fort Collins police are investigating a deadly collision that has blocked traffic in the area.
cpr.org
Family owned liquor stores face uncertain future as voters could decide key changes at the ballot
For almost six decades Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver has been serving the local community from the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. The business has always been family run; first by Tony Joy and his wife Emily. They managed the business while raising six children before passing it onto their youngest child, Carolyn.
Man dead after crash in Fort Collins neighborhood
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has died after a crash in a Fort Collins neighborhood Saturday. Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said they learned of a single vehicle crash in the 400 block of East Prospect Road at around 1:43 p.m. When they got there, they found a...
Pedestrian killed in crash near Arvada
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Arvada in Jefferson County Friday night.
Storm could bring strong winds, hail to multiple metro cities
Parts of Aurora, Commerce City and Brighton could see hail and strong winds until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
westernslopenow.com
Greyhound bus refuses passenger with heart pump device
For some people taking the bus is easier than flying, and it’s a whole lot cheaper. But, what happens when that bus doesn’t show up? Some travelers going from Grand Junction to Denver found out the hard way on Thursday morning after being directed to the wrong stop, and for one man missing the bus could mean life or death.
A Colorado city considers Colorado's first-ever nonfunctional grass ban for new development
The city of Aurora hopes to be the first municipality in Colorado to put the skids on nonfunctional grass with an ordinance that will get its first review from Aurora City Council on Monday. The ordinance would restrict the use of "cool weather turf" in new development, redevelopment and for...
Disneyland designers drew inspiration from one Colorado town when constructing Main Street, U.S.A.
In the early 1950's, when an ambitious Walt Disney was at the height of his career and starting the process of designing Disneyland theme park, he famously used memories of his hometown of Marceline, Missouri as a reference for what he wanted the park to look like. Harper Groff, one...
What is That Awful Smell on Carpenter Road in Fort Collins?
I've recently moved into a new house, and my updated commute to work takes me along Carpenter Road in Fort Collins. When I near the pond past the Timberline Road light on my drive, something begins to smell. At first, I wondered: "Is something wrong with my car? Is there a stray Arby's curly fry rotting under my seat?"
Westword
Denver Zip Codes Where Home Prices Went Up the Most
The August market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors suggests a shift toward a buyer's market for house hunters after a long period of cost increases and bidding wars. But this development will likely take a while to impact the hottest zip codes in greater Denver. According to...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Too Busy for the Car Dealership? You Need JJ Vlahos
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. If you're looking for a car but don't want to spend time hopping from dealership to dealership, then you need to contact JJ Vlahos. Vlahos is an independent auto broker with Centennial Leasing &...
