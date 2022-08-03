ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

Pearl City Chargers kick off 2022 football campaign with 33-22 preseason win over Kauai

Trey Dacoscos led the Pearl City Chargers potent offense over the Kauai Red Raiders last night 33-22 in a preseason match-up played at Vidinha Stadium on Kauai. The Chargers junior QB passed for 217 yards while completing 26 of 34 passes with 2 touchdowns and 1 INT. Koali’i Torres (8 catches, 63 yards, 1 touchdown) and Lennon Elder (7 catches, 61 yards, 1 touchdown) led the Chargers in receiving.
PEARL CITY, HI
