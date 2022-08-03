ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway

Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring Ohio: World's largest geode

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Heineman’s Winery in Put-in-Bay is the oldest family-owned winery in Ohio. However, what lies about 40 feet below the surface draws visitors from around the state. What You Need To Know. The cave was first discovered in 1897 while work was being done on the...
PUT-IN-BAY, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
ashlandsource.com

J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service

COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
ORRVILLE, OH
ocj.com

Ag Hall of Fame inductees recognized at Ohio State Fair

Four Ohioans who have committed their lives to working in, promoting and advocating for Ohio’s farm community were honored Friday, Aug. 5, by the Ohio Agricultural Council (OAC), when they are inducted into the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame. The Ohio Agricultural Council (OAC) inducted Leon Boucher of Dublin,...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

KFC General Manager Position Available

When you join the KFC Brand, you join our Family! Our KFC Family takes pride in our high quality standards, southern inspired hospitality and serving guests our world-famous chicken! We have a passion for people-not only our guests-we value our employees and understand how you make a difference in our restaurants! We are an iconic, global brand that offers a fun recognition culture and training programs that help you grow with opportunities for advancement.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Cleveland.com

How to help monarch butterflies -- and maybe the planet

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I adopted three cats last weekend. Fortunately for my marriage, they were not the feline variety. Rather, they were tiny monarch caterpillars, affectionately referred to as “cats” by butterfly buffs. These cats came from our neighbor Kim, who belongs to the Monarch Maniacs of Ohio,...
OHIO STATE
Bellefontaine Examiner

County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center

A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

‘Roost ring’ detected on Northeast Ohio weather radar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said a phenomenon that consists of thousands of birds was recently detected on radar in Northeast Ohio. A social media user shared a recording of the “roost ring” with the National Weather Service, dated on the morning of Aug. 4.
CLEVELAND, OH

