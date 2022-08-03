Read on www.mypearlcity.com
Pearl City Chargers kick off 2022 football campaign with 33-22 preseason win over Kauai
Trey Dacoscos led the Pearl City Chargers potent offense over the Kauai Red Raiders last night 33-22 in a preseason match-up played at Vidinha Stadium on Kauai. The Chargers junior QB passed for 217 yards while completing 26 of 34 passes with 2 touchdowns and 1 INT. Koali’i Torres (8 catches, 63 yards, 1 touchdown) and Lennon Elder (7 catches, 61 yards, 1 touchdown) led the Chargers in receiving.
High School Football Back in Action on Oahu for the Fall
OAHU-- High school football was back on the gridiron this week. Farrington got things started Thursday night with a bigtime victory. Friday night, it was Mililani's turn to try to snap their six game losing streak to Saint Louis.
Hawaii’s baseball teams making splash in youth circuit
A bevy of youth baseball teams from Hawaii have found success in various tournaments this summer.
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup
At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
Honolulu Little League aiming for Hawaii’s fourth straight LLWS appearance
Honolulu opens up play at the Little League World Series West regional against Southern California on Saturday.
Jeff Reinebold joins UH football staff
Jeff Reinebold is joining the University of Hawaii football staff.
Mililani’s Rod York notches 100th career win on opening night
Mililani handled Saint Louis 28-7 at John Kauinana Stadium on Friday night.
Tunnels Beach, Kauai, Hawaii (with Map & Photos)
Tunnels Beach, also known as Makua Beach, is considered by many to be the premier destination for scuba divers and snorkelers, during the calm waters of the summer months thanks to the coral reef in the form of a half glass that is found near the coast. The reef also...
Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount
While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.
Styrofoam Quits Hawaii As Body Boards Go Next
Starting next Tuesday, you won’t find disposable foam boogie boards for sale or rent on Maui. That comes as the island implements its ban on these environmentally hazardous toys. We’ve seen countless discarded and broken foam bodyboards on Hawaii beaches, and this is a good move. Maui was...
Another week of gas prices dropping in Hawaii
Gas prices dropped for all metro areas in Hawaii for a second straight week.
Crash in Waianae leaves moped driver dead
According to police, the moped was driving westbound on Farrington Highway when he crashed into the sedan that was traveling in the opposite direction while making a left turn on a private driveway.
Maui road closure concerns wedding cake shop owner
Hawaiian Telcom said a single utility line fell early morning on August 5, causing the Piilani highway on Maui to close.
From Hawaii to Las Vegas: Work begins on Zippy’s new location after COVID pause
Over the years, it has become a local institution, with dozens of locations on Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and -- coming soon -- Las Vegas.
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huakai
Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies. Howard compares current Honolulu home sales to the same time last year. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest...
Nostalgia fills the air for this fangirl as top 90s boy band makes Hawaii comeback
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can bet Michelle Rai will be one of the many screaming fans at the Blaisdell this weekend!. The McCully woman went to the New Kids on The Block’s very first concert in Hawaii and that’s not all. “So, we’re there at the hotel ballroom...
Business News: Honolulu home sales
Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huakaʻi" e 'ōlelo pu kākou "Huakaʻi" a ʻo ia! The word huakaʻi means voyage, trip or journey. Used in a sentence "E huakaʻi kākou i ka 'āina kūpuna" this is translated as "Letʻs journey back to our ancestral lands."
LIST: Top 10 loco moco spots on Oahu
While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork and Spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the breakfast classic: an island loco moco.
Pedestrian dies after stepping onto the H2 freeway
A woman is dead after she was walking on the H2 freeway and was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Police arrest teen boxer, 3 others following beating near Waianae High
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Up-and-coming teen boxer Joven Lopez and three others were arrested Thursday following the assault of another teen earlier this month. The Aug. 2 beating in Waianae left the victim with a brain injury. Video appears to Lopez and three others kicking and punching the victim. DOE officials...
