Cincinnati man sentenced in sex trafficking sting involving 16-year-old girl

Police: 9 injured in mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday; suspect not in custody
CINCINNATI — Nine people were taken to the hospital after a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday. It started around 1:39 a.m. when officers were called to Main and 13th streets for a report of a disorderly crowd. While officers were working to clear the crowd from the streets, a...
Over-the-Rhine bar owner recounts moments people sought shelter during mass shooting
CINCINNATI — Witnesses of Sunday morning's shooting in Over-the-Rhine are shaken up, with many telling WLWT they've never seen such a large police presence in the area. It very quickly went from a comfortable Saturday night, the rain had cleared and people were enjoying their night out to a night of chaos and confusion.
Surveillance video captures initial panic following overnight shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the initial panic of many patrons along Main Street asshots began to ring out overnight in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning. At least nine people were shot, police said in an update early Sunday morning. Cincinnati police said it happened at the corner of 13th...
Feds: Cincinnati man hid in box to evade arrest for having guns while on probation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cincinnati man will spend five years in federal prison for having several guns while on probation for a pharmacy burglary in Pennsylvania. William J. Dishman, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 60 months total in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release.
Police: 4 dead in Butler Township shooting; suspect arrested after multi-state manhunt
DAYTON, Ohio — Four people are dead and a murder suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, according to Butler Township Police. Police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m. Friday on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the...
Police: 2 injured after shooting at The Banks Sunday
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. It happened at 12:30 a.m. at West Freedom Way and Rosa Parks Street. Officers on scene say two people were injured and taken to the hospital. An hour later, police responded to reports of a disorderly...
Sheriff's office: 1 injured, 1 arrested after shots fired in store parking lot in Deerfield Township
MASON, Ohio — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Deerfield Township Saturday, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 9:26 p.m. when deputies were called to a disorderly/intoxicated subject with a weapon in the parking lot of Marshall's in Deerfield Township. The sheriff's...
'This has no place in our city': Cincinnati mayor, city leaders speak on Over-the-Rhine shooting
CINCINNATI — Nine people were injured after police say at least two people fired shots in Over-the-Rhine Sunday. It started around 1:39 a.m. when officers were called to Main and 13th streets for a report of a disorderly crowd. While officers were working to clear the crowd from the...
Pierce Township Police on scene after car goes into Ohio River
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — First responders are on the scene after a car went into the river on Palestine Road in Clermont County. The incident occurred on Sunday around 3 p.m. According to our WLWT crew on the scene, a witness said that a car was traveling at approximately 50 mph with one door open and launched into the river.
'I would've given him the cash if he asked': 84-year-old victim speaks out following Middletown robbery
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In just seconds, an 84-year-old woman became a victim of a robbery in Middletown. "You feel angry, certainly and upset," the victim said. For safety and privacy reasons, WLWT is not identifying the victim. The Butler County woman said she stopped by Big Lots in Middletown...
Police chief: Tesla driver cited for driving more than 100 mph while taking Snapchat video
NEWTOWN, Ohio — A driver was recently cited in Newtown for going more than 100 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone while recording it on Snapchat. Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan posted a picture of the ticket on Facebook, saying an officer clocked the Tesla driver at 118 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.
Golden Alert issued for missing Kenton County woman with dementia
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Kenton County police are asking for assistance locating a missing woman. According to police, 67-year-old sherry Moore was reported missing Thursday after walking away from the Regency Manor nursing home located on Madison Pike in Independence, Ky. Police said Moore has lived at the nursing home...
Police: Man in serious condition after being hit by car in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car overnight in Bond Hill. Police say a 21-year-old was driving a Dodge Dart south on Reading Road, near the Norwood lateral just after midnight when she struck a 78-year-old man crossing the street. It's not clear...
Cincinnati teenagers graduate from CPD's summer cadet program
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police through the eyes of teenagers. It's not always a pretty picture. Some teens and adults, for that matter, distrust and dislike police. However, these 40 cadets between the ages of 16 and 19 don't fall into that category. Instead, they choose to spend two months...
Sheriff: 21-year-old killed after car crashes into creek in Butler County
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 21-year-old man has died after his car went off the roadway and flipped into a creek in Butler County. It happened around 6:32 a.m. when the driver was traveling south on California Road when his car traveled off the roadway, hit a drainage pipe and flipped over into a creek.
Active shooter false alarm at Tyson Food plant causes stir on social media
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — On Saturday, first responders received calls about an active shooter at the Tyson Foods plant in Alexandria, Kentucky. Upon arrival, the Campbell County Sheriff's Department confirmed the threat was false. Officers first received calls around 1:30 p.m. Multiple agencies did respond on the scene, including SWAT....
Three-year anniversary of Dayton mass shooting brings families, community together
DAYTON, Ohio — Tonight families of victims, community members and business owners reflect on that mass shooting in Dayton's Oregon District three years ago. Some say time heals all wounds but for some, that is not the case. "We were getting up the next morning baking cakes, wrapping presents....
1 dead, 3 injured following tractor-trailer accident on Hamilton Ave. at I-275
CINCINNATI — One person has died and three people were injured following a tractor-trailer accident on Hamilton Avenue on I-275, according to Colerain Township police. At 12:01 p.m. on Saturday, the Colerain Township Police Department and the Colerain Township Fire Department and EMS were alerted to a car vs. tractor-trailer accident.
Butler High School to host 'United in Prayer' event for those impacted by Butler Twp. shooting
VANDALIA, Ohio — The Vandalia-Butler County Community will be holding a gathering on Monday to pray for the families and community impacted by the shooting that left four people dead on Friday. The United in Prayer event will be held on Monday at 5 p.m. at the Butler high...
A crash on the shoulder of I-71/75 in Covington is causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The left shoulder and left lane are blocked due to a crash on southbound I-71/75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported at 5:25 p.m. near the 12th Street exit. Delays are growing...
