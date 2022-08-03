“Gas Buddy Guy” Predicts Binghamton’s Labor Day Pump Price

Read on 981thehawk.com
Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why
Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
Southern Tier Swelters Under Triple-Digit Heat Indexes
The National Weather Service in Binghamton is projecting Heat Index values to possibly climb into the triple digits August 4 as the mercury gets into the mid-90s and the dewpoints clock in at the upper 60s to low 70s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Broome, Tioga and Tompkins...
Why Are New York Gas Prices The Same Or Cheaper Than Pennsylvania?
So, is everyone happy that gas prices have now fallen for the past seven weeks, according to AAA Gas Prices? Yea, not so much. Don't get me wrong, I am happy that I'm not paying $5 dollars per gallon, but my gas budget has had to increase by at least 50 percent over the past year or so, even with this current slide in price.
Afternoon Thunderstorms Pull Power Plug in Southern Tier
New York State Electric and Gas early on Friday, August 5 was still "assessing" when power may be restored for over 100 customers in Chenango County while customers that spent a hot night without electricity in Tioga County weren't expecting power back until the afternoon. Strong storms swept through the...
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
NYSEG working to restore power after storm
NYSEG is currently working to restore power in parts of the Southern Tier after severe thunderstorms brought down trees and limbs, disrupting service to thousands of customers.
Heat Advisory for portions of Southern Tier Sunday and Monday
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY…. WHAT: Heat index values up to 95-100 expected. WHERE: Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, and Broome counties. WHEN: From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday. IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and...
Thunderstorm prompts thousands of power outages in Southern Tier
Update: As of 4:33 p.m., NYSEG’s website is reporting that 4,357 customers are without power in Tioga County N.Y., and 3,427 in Tompkins County. HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – As the first thunderstorm in weeks rolls through the Southern Tier, thousands of customers are reporting power outages, according to NYSEG’s outage map. As of 2:35 p.m., […]
GALLERY: The 10 Landmarks That Help Define Chenango County
We have so many local landmarks throughout the Southern Tier of New York. I highlighted a few right here in Broome County. They are an important part of our history and help to define our community. And some may be landmarks you are not even aware of or don't know the history of the landmark.
85 Million Dollar Aquarium To Be Built Just Over An Hour’s Drive From Binghamton
I'm always on the lookout for a new place to visit, no matter if it's while I'm on vacation, maybe a day trip, or just something local that's fun to visit. We have lots of options of great places to visit from museums to carousels and beyond. One thing I...
Thousands Without Power in Tioga County
Over 4,000 people are currently without power in Tioga County. According to the NYSEG website, as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, 4,886 people were without power in Tioga County. In Chenango County, 599 people were without power, 187 in Otsego, 135 in Delaware and 4 are without power in Broome.
Binghamton Neighborhood Overwhelmed by “Garbage Garage”
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
Affordable Renovated Home in Binghamton Ready for New Owner
The Broome County Land Bank and First Ward Action Council have the keys ready for a new homeowner to move into the first renovated home of the year located in the City of Binghamton. The groups have announced the completion of work at the single-family home at 33 Linden Street...
Dollar General proposes location at former southside Walgreens
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Walgreens on Elmira’s southside may become a Dollar General next year, according to plans in the City Planning Commission Agenda. The agenda for the Elmira City Planning Commission’s August 4 meeting included an application from the Dollar General Corporation to add a location on the southside. The plan in […]
Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The ground broke on 625 Hancock Street in Ithaca Friday morning for an affordable housing project. The groundbreaking of the new Northside apartments officially kicks off construction on the $75 million redevelopment project. The Ithaca Housing Authority was joined alongside New York's Department of Homes and...
Car accident on I-86 West in Chemung
CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- A car accident took place heading westbound on Interstate 86 on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. when traffic in a construction zone got backed up. The traffic back up led to one car getting rear-ended. Following the accident, traffic was backed up along...
Power back on for thousands after outages in three counties
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — According to PPL, more than 1,500 homes and businesses in Wayne County were without electricity Thursday night. Nearly 1,300 were without power in Luzerne County and more than 700 in Lackawanna County. Officials made repairs overnight, and the lights were back early Friday morning. For...
COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier
With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
Flight Delayed Or Cancelled? Airline Ticket Refund Policy May Change
It's been a few years since I last boarded an airplane. Fortunately for me, I had no delays, and the longest layover was just under 3 hours in Atlanta, so no big deal. I actually enjoyed wandering around an airport that I'd never been to before. As you've seen in...
