Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WKRC
Portal Problems: Why local high school coaches are concerned with NCAA transfer rules
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The game of football is constantly evolving, from the era of leather helmets and the triple option all the way to hard shells and spread offenses. For the last 25 years Elder High School's Doug Ramsey has patrolled the sidelines of "The Pit" adjusting and evolving with the latest trends and fads of the game. But it’s the change of the last few years that has Ramsey and plenty of other high school coaches concerned about the future.
Cincinnati, August 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Oak Hills soccer team will have a game with Anderson High School on August 06, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!. #Cincinnati .contest-details { position: relative; /* margin: 5px 100px 20px; */ display: block; text-align: center; } .team-info { width: 40%; padding: 0px 0px 0; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; box-sizing: border-box; } .image-placeholder { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.0); display: flex; height: 100; margin: 5px; width: 100; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }
seehafernews.com
Legion State Champs Eliminated At Great Lakes Regional
A hugely successful summer baseball season has come to an end in Michigan for the Manitowoc American Legion varsity team. Legion Post-88 dropped a pair of very competitive games Thursday (August 4th) at the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Midland, Michigan. The Wisconsin Triple A champs were edged by Illinois...
This Midwest City is Getting Something Right—So Don't Miss It
It has become almost a fetish of late, visiting those once great American cities whose precipitous rise was followed by a slow demise, an attempt by modernity to kill them by a thousand cuts of highways, parking lots, globalism, and unfriendly buildings. But in those cities–Cleveland, Detroit, Tulsa, St. Louis, and so on–what was left behind by those heady decades at the top of the world is spectacular. Museums filled with loot and lucre from around the world, architecture that revolutionized our lives in concert halls, grand libraries, and palaces fit for kings and queens.To visit those cities is to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert canceled
CINCINNATI — The Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert, originally scheduled to take place at Owl's Nest Park in Evanston, then moved to Withrow High School has been canceled. "In coordination with our community partners in Evanston, we've decided to cancel tonight's Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert at Owls Nest/Withrow...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati chef Christian Gill wins Food Network game show
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati chef and familiar face on Food Network has once again been crowned champion!. Local chef Christian Gill brought home the big prize after winning "Guy's Grocery Games: Summer Games." We've been following him during his rise to the top. Gill won the top prize, a...
OTR shooting Cincinnati: Video shows chaotic moments as gunfire erupts
New video shows the moments gunfire erupted in OTR early Sunday morning injuring nine people. Matt Euson sent WCPO surveillance footage from outside of 1302 Main Street in OTR.
Fox 19
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, search underway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a car that went into the Ohio River in Clermont County. It happened on Palestine Road off US-52 in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the call around 2:50 p.m. Story continues below. Authorities say a Kentucky family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincinnati CityBeat
There's Another Racist Cop, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Police have had a big presence in the news this week, and not for the best reasons. But recent days also have brought election results, old-timey baseball and a new member of Cincinnati's favorite hippo family. Yet Another Cincinnati Police Department Officer Said Racist Things Multiple Times. The Cincinnati Police...
spectrumnews1.com
Gotta get your goetta at Glier's Goettafest
NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s become a yearly tradition in the northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area — Glier’s Goettafest. “People be like what is go-etta? What is getta? What is that? What is this? What is gooda? But it is pronounced getta,” said Katherine Teague. Teague...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
UPDATE: At least 2 suspects in Cincinnati shooting that injured 9
CINCINNATI — At least nine people have been injured after a shooting in Cincinnati early Sunday morning. During a noon press conference, Cincinnati Police Department Assistant Chief John said the victims were eight males and one female ranging in ages between 23 and 47. UC Medical Center said that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Rounds of heavy downpours, storms causing flood concerns
CINCINNATI — While most will stay dry through the rest of this evening and tonight, we can't rule out a few more isolated downpours popping up across our region. Outside of any rain threat, muggy air stays in place for this evening and tonight as temperatures slowly fall back through the 70s.
WLWT 5
Drew Lachey filming new docu-series about the making of musical in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati-native Drew Lachey is working on a new docu-series filming in the Queen City. Drew Lachey and wife Lea Lachey are partnering with Film Cincinnati on a docu-series on their musical “label-less." The musical stage play combines popular music, spoken word, moving visuals and powerful choreography...
New videos, birth details of Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo released
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo has posted a new video of a hippopotamus calf born Wednesday to Bibi, mother of famed hippo Fiona. The clip, uploaded to Twitter and captioned, “Looks like Fiona’s world-famous ear wiggles run in the family,” shows the newborn shaking water out of its ears next to Bibi in […]
WKRC
2 people shot at The Banks overnight
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were injured in a shooting at The Banks overnight. Police were called to the scene on West Freedom Way around midnight on Sunday. Those victims are being treated at the hospital. Officials have not said if they have any suspects.
WLWT 5
Police: 2 injured after shooting at The Banks Sunday
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. It happened at 12:30 a.m. at West Freedom Way and Rosa Parks Street. Officers on scene say two people were injured and taken to the hospital. An hour later, police responded to reports of a disorderly...
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
WLWT 5
Over-the-Rhine bar owner recounts moments people sought shelter during mass shooting
CINCINNATI — Witnesses of Sunday morning's shooting in Over-the-Rhine are shaken up, with many telling WLWT they've never seen such a large police presence in the area. It very quickly went from a comfortable Saturday night, the rain had cleared and people were enjoying their night out to a night of chaos and confusion.
9 people injured in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say
CINCINNATI — At least nine people were injured after a gunman opened fire outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. EDT outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of the city, Cincinnati Police Department spokesperson Lt. Col. Michael John told reporters.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0