ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wylie, SC

CN2 Today – Shopping at Echo Boutique & Consignment in Lake Wylie

cn2.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cn2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cn2.com

Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
CHESTER, SC
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Wylie, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard you may want to take the time to watch!. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Fort Mill woman is “Enjoying the Ride” while living with a rare disability. A story of determination. Click above for her story.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard – YMCA 360 Digital Now Included in Memberships

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In tonight’s CN2 Digital Dashboard. The Upper Palmetto YMCA says your membership is now even more valuable. They say the new 360 digital platform (on-demand and livestream classes) is now included in all active memberships at no additional cost. Now you can work out anytime, anywhere and on any device.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
UNION COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
WCNC

Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
WJCL

Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina

LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
INMAN, SC
Charlotte Unlimited

The Best Museums to Visit in Charlotte

If you're looking for a dose of culture on your trip to Charlotte, you won't be disappointed. The city is home to some excellent museums, covering everything from art and history to science and nature. Here are our picks for the best museums to visit in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy