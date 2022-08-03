Read on www.riverfallsjournal.com
River Falls Journal
Letter: ‘Just say no’
River Falls has a housing problem. There are just not enough garage condos in the city for all the Porsches, Maseratis and Lamborghinis that want to live in town. At least that seems to be the opinion of land developer Neal Krzyzaniak. His solution, as described in the July 27 issue of the Pierce County Journal article, “Neighbors tell developer to ‘go back to MN’,’’ would provide plenty of domiciles for these luxury cars and their owners.
PHOTOS: Unique and luxurious house for sale in River Falls
Open concept living spaces and large, floor to ceiling windows give this home a light and airy feel. The home is filled with unique touches, including the brick fireplace that covers a wall in the dinning room, a row of skylights in the kitchen and multiple levels throughout the home. The kitchen looks over the dining room, which looks over a living space.
Par for Pups
A memorial golf tournament is planned for Thursday, August 11th at the River Falls Golf Club and will benefit Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue. The tournament honors Robert Wing who was a former Pierce County circuit court judge. The tournament is from 6-9pm. A public open house is planned immediately after.
Steve Fall
Steven Mark Fall, 59, passed away suddenly August 2, 2022, while on a fishing outing with his family. Steve was born November 19, 1962, in Hudson, Wisconsin, to Harry and Beverly (Tolzman) Fall. He graduated from New Richmond High School in 1980. He married Karen Denny on September 12, 2009, and spent many years fostering abandoned pets and fervently following the Vikings. Steve managed his family’s Red Rooster Ballroom for many years and was a welcome smiling face in the community.
Meet the Star Prairie royalty candidates
The Star Prairie coronation will be on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. under the pavilion at the ballpark, kicking off the weekend of Ox Cart Days. All are invited to attend to celebrate the outgoing and incoming court. This year's court represented Star Prairie community in area events and...
Edwin Dintemann
Jan. 13, 1946 - July 31, 2022. RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Edwin Dintemann, 76, River Falls, Wis., died Sunday, July 31, in River Falls Hospital. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service in River Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to River Falls Alano Club.
Sheriff Hove not seeking reelection
In her 15 years serving as sheriff, Nancy Hove has too many memories to pick a favorite. “I have so many. I can’t pick just one single event,” Hove said with a chuckle. Hove is retiring in January. Her position will be filled by Officer Chad Koranda who is running unopposed.
Gary L. James
Passed away peacefully July 31, 2022 at his home with the comfort of family by his side. Born in St Paul MN on March 5, 1941 to Fern and Cyril James, he attended Monroe High School, graduating in 1959. He went on to Mankato State on a football scholarship. In June, 2022, Gary was honored to be inducted into the Monroe Sports Hall of Fame.
