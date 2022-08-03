Read on www.westsideconnect.com
KMPH.com
Man arrested for weapons and marijuana in Merced, deputies say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested for large amounts of weapons and marijuana, as well as other charges Thursday night in Merced, according to deputies. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Bellevue Road between Franklin and Highway 59 for reports of a man holding a rifle and wearing body armor.
crimevoice.com
Pair ride through mall on dirt bikes
Originally published as a Modesto Police Department Facebook post – “MPD is asking for your help in identifying the two subjects pictured here. They were captured on security footage entering the Vintage Faire Mall on their dirt bikes on Tuesday, July 26th shortly after 6 p.m. Officers were called to...
KCRA.com
1 killed, another injured in Stockton crash
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead and another person was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Stockton, authorities said. The crash happened around 4:36 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road, which is near Interstate 5 south of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers...
Child waiting at ice cream truck stop hit in Modesto
MODESTO -- The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a white SUV after a 4-year-old boy was hit Saturday night in Modesto.Around 9:45 p.m., CHP was called to a traffic collision on Donald Street, just east of Hancock Street, where they located the child with serious injuries. He was flown to UC Davis Medical Center.The boy was reportedly standing near his caregiver at an ice cream truck stopped in the area when he was hit.Officers are looking for a white Dodge Nitro SUV seen leaving the area westbound on Donald Street at a high rate of speed. They say the driver turned north onto Hancock Street after the boy was hit.The vehicle may or may not have front-end damage from the collision, according to the CHP.Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CHP.
Man accused of possessing 83 pounds of methamphetamine and thousands of fentanyl pills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A federal grand jury indicted a Stockton man Thursday, charging him with possession with intent to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert. Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, was allegedly found to be in possession of 83 pounds of methamphetamine and 8,800 […]
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested Month After Target Shoplifting Incident
At about 12:08 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Starbucks, 824 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, made contact with a man which he recognized and knew to be wanted for a recent shoplifting incident. The officer had his dispatcher run the man, Dexter Olson, 31, of Denair, and...
KCRA.com
Man dies, girl injured after being shot in vehicle, Stockton police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has died and a teenage girl was sent to the hospital Thursday evening after they were shot while inside a vehicle in the Morada neighborhood of Stockton, police said. Officers went to Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive around 5:25 p.m. for a report of...
Strep zoo outbreak forces Stanislaus County animal shelter to halt stray intakes
MODESTO – The Stanislaus County animal shelter won't be taking in new stray animals for the time being due to a strep zoo outbreak. On Wednesday, the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency announced that they were suspending stray intakes after confirming the presence of streptococcus zooepidemicus. Strep zoo can easily spread through overcrowded shelters. It can cause severe complications, like pneumonia, in dogs. It's unclear how many animals at the shelter have the virus, but the shelter decided on temporarily suspending stray intakes to focus on limiting the spread and treating animals already in their care. People looking to turn in a stray dog are being urged by the shelter to try and find the animal's owners themselves by talking to neighbors, hanging posters, or posting on Facebook groups on lost pets. Animals are still available for adoption amid the outbreak - with shelter officials saying that now, more than ever, they want to find homes for healthy dogs to keep them from possibly getting sick.
Police say 19-year-old shot, killed while driving
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a 19-year-old was shot and killed while he was driving on Thursday. The shooting happened near Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive around 5:30 p.m. Police said he and a 17-year-old girl were both struck by gunfire, and first responders at the scene found them inside the car. The […]
Oakdale officer hit by a vehicle while conducting traffic control
OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — While directing traffic on Wednesday night a Oakdale Police Sergeant was struck by a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Oakdale Police Department. Police said that officers got a call around 8:17 p.m. of a two vehicle collision in the 1300 block of West F Street. […]
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Merced for Kidnapping, Burglary and Domestic Violence
Originally shared via official Facebook page of Merced PD. Merced – On July 31, 2022, Merced PD Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of W. 14th St. in the city of Merced, to a report of an altercation between a male and female. Merced PD officers arrived on scene and found suspect RJ Blueford, broke into a residence where victim Destiny Gregory was located. Blueford assaulted Gregory and took her from the residence by force. MPD Officers searched various locations for both Blueford and Gregory and have not been able to locate them.
1 dead after shooting in Manteca
MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Suspect wanted on multiple charges arrested with help of sheriff K9 near Oakdale
STANISLAUS COUNTY – A wanted suspect has been arrested after a search in unincorporated Oakdale on Thursday. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the 5500 block of Ellenwood Drive. Residents in the area were urged to stay inside for the time being. Law enforcement officers put up a perimeter and started searching.Just after noon, deputies announced that the suspect – now identified as 28-year-old Modesto resident Jeremy Goodman – had been arrested. A K9 helped in the apprehension, deputies say, which happened near Claribel Road. Deputies say Goodman was originally wanted on warrants out of Livermore and Modesto for identity theft and fraud charges. He also allegedly had an altercation with a bail bond agent the night before.
Man killed in Stockton double shooting identified
The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in the shooting as 19-year-old Jaylen Malone from Lathrop. Police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting in Stockton. The Stockton Police Department said they responded to the reported shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive...
Madera Tribune
Attempted murder in Courthouse Park
The zoo in Courthouse Park, shown here, was almost the scene of a murder in 1917. It was Sunday, and Maderans living near the Courthouse Park were enjoying a sunny May morning. William King Heiskell was out surveying his handiwork; after all, he more than any other person, was responsible...
Police find family of young boy who was walking alone in Modesto
UPDATE: Police say the boy has now been reunited with his mom. Previous story below: MODESTO – Authorities are looking for the family of a young boy who was found walking alone in a Modesto neighborhood Tuesday morning. Modesto police say the boy, who appears to be around four years old, was found near Maze Boulevard and Maze Court around 7 a.m.A photo of the boy has been posted to the police department's Facebook page and anyone who recognizes him or knows his family is urged to call the non-emergency line, (209) 552-2470.
mercedcountytimes.com
Concern grows over Livingston PD status
The Livingston City Council meeting on Tuesday night was marked by heated exchanges and no real progress to improve the city’s Police Department that is suffering from low staffing, threatened walk-offs, and a long, ongoing recruitment process that has failed to bring on an new chief. City Manager Vanessa...
Police searching for robbery suspect at Atwater Target
Atwater police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at Target.
Ceres police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing at a McDonalds
CERES — Ceres Police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing a man at a Ceres McDonalds.DoorDash employee Brandon and his wife were working together when his wife when a McDonalds customer's comment offended her.Brandon stabbed the customer and drove away with his wife.The police didn't have a tough time finding him because he left his wallet inside the restaurant.After leaving the scene, Brandon called the police to say that he had been the victim of the attack.DoorDash said this in a statement, "We are outraged by this senseless act of violence and have permanently removed the Dasher from our platform."Ceres Police say the victim is in critical condition.
Man drives self to hospital after being shot in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot just after 12:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspect approached the 40-year-old victim near San Joaquin Street and Sonora Street and “demanded his property.” According to police, the suspect shot the victim once as he ran away. […]
