North Carolina pilot who died in fall from plane jumped out, air traffic controllers say

Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Anne Heche Car Crash: Hero Neighbor Who Tried To Rescue Her Speaks Out
On Friday morning (August 5), a quiet Los Angeles neighborhood was enveloped in chaos when actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a home with the owner inside, setting both the house and her car ablaze. Though medical officials have stated that she’s expected to live, Heche remains in critical condition with severe burns.
American Airlines told mother of a 10-year-old unaccompanied passenger she couldn't collect her daughter from the airport
Alexis Westergren faced a battle with American Airlines staff after her daughter flew unaccompanied from Portland to Chicago.
MORE Human Remains Discovered in Lake Mead’s Receding Waters
Human remains have been found again along the parched shoreline of Lake Mead, a rapidly shrinking reservoir east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday. The fresh discovery marks the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered. Rangers were called to Swim Beach in Nevada after the gruesome discovery on Saturday, with National Park Service officials saying that a Clark County coroner was assessing the skeletal fragments. The corpse’s identity and manner of death were not immediately clear, with an investigation ongoing. Lake Mead, which has not been at its full capacity since the summer of 1999, is at its lowest level in eight decades, according to park officials. The first body in the spate of recent discoveries was found inside a barrel in May by passing boaters. A week later, two paddleboarders stumbled upon more human remains in a sandbar. Most recently, partial human remains were found in a popular swimming area on July 25. Authorities have speculated that more bodies will emerge as the lake’s waters continue to recede.Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal
