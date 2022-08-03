ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su should be in Tory leadership race, LBC caller says

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48WpB7_0h3co4nf00

An LBC caller believes Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su should be included in the Tory leadership race, as they’re “the only people who have actually faced a public vote in the last ten weeks”.

Chris Bracken phoned up the radio station to share his thoughts on who will become the next prime minister, suggesting that both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will be nothing more than “caretakers” until the next general election.

Host Eddie Mair also asked Chris to do his best Davide impression during the call.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gordon Brown: Tory leadership candidates need to think again on Scotland

Former prime minister Gordon Brown urged Conservative leadership candidates to “think again” on telling Scotland to “get lost”.His comments came after Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss said she would “ignore” Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.Speaking at leadership hustings in Exeter, Devon, the Foreign Secretary called Ms Sturgeon an “attention seeker”, as she refused calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence.Ms Truss is currently the frontrunner in the leadership race, which would see her replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.But Mr Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, said Ms Truss’s approach was “ridiculous” if she wanted the British...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

From scandal to senior royals: How Sophie and Edward became the Queen’s favourites

The Wessexes have come a long way from the scandals that once plagued them. Where once they were tabloid fodder, now they are two of the Firm’s most crucial players – with Sophie, Countess of Wessex even being touted as the Queen’s “favourite” among royal pundits.Prince Edward and Sophie were initially pushed into the spotlight when the Duke of York found himself in the centre of a scandal surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Giuffre – one of Epstein’s victims – accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her three times. The Duke has strenuously denied these...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: The Commonwealth Games are rooted in slavery – it’s time to axe them

“The Commonwealth Games are little more than a PR exercise for Rule Britannia,” a friend of mine said during a discussion about the major sporting event.Although the games are an opportunity for talented athletes from various walks of life to showcase their abilities on a world stage, and potentially change their individual lives, I’ll admit that the concept of it sticks in my throat a bit. I love a good game as much as the next person, but it sticks in my throat because the Commonwealth, as an institution, is rooted in chattel slavery and the brutalisation of African...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dame Deborah James’s husband shares details of her final moments

Dame Deborah James’ widower, Sebastien, has revealed details of the cancer campaigner and podcast host’s last moments before she died.James died in June aged 40, six years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.During her final months, James was honoured with a damehood that was presented to her by the Duke of Cambridge at her family home. She also opened the Bowel Babe Fund to raise money for cancer research. Donations to the fund surpasssed £7m following her death.In a new interview with The Sun, her husband said James had passed away peacefully while holding his hand.Describing their final moments...
CANCER
The Independent

The Independent

781K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy