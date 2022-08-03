ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Portal Problems: Why local high school coaches are concerned with NCAA transfer rules

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The game of football is constantly evolving, from the era of leather helmets and the triple option all the way to hard shells and spread offenses. For the last 25 years Elder High School's Doug Ramsey has patrolled the sidelines of "The Pit" adjusting and evolving with the latest trends and fads of the game. But it’s the change of the last few years that has Ramsey and plenty of other high school coaches concerned about the future.
CINCINNATI, OH
High School Soccer PRO

Cincinnati, August 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Oak Hills soccer team will have a game with Anderson High School on August 06, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!. #Cincinnati .contest-details { position: relative; /* margin: 5px 100px 20px; */ display: block; text-align: center; } .team-info { width: 40%; padding: 0px 0px 0; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; box-sizing: border-box; } .image-placeholder { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.0); display: flex; height: 100; margin: 5px; width: 100; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }
CINCINNATI, OH
seehafernews.com

Legion State Champs Eliminated At Great Lakes Regional

A hugely successful summer baseball season has come to an end in Michigan for the Manitowoc American Legion varsity team. Legion Post-88 dropped a pair of very competitive games Thursday (August 4th) at the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Midland, Michigan. The Wisconsin Triple A champs were edged by Illinois...
MANITOWOC, WI
TheDailyBeast

This Midwest City is Getting Something Right—So Don't Miss It

It has become almost a fetish of late, visiting those once great American cities whose precipitous rise was followed by a slow demise, an attempt by modernity to kill them by a thousand cuts of highways, parking lots, globalism, and unfriendly buildings. But in those cities–Cleveland, Detroit, Tulsa, St. Louis, and so on–what was left behind by those heady decades at the top of the world is spectacular. Museums filled with loot and lucre from around the world, architecture that revolutionized our lives in concert halls, grand libraries, and palaces fit for kings and queens.To visit those cities is to...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert canceled

CINCINNATI — The Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert, originally scheduled to take place at Owl's Nest Park in Evanston, then moved to Withrow High School has been canceled. "In coordination with our community partners in Evanston, we've decided to cancel tonight's Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert at Owls Nest/Withrow...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati chef Christian Gill wins Food Network game show

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati chef and familiar face on Food Network has once again been crowned champion!. Local chef Christian Gill brought home the big prize after winning "Guy's Grocery Games: Summer Games." We've been following him during his rise to the top. Gill won the top prize, a...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Camp Report Practice#Bcj
spectrumnews1.com

Gotta get your goetta at Glier's Goettafest

NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s become a yearly tradition in the northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area — Glier’s Goettafest. “People be like what is go-etta? What is getta? What is that? What is this? What is gooda? But it is pronounced getta,” said Katherine Teague. Teague...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRC

2 people shot at The Banks overnight

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were injured in a shooting at The Banks overnight. Police were called to the scene on West Freedom Way around midnight on Sunday. Those victims are being treated at the hospital. Officials have not said if they have any suspects.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 2 injured after shooting at The Banks Sunday

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. It happened at 12:30 a.m. at West Freedom Way and Rosa Parks Street. Officers on scene say two people were injured and taken to the hospital. An hour later, police responded to reports of a disorderly...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy