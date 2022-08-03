CN2 Today – Shopping at Echo Boutique & Consignment in Lake Wylie

Read on www.cn2.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Blumenthal Performing Arts is Accepting Internship Applications Until August 12thCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLoungeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Fort Mill brewery racks up local & national awards
They're tucked in the suburbs of Tega Cay -- whipping up brews, ciders, and food.
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
scoopcharlotte.com
Top Charlotte Architect & Designer Myers Park Queens Rd Townhome for Sale
You’ve probably driven or walked by this stunning Myers Park townhome in Nolen Place and day-dreamed about the interiors and what living there might be like. I know I have. Designed by Ken Pursley and developed by Brian Speas this home displays an exceptional standard of architecture and craftsmanship.
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
cn2.com
CN2 Stories You May Have Missed
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard you may want to take the time to watch!. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Fort Mill woman is “Enjoying the Ride” while living with a rare disability. A story of determination. Click above for her story.
Monroe restaurant drag show sparks controversy
To bring people to downtown, though, they thought of something novel, at least for Union County -- drag shows, which have proven to be a draw.
Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
wccbcharlotte.com
BW Sweets Announces New Late Night Hours And Re-Opens South End Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BW Sweets announces new late-night store hours along with the reopening of their former South End location. WCCB News Rising’s Joe Duncan stopped by the South End location to learn more about the new menu and vegan options. Additionally, BW Sweets took all of their...
cn2.com
Hometown Tourist – Happenings in the Tri-County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Check these events happening in the tri-county this weekend.
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – YMCA 360 Digital Now Included in Memberships
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In tonight’s CN2 Digital Dashboard. The Upper Palmetto YMCA says your membership is now even more valuable. They say the new 360 digital platform (on-demand and livestream classes) is now included in all active memberships at no additional cost. Now you can work out anytime, anywhere and on any device.
'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
Some long-time Carowinds attractions shutting down
"I think it's exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in," long-time Carowinds customer Veronica said.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Superintendent Leading the Way into a New Year
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York School District 1 Superintendent Kelly Coxe lead the way at the district’s new Employee Orientation where 73 new employees followed her into the halls for a new school year. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your...
Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
WBTV
‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023
It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. Site work on the new facility is expected to begin in August, with production anticipated to start by the end of 2023. Tracking Charlotte's boom or bust housing market. Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT.
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. The company...
Thieves hit neighboring businesses at south Charlotte shopping center, police say
CHARLOTTE — Robberies were reported at a sports store and next door at a beauty salon less than 24 hours apart in south Charlotte, police said. “I never have problems in this area,” said Maria Delgado, owner of Yvelisse Salon. “I’ve been here 14 years, and I never have problems.”
A woman’s drive to raise colon cancer awareness after husband’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Colorectal cancer survivors toured America to discuss matters of life and death. “Gosh, there’s so many beautiful places to see,” said Carole Motycka Mancini, herself a Stage 4 Colon Cancer survivor and the social media manager for nonprofit The Colon Club. This is more than a summer road trip. […]
WJCL
Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina
LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
The Best Museums to Visit in Charlotte
If you're looking for a dose of culture on your trip to Charlotte, you won't be disappointed. The city is home to some excellent museums, covering everything from art and history to science and nature. Here are our picks for the best museums to visit in Charlotte.
