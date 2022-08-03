River Falls has a housing problem. There are just not enough garage condos in the city for all the Porsches, Maseratis and Lamborghinis that want to live in town. At least that seems to be the opinion of land developer Neal Krzyzaniak. His solution, as described in the July 27 issue of the Pierce County Journal article, “Neighbors tell developer to ‘go back to MN’,’’ would provide plenty of domiciles for these luxury cars and their owners.

