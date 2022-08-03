Couple Creates Amazing $500 Playhouse Under Staircase for Daughter

Read on www.newsweek.com
Man Vows to Adopt Boy He Found as Baby ‘Covered in Ants’ in Trash Can
While on a trip to Haiti, Jimmy Amisial heard a baby screaming. When he found the source of the sound, he was shocked to discover the baby in a trash can, abandoned, according to The Mirror. Amisial was baffled to find no one else trying to help the child, despite...
Creative Wife Makes Hilarious Sign for Neighbors While Husband Redoes Lawn
A homeowner has taken the internet by storm with their unusual solution to showcasing their yard during renovations. In a post on Reddit's r/funny forum on Wednesday, Cynthia from southern Minnesota shared her solution to letting the neighbors know they're in the process of re-doing the lawn. With over 99,000...
Woman catches husband flirting with dinner guest when she drops her crab claw under the table
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One day, my father brought home live crabs and instructed my mother to cook them. Then he invited the married couple from across the street over for dinner.
Dog Pretending to Be 'Invisible' to Stay on Owners' Bed Melts Hearts
Dogs can "adjust their behavior" and "use tactical deception," according to a March 2017 study in peer-reviewed journal Animal Cognition.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Parent Expresses Concern After Rapunzel Seemingly Ignores Black Children at Disneyland
A concerned father has shared a video of his children’s recent visit to Disneyland with their grandmother. In the video, Rapunzel seemingly ignores the only Black children in a crowd of guests. The children run over to Rapunzel as soon as they spot her, and their grandmother tells them...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
rollingout.com
Black woman with longest fingernails ever shares why she grew them out (video)
On Aug. 2, Minnesota resident Diana Armstrong won the Guinness World Record for the “longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female)” and “longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female).”. The 63-year-old has a combined nail length of 42 feet, 10.4 inches. The last time...
I was snatched from my cot and raised by kidnapper – but I forgive him & he’ll walk me down the aisle with my birth dad
A WOMAN who was snatched from her cot at just three days old has forgiven her kidnapper and says he will walk her down the aisle alongside her biological father. Miche Zephany, now 25, was dubbed South Africa's Madelaine McCann after she was taken from the hospital shortly after her birth.
My Husband Sent Me A Seemingly Innocent Text. It Led Me To Discover He'd Been Cheating For Years.
"I didn’t confront my husband. Instead, I became my own private investigator and went on a quiet rampage."
thebrag.com
The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims
It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
'I'm Crying': Tiny Puppy Imitates Owner in Heartwarming Video
Snowball the dog's impression of his human companion prompted a mixture of laughter and tears online.
Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged
The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
'My Husband Was Cheating. This Is How I Found Out'
After our divorce was finalized, I remember feeling like this was the best thing that could have happened in my life.
Crying Waitress Calls Out Party of 11 That Walked Out on $220 Bill in Viral TikTok
Working in the restaurant business has almost always been a highly stressful prospect, one that's only been made worse since the COVID-19 pandemic. Seating customers in a timely fashion and ensuring that their requests are attended to in a timely fashion while serving up a variety of meals, to their liking has a lot of moving parts, and every role in ensuring a restaurant runs smoothly has its own kinds of stress to deal with.
BET
Pastor Kim Burrell Returning To Church After ‘Broke’ And ‘Ugly’ Comments Went Viral
Gospel singer Kim Burrell recently faced backlash for insensitive comments she made in church, but after deep introspection, the pastor is returning to minister again. According to TMZ, Kim, along with Pastor Dr. Mike Freeman of Spirit of Faith Christian Center in Maryland, said the controversy will not silence her, in part because she believes speaking to her congregation is her calling.
pethelpful.com
Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds
There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
Airbnb Catches Heat Over Former Slave Cabins Being Advertised As Rentals
Airbnb has come under major scrutiny recently after some listings proudly boasted about being built on the grounds of former slave cabins.
Mom Annoyed at Daughter's Boyfriend for Always Eating Family's Food Backed
"I think that's very rude. I would put some ground rules in place if I were you," one user said.
