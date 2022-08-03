ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

RS Recommends: The Best Cloud Gaming Services for Hassle-Free Gaming

By Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Cloud gaming is the new way to game, especially if you’re trying not to spring hundreds of dollars on a new console , or if you’re interested in gaming on the go. With cloud gaming, you can stream your favorite games on your mobile, tablet or laptop, without worrying about lugging your Xbox , Playstation or PC around.

Before searching for the best cloud gaming service for you, here are a few things to keep in mind about what to look for.

What Is Cloud Gaming?

Cloud gaming refers to streaming games over the internet without having to download games onto your PC, smartphone, tablet, or laptop. All you really need to cloud game is a stable internet connection. Since cloud gaming happens online (or in the “cloud”), you’ll also save storage space as you won’t have to download the game onto your device. Certain cloud gaming services also let you stream your favorite games straight to your TV , completely eliminating the need for a console.

Sure, having a console means better specs on all your games and the ability to game without requiring a fast-speed internet connection. But, if you’re a new gamer and don’t mind that slight compromise, cloud gaming can save you hundreds of dollars.

What Are the Best Cloud Gaming Services?

There are many different cloud gaming services available, and we’ve rounded up the best ones below — including highlighting their game offerings and streaming resolution options.

1. Xbox Cloud Gaming (Through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

BEST GAME LIBRARY

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate doesn’t just let you play hundreds of free games on your Xbox console every month, but it also gives you access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, which lets you stream games like Forza Horizon 5 on your smartphone, tablet, laptop and even your Samsung TV.

Classic games like Batman: Arkham Knight and Minecraft Dungeons can be accessed through Xbox Cloud Gaming and newer games like the recently released As Dusk Falls are also available to play — new games are added to the library monthly. You’ll obviously need a stable internet connection to play, at least 10mbps on mobile devices which can be achieved with a 5ghz WiFi or mobile network connection.

Video resolution is pretty strong too, especially if you’re using the Microsoft Edge browser while you game which offers a significant clarity boost. Xbox Cloud Gaming is best paired with the Xbox Wireless Controller , although you can also use other Bluetooth controller s verified by Xbox as well.

Get your first month for just $1 right now.


Buy:
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
at
$14.99+

2. NVIDIA GeForce Now

BUDGET PICK

GeForce Now is a rather unique cloud gaming service because it doesn’t provide any of its own game titles but allows you to stream from other services such as Steam, Epic and Ubisoft Connect. It’s also one of the only cloud gaming services that offers a free tier, which means you can game for an hour on basic settings if you don’t feel like paying extra.

That said if you’re looking for better resolution and lower input lag, we suggest upgrading to one of the premium tiers, with the $9.99/month subscription giving you access to 60 frames per second at 1080 (FHD) resolution or the $14.99/month subscription offering up to 4K resolution if your game title and the device support it.

As for the gaming library, it’s ever cloud gaming enabled game offered through Steam, Epic, Ubisoft Connect, Origin and even GOG. There’s a wide variety of compatible controllers and gamepads too, including our favorite, the Razer Kishi . Check out Nvidia’s full list of compatible controllers here .


Buy:
NVIDIA GeForce Now
at
$0+

3. Amazon Luna

BEST FOR PRIME MEMBERS

Amazon Luna is one of the most comprehensive gaming services we’ve tested. You’ve got multiple gaming ‘channels’ to choose from within Amazon Luna, like Luna+, Ubisoft+, a Family gaming pack, a Retro gaming pack and even Jackbox games. Each subscription is priced differently starting at about $4.99/month and if you’re a Prime member , you’ll even get access to the Prime Gaming channel for free.

Related: Get a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime

The game catalog is pretty vast, with options like Starcraft: Remastered and even Myst available for free. Plus, depending on the subscription you choose, you’ll get additional games available to play every month. We definitely recommend grabbing the Luna Controller to go with your subscription for the best possible gameplay. Amazon’s Luna controller offers the lowest input lag as it connects directly over WiFi to send information to Amazon’s servers. You can definitely use another controller with this game streaming service, although they might not be as responsive as Amazon’s flagship controller.

You’ll be able to use Amazon Luna on your laptop, smartphone and even your iPad. Plus, Amazon Luna is able to stream on Fire TV, allowing you to game on the big screen without any issues. The streaming resolution currently caps at 1080p if you have a stable internet connection, but Amazon is working on making 4K streaming available soon.

Don’t have a Prime membership? Get a 30-day free trial to test out the service here .


Buy:
Amazon Luna
at
$4.99+

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Just-Released Sony LinkBuds Get Marked Down Under $150

Click here to read the full article. It’s rare to find a pair of earbuds that deliver on both design and stellar sound quality. The Sony LinkBuds S do just that and are currently on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen since their release earlier this year. Regularly $199+, the LinkBuds S are on sale for just $148 — a discount of 26% off. Amazon Buy: Sony LinkBuds S $148.00 This Amazon deal is available on both black and white colorways, so you can choose either option when you shop. They’ve got up to six hours of battery life on...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best-Sounding Mini Wireless Speakers

Click here to read the full article. From the road to the shower, every music fan needs one of the best mini speakers on hand for on-the-go jamming. Hauling heavy wired speakers everywhere you want to go just isn’t realistic, and even trying to travel with some of today’s best Bluetooth speakers won’t always cut it. But fortunately a few well-known brands from Sony to JBL have found a way to fit in a mix of serious tech and quality sound into these compact pieces of gear — all at a budget-friendly price. Today’s best mini speakers offer louder sound than...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Top-Rated Sonos Dupe Is On Sale for Just $59

Click here to read the full article. Few companies compete with Sonos when it comes to portable speakers, but at $159 for the cheapest offering (the new Sonos Roam SL), owning a Sonos Bluetooth speaker doesn’t exactly come cheap. Fortunately, there are a number of companies making decent Sonos alternatives these days, at a fraction of the price. Case in point: this Harmony Capsule 200 Portable Bluetooth Speaker from Monoprice. A great place to find discount electronics, tech gear and accessories online, Monoprice has its best-selling Bluetooth speaker on sale for just $59. Regularly $69.99+ a surprise sale gets you an...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split After Nine Months: ‘It Lasted Longer Than We Thought,’ Says World

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have ended their nine-month relationship, bringing to an end an unlikely whirlwind romance that both captivated and confused fans — and generated a seemingly never-ending supply of tabloid drama. Rolling Stone has learned that the reality TV mogul and former Saturday Night Live comedian parted ways this week, citing the couple’s busy schedules and long-distance relationship as the reason behind the split. The breakup comes just weeks after a trailer for the upcoming season of Hulu’s The Kardashians showed the Skims founder and her then-beau hopping into the shower together. Kardashian,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Gaming#Epic Games#Free Games#Samsung Tv
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Voter Fraud PAC Gave $60,000 to Melania’s Fashion Designer

Donald Trump’s Save America political action committee — which raised $250 million on the promise that it would fight voter fraud following the 2020 election — isn’t just spending its funds to pay the legal bills for Jan. 6 witnesses. The PAC also gave $60,000 to a fashion designer associated with former First Lady Melania Trump.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Doechii Is Rap’s Pointed, Provocative Next Big Thing

Click here to read the full article. Working in the Carson, California, studio from which Top Dawg Entertainment was launched has become something of a rite of passage for new artists on the label. After building the studio in the back of his unassuming suburban home around 2004, founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith rounded up four of the most-talented MCs in the L.A. area — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul — and brought out the best in them. Nearly two decades later, TDE’s first female rapper found herself in the wood-paneled, windowless cave known as the House...
CARSON, CA
Rolling Stone

Four Cops Connected to Breonna Taylor’s Death Face Federal Charges

Click here to read the full article. The FBI arrested Joshua Jaynes, the former Louisville Metro Police detective who was first reassigned to administrative duty and later fired for lying on the search warrant connected to the fatal raid at Breonna Taylor’s Louisville, Kentucky home in March 2020. Three others were also arrested, including Brett Hankison, the only officer to face state charges in the case (he was later acquitted), as Courier Journal reports. Jaynes was taken into custody on Thursday and faces federal charges. Former detective Hankison and two additional LMPD — Kelly Hanna Goodlett and Kyle Meany ­— are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Loses Another Divorce Lawyer As Kim Kardashian Gets Trial Date

Click here to read the full article. As Kanye West drags his feet in his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, a judge granted an impatient Kardashian a December trial date Friday to finalize the former couple’s remaining financial and custody issues. Kardashian, 41, and West, 45, were declared legally single at a hearing back in March, but they still haven’t reached a settlement — or been give final court orders — related to their vast wealth and four kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. “We’ve been ready for quite a while,” Kardashian’s lawyer Laura Wasser told Los Angeles...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
Rolling Stone

Lindsey Graham Would Like States to Decide If LGBTQ People Count as Fully Human

Click here to read the full article. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he wants states to decide the issue of whether two consenting adults can get married. When Dana Bash asked him if he would support legislation codifying same sex marriage, Graham claimed it’s a state issue during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday. “[Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is] trying to get enough votes to codify same-sex marriage because Justice Clarence Thomas suggested it might be in jeopardy,” Bash said. “You said two weeks ago that the state-by-state approach is the best way to go. I want to be clear...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Sam Gooden, Founding Member of Soul Legends the Impressions, Dead at 87

Click here to read the full article. Sam Gooden, founding and longest-serving member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted soul group the Impressions, has died at the age of 87. Gooden’s daughter Gina Griffin confirmed her father’s death Thursday in his hometown Chattanooga, Tennessee to the Associated Press. No cause of death was provided, though ChattanoogaRadioTV.com reported that Gooden’s health had declined in recent years, including kidney and breathing issues. Following a stint in the army, Gooden moved to Chicago, where he and fellow Chattanooga singers and brothers Arthur and Richard Brooks were joined by Chicago childhood friends Curtis Mayfield...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Rolling Stone

The Hot New Strategy for Unseating Trump Republicans: Don’t Make It About Trump

There was a time when one could often find Mandela Barnes on MSNBC. His hits peaked in late summer 2020, when Wisconsin’s 33-year-old lieutenant governor took to the liberal airwaves to register his outrage over a police shooting in Kenosha. Those appearances left a strong impression, as Barnes — young, Black, equal measures charismatic and unapologetic — condemned law enforcement’s accounts of how one of their own shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man. ”We’re being told not to believe our eyes,” he said on the network. “If we have the accountability we deserve … we wouldn’t be in the place that we are with this racial reckoning.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Rolling Stone

Learjets, Mistresses, and Bales of Weed: My Dad’s Life as a Drug Kingpin

Click here to read the full article. The black Cadillac pulls into the diner’s parking lot in Queens. Built in the 1950s, the building looks like it only exists on a rainy day, the rock-lined exterior out of another time. I step out of the Uber and look up at the restaurant where, in 1983, my father was arrested after escaping federal prison. He had spent two years on the lam, and was brought down by the U.S. Marshals after eating breakfast with his longtime mistress. He had just come from organizing a new shipment from Colombia. I imagine the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

CPAC Gives Standing Ovation to Autocrat Who Bashed ‘Mixed-Race’ Societies a Week Ago

Click here to read the full article. The Conservative Political Action Conference opened its arms to one of Europe’s most notorious autocrats on Thursday, giving Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán a prime speaking slot on the first day of the prominent right-wing gathering. Orbán, who recently won reelection for a fourth term in office, has led a nationalist regime predicated on racism, seizing control of the press, and catering to the powerful. In other words, it’s exactly what Republicans want for the United States. Orbán spoke for just over 30 minutes on Thursday, railing against taxation, refugees, and gender. He drew...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Anne Heche Crashes Car into L.A. Home, Sparking Fire That Sends Her to Hospital

Click here to read the full article. Actress Anne Heche was rushed to a hospital Friday after driving her car through the front of a Los Angeles home, sparking a fire that engulfed the structure and sent its resident rushing to save her pets. “I’m OK, my dogs are OK, and my turtle is OK, but everything else is gone, and I’m a fucking wreck,” the victim who survived the wild crash and asked not to be identified tells Rolling Stone. Police and fire officials declined to name the driver Friday afternoon, but a law enforcement source confirmed Heche’s identity to Rolling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

In Exchange for a Climate Deal, Joe Manchin Demanded a Terrible Price

Click here to read the full article. Let’s start with the Golden Rule of the Climate crisis: the rich may take a hit on their investment portfolios, but it’s the poor and vulnerable who are truly fucked. It’s true in Bangladesh and Nigeria. It’s true on the Gulf Coast. And it’s definitely true in the coalfields of Appalachia. For most people who care about the future of human civilization, last week was a very good week. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin quit dicking around and announced that he would support a $369 billion climate/energy deal (AKA the Inflation Reduction Act) was...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ Was Partly Inspired by This Cult Musician’s Legacy

Click here to read the full article. Jordan Peele’s sprawling sci-fi horror flick Nope was inspired, in part, by a burned CD a friend handed him in the mid-2000s. Scrawled, simply, with the word “Exuma,” the CD contained cult Bahamian performer Tony Mackey’s 1970 debut — and the kernel that would become an epic film about the Black figures history has forgotten. “I immediately responded to the haunting and elemental quality of his music,” Peele tells Rolling Stone of Exuma, whose records are basically aural movies about zombies, gods, and slaves rising up to punish their oppressors — with a parade...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Calvin Harris Delivers a Laid-back EDM-Pop Flex With ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’

Click here to read the full article. Five years ago, DJ and producer Calvin Harris released Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, an All-Star Weekend for pop-EDM: There was Frank Ocean teaming up with Migos on the breezy “Slide,” and Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams being flanked by Big Sean on the hiccuping “Feels.” It was part flex of Harris’ collaborator-wrangling muscle, part party record, part way for Harris to indulge in his love of the era where disco and funk commingled, and it spawned enough hit singles that a sequel was inevitable. The second entry in the Funk Wav Bounces series...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner Found Guilty in Russian Drug Smuggling Trial, Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

Click here to read the full article. Brittney Griner has been found guilty of smuggling illegal narcotics into Russia, the New York Times reports. The judge sentenced the WNBA star to nine years in prison and issued a fine of 1 million rubles, or about $16,300. While the guilty verdict was expected, as the Russian legal system rarely acquits defendants, the trial garnered national attention throughout the weeks-long trial. Shortly after the verdict was announced, President Joe Biden released a statement demanding Griner’s release. “Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

John Legend Says the Kanye West You See Is ‘What You Get’ While Discussing Faltering Friendship

Click here to read the full article. John Legend insists the Kanye West you see is “pretty much what you get.” During a recent interview, the singer discussed the rapper and entrepreneur’s public antics — and how West’s political ambitions and support for Donald Trump strained their longstanding friendship. During the chat with David Axelrod — Barack Obama’s former chief strategist and advisor — on his podcast, The Axe Files, Legend opened up about the controversial rapper, saying there isn’t much about West that the public doesn’t already know. “I think he’s been very open with who he is and his struggles...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Nicole Scherzinger Files Complaint Against Pussycat Dolls Founder, Citing ‘Waste and Fraud’

Click here to read the full article. Nicole Scherzinger is hitting back against Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin in a cross-complaint stemming from a failed reunion of the girl group, alleging breach of contract and fraud, among other claims, according to a new court filing obtained by Rolling Stone. The singer and TV talent-show judge is seeking restitution, including punitive damages, court fees, and “further relief” deemed necessary by the court in the case. The new complaint, which was filed in the Superior Court of California in the County of Los Angeles, claims Antin “breached her duties and obligations to Scherzinger,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy