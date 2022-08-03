ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Doesn’t Plan to Play During Preseason

By Daniel Chavkin
 4 days ago

The veteran will not see game action until September.

More players have decided to not play preseason games in recent years, and you can now add Ezekiel Elliott to that list. The Cowboys running back said he doesn’t expect to play in a game until the season begins in September.

“I’ve been playing football [for] 20 years,” Elliott said, via The Athletic ’s Jon Machota . “This is my 7th year [in the NFL]. I’ve seen a lot of football. I don’t think I need a preseason game, especially with the joint practices [with the Broncos and Chargers ].”

Elliott has been a workhorse throughout his career, playing in at least 15 games in five of his six NFL seasons. Additionally, he has had over 200 rushing attempts in every season, including three 300-attempt years and twice leading the league.

Jerry Jones already said Elliott has to anchor the running game in 2022 despite Tony Pollard ’s emergence over the last few years.

“He has to be the focal point,” Jones said. “There is room for Pollard while Zeke is in there.”

Therefore, both Elliott and the team want to keep the veteran running back as fresh as can be entering the 2022 campaign.

Ezekiel Elliott
Jerry Jones
The ultimate Cowboys fan and the pledge made to her by Jerry Jones

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise franchise in the world at $7.4 billion. When CBS 11 asked the ultimate fan, Carolyn Price, how much have you contributed? She answered (while laughing), "Maybe about $50. Does that answer your question?" Ms. Price, as she's simply known by the Cowboys in-crowd, says she knows how to pay her way when she has to. But, her support for the team, is priceless. She has a message for anyone who jumped off the bandwagon, after last season's playoff loss. In her words, "nobody cares about what those few said. Who cares....
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

ESPN Insiders Says Cowboys "Desperately Need" 1 Wide Receiver

While on ESPN's NFL Live this past Friday, Jeff Darlington was asked if the Dallas Cowboys should pursue Odell Beckham Jr. before the regular season begins. Darlington had a strong response to that question, saying the Cowboys should trade for Amari Cooper. Of course, the Cowboys already dealt Cooper to...
DALLAS, TX
