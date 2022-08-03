EBR sales tax collections for May up more than 13% from a year ago

Read on www.businessreport.com
CF Industries to invest $185.5M at Ascension Parish plant
CF Industries today announced it plans to invest $198.5 million to construct a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it says is the largest ammonia production facility in the world. The project would create 12 new direct...
Roundup: Thrift store closing / Roomba acquisition / LSU running back
Nonprofit: A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, The Advocate reports. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
PMAC to open before night football games, host Tiger Band performances
The Pete Maravich Assembly Center will be open to the public prior to home evening football games this season, LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward says in a letter emailed to fans. The PMAC will open beginning five hours before kickoff. The Tiger Band will perform in the assembly center following...
