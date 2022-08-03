Read on www.kjas.com
Related
kjas.com
Jerry Wayne Jones
A Graveside Celebration of Jerry Wayne Jones’ Life, age 70, of Jasper, Texas, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 8, 2022 at North Baptist Cemetery, Jasper, Texas. Jerry passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Rayburn Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Jasper, Texas. He was a native and lifelong resident of Jasper, Texas.
kjas.com
Charlie Ellis
A Celebration of Charlie Ellis’ Life, age 90 , of Jasper, Texas, will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Jasper, Texas with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
kjas.com
Gene Henry Davis
Gene Henry Davis, age 83, native and resident of Wiergate, TX, transitioned on July 27, 2022. Graveside Services will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, CR 1064 in Wiergate. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kogt.com
Sheriff Busts Two More Game Rooms
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks. The first was at The Getaway Game Room located at 2610 North Main Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas, The second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, which is at 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
kjas.com
Silsbee woman killed in crash involving 18 wheeler
The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting that a woman from Silsbee died in a tragic auto accident involving an 18 wheeled tractor trailer truck that occurred on Saturday between Lumberton and Silsbee on Highway 96. Troopers said a preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 1:00 p.m.; a...
kjas.com
Orange County Constable tries to save a life
A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
RELATED PEOPLE
kjas.com
Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager
The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
kjas.com
City of Jasper continues to replace sewer lines
The City of Jasper is continuing with it's current project to replace aging sewer lines within our town. Jasper Public Works Director Greg Kelly said the project includes replacing sewer lines, some of which were laid in the 1930's. According to Kelly, the lines some with diameters up to 36...
kjas.com
Good turnout at Stand Down 2022 event for local military vets
An event for local military veterans, known as Stand Down 2022, was held on Friday at the Courthouse Annex on Lamar Street in downtown Jasper and the event drew in a good turnout of military veterans along with those on reserve and active status. Various items were given to the...
kjas.com
Woodville driver involved in a Polk County crash
A Woodville woman was involved in a late Thursday afternoon crash in Polk County. It happened shortly after 4:00 on Highway 190 in the Indian Springs Community, about 10 miles east of Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting information from the Texas Department of Public Safety that says Angela Vanek,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjas.com
Arrest Reports 08/01/22 to 08/04/22
SPAUGH, ALYSSA LEANN 32 F W PINELAND, TX 75968 8/1/2022 5:51 PM. MTRP / BURGLARY OF COIN OPERATED/COLLECTION MACHINE. LANDERS, AUSTIN KYLE 25 M W BRYAN, TX 77808 8/1/2022 7:52 PM. JCSO 14364JD;CJ-2021-0023;JC35944. CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE. MTR / THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500. ~. TWINE, ANTHONY TYRONE 53 M...
kjas.com
Tyler County & Hardin County Jails deemed non-compliant
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards is listing both the Tyler County Jail and the Hardin County Jail as being non-compliant. According to documents on the state agency’s website, the problem in the Tyler County Jail was jail staff not checking on inmates for several hours at a time. The documents stated that it is required for staff to perform routine checks at least once an hour, and to check on troubled inmates at least every 30 minutes.
kjas.com
Pamela Denise Grigsby
Pamela Denise Grisby, age 52, native of San Augustine, TX and resident of Hemphill, TX, transitioned on July 24, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., at the Coleman’s Mortuary Chapel, 1559 N Fletcher St., Jasper, TX. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Goodwill Cemetery #2 in Pineland, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘How would you feel if I shot the place up’: Man arrested, accused of pointing pistol at East Texas store clerk
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Texarkana after a convenience store clerk told police he pointed a gun at her, and threatened to “shoot up” the store. Police said they were called to the store on the 1600 block of Robinson Road on July 29, but the man had already left. The […]
kjas.com
The season has begun
The Jasper Bulldogs are scheduled to begin organized practice for the upcoming football season on Monday, but as everyone knows until the hitting begins the high school football season has not truly begun. So, at 12:01 AM Saturday morning Jasper Head Coach, Kendrick Crumedy, his coaching staff and all the Dawgs suited up in full pads and began to do some hitting.
12newsnow.com
Lumberton man crashes car after falling asleep while driving Thursday morning
The crash happened on Main Street and Pine Burr. His vehicle left the road, rolled into a ditch and hit a utility pole.
Comments / 0