Scarsdale Scout Troop 4 to have girls’ linked troop for the first time in its history

Ridgefield resident Tyler Berman will sell homemade cookies at Tuesday's Chirp concert to support the nonprofit Cookies for Kids' Cancer
Ridgefield resident Tyler Berman will be selling homemade cookies on behalf of the nonprofit Cookies for Kids' Cancer on Tuesday night, August 9 from 6 to 8pm at the CHIRP concert in Ballard Park. You can find Tyler by CVS park entrance where you can purchase some sweet treats to enjoy during the concert (while helping children in need).
Services planned for beloved member of RHS staff, Edwin Ordonez has died
Ridgefield High School lost a beloved staff member last week. Edwin Ordonez died at the age of 28. According to Anthony Cataldo and Danny Hayes who organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Edwin's family, the RHS employee passed away after a tragic accident. Edwin leaves behind his wife and his first child, Sarah, who is just four months old.
Services in Danbury for Edwin Ordonez, 28, GoFundMe Launched to Support Family
Some people just light up a room, and Edwin Ordonez was that person. Edwin Ordonez died last week at the age of 28. According to Anthony Cataldo and Danny Hayes who organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Edwin's family, the beloved community member who worked at Danbury War Memorial before joining the staff at Ridgefield High School, passed away after a tragic accident. Edwin leaves behind his wife and his first child, Sarah, who is just four months old.
Ridgefield Responds to hold town-wide event to support Ukraine on August 27, seek support and partnerships!
Ukrainian Independence Day is on August 24 and Ridgefield Responds will be hosting a town-wide event on August 27th to celebrate the country's sovereignty and incredible strength in defending itself since this war began earlier this year. Ridgefield Responds explains, "We’re seeking local businesses, groups, and organizations to participate! Sell...
Services planned for Wilton resident Tony Ragusa, 91
Anthony J. “Tony” Ragusa of Wilton, CT age 91 entered eternal rest on August 4th, 2022, at Danbury Hospital after a brief illness. Anthony was born on October 12th, 1930, to Salvatore Ragusa and Josephine Varbaro Ragusa in Port Chester, NY. He is survived by his wife Andrea...
Brookfield Police hold National Night Out and raise nearly $5,000 for Special Olympics Connecticut!
Brookfield Police joined departments throughout the country and held their 2nd Annual National Night Out on Tuesday. The event raised nearly $5,000 for Special Olympics Connecticut!. Thank you to the Brookfield community and the many businesses that supported this important event. Please see the note from Brookfield Police below. We...
BCSD Fall Season Sports Registration 2022
The Fall 2022 Interscholastic Sports season is scheduled to begin on:. ● August 20, 2022 for varsity and junior varsity football athletes;. ● August 22, 2022 for varsity and junior varsity athletes in all other sports;. ● September 6, 2002 for all modified sport athletes. Practice times will vary, please...
The Traveling Wall will visit Putnam County
The Traveling Wall, an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., will return to Putnam County in September. It’s the fifth time that the Traveling Wall will visit Putnam County. It was first showcased in the county in 1995 and last here in 2018. This visit will include a half-size replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as well as The American Traveling Tribute, a display that features every war America has been involved in from the Revolutionary War right up to today.
Merwin Meadows Pond Now OPEN
Based on the results of testing performed on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wilton’s Merwin Meadows Pond is safe for swimming and reopens today, Friday, August 5th. Wilton’s Health Director continues to feel the E. coli contamination identified on July 29th is the result of geese in the area. Earlier this week, park staff installed a field of 10 pinwheels as an additional tool to deter geese. The swirling pinwheels refract sunlight, acting as a humane means of scaring away the geese.
Izzy Beresin, former manager of Bargain World of Danbury, has died
Isadore "Izzy" Beresin, husband of the late Esther "Sibby" Beresin, manager of the former Bargain World of Danbury, died on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in his 100th year. Funeral services will be private and at the direction of the family. A Celebration of Life will be announced.
Danbury College Student Matthew Kennedy Named to Presidential Honor List at New York Tech
Matthew Kennedy from Danbury was named to the Spring 2022 Presidential Honor List at New York Institute of Technology. Kennedy was one of more than 800 students recognized. To qualify for the Presidential Honor List, a student must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.
Westport Playhouse Announces "4,000 Miles" Bike Giveaway
Westport, CT - In conjunction with its upcoming production of “4000 Miles,” Westport Country Playhouse is offering a giveaway of a Cannondale Adventure 1 Bike, valued at $960. The bike was donated as first prize by Cycleology Bike and Ski of Westport. Second price, also thanks to the generosity of Cycleology, is a Cycleology RBX classic SS cycling jersey (size large) and Cycleology water bottle, valued at $97.
Chappaqua AYSO Soccer Registration is open for the Fall/Spring 2022-23 season
The Fall 2022 soccer season will run from September to November. The Spring 2023 season will run from April to June. Please register, and a coach or coordinator will reach out to you as soon as the exact dates are finalized. The U5, U6, U7, U8, U10 & VIPs will...
"Project Cabaret" Classes For Youth Offered by NPT
Fairfield, CT - Project Cabaret. Think: “Project Runway” in a class that guides you in “creating your own” cabaret show with other performers!. Six weeks of group classes and a spectacular final ensemble cabaret performance that you helped to create!. New Paradigm Theatre continues to push...
Founders Hall Sundae Tea Returns with Sweet Summer Treats on August 12
Founders Hall’s annual Sundae Tea will be taking place on August 12th from 2:00-3:30. A fan favorite for the last two decades, this tea features an ice cream sundae bar with a variety of flavors and toppings. Members will relish Rich Farm Ice Cream complemented by Grace’s famous hot...
Ridgefield Public Schools Announces New Food Service Provider
Ridgefield Public Schools (RPS) announced this week that they have contracted with Aramark to be the District’s new food service provider. Aramark’s commitment to excellence, affordability, the environment, and diversity were all important in this decision. RPS’s new Director of Food Service, Eric Nickelson has worked for Aramark...
Bethel Resident Tara Donohue Named to Dean's List at Tufts University
Tufts University student Tara Donohue, of Bethel, class of 2023, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Donohue is one of more than 4,000 students named to Dean's List at Tufts University. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater for the semester.
Local Students Named to Tufts University's Spring 2022 Dean's List
Tufts University recently announced the dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean's list honors are:. Dean's list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France,...
HUGE Summer Clearance Sale at Hutton's in Ridgefield!
Hutton's Fine Men's Wear HUGE Summer Clearance SALE with up to 50% off seasonal items!. Incredible summer-weather attire is being offered at up to 50% off! Shop top brands like Viyella, Brax, Raffi, Peter Millar, Johnnie-O, and more!. Shop local and look dapper! Stop into Hutton's soon to take advantage...
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Mary Dougherty
What community event do you look forward to attending? How does it make you feel?. Chirp summer concerts in the park are so fun and a great way to connect with friends. I always feel grateful to be able to catch up with people with live music under the stars.
