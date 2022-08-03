ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ Is Now Streaming Online — Here’s Where You Can Watch It

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

One of the year’s biggest movies (with the smallest henchmen) is finally available to watch at home, with Minions: Rise of Gru now on VOD rental streaming platforms.

Released July 1, Minions: Rise of Gru became an unexpected smash-hit around the world, raking in over $700 million at the global box office. Directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, and starring Steve Carrel, Taraji P. Henson, and Jean-Claude Van Damme, the film is a sequel to 2015’s Minions , which was a spin-off prequel of the Despicable Me movies.

Buy: Minions: Rise of Gru $19.99

Of course, the soaring success of Minions: Rise of Gru is in part due to the viral #gentleminions trend, which saw groups of young friends attending the Despicable Me spin-off in their sharpest suits and posting TikToks with Yeat’s single “ Rich Minion ” as the soundtrack. After a small number of these groups became rowdy, some theaters began refusing service to suited youngsters, although Universal Pictures, the film’s production company, whole-heartedly endorsed the #gentleminions trend, no doubt because it was boosting the film’s box office success.

Whether you’re looking to have a #gentleminions party at your house or just a movie night with the kids, read on for tips on how to watch Minions: Rise of Gru online.

How to Watch Minions: Rise of Gru Online

Currently, the only way to watch Minions: Rise of Gru online is to rent or buy the movie through Amazon Prime Video or Vudu .

Buy: Minions: Rise of Gru $19.99

On both streaming platforms, Minions: Rise of Gru costs $19.99 to rent and $29.99 to buy. If you rent it, you’ll have 30 days to begin watching and 48 hours to finish the movie once it’s started.

Whether you rent or buy, you can watch Minions: Rise of Gru online in 4K UHD, HD, or standard definition resolution (the price stays the same no matter which quality option you choose).

Is Minions: Rise of Gru Streaming Online?

Because Minions: Rise of Gru has been so successful in theaters, it’s taken a while to become available on streaming platforms. Universal still hasn’t specified a date, but Despicable Me fans can expect Minions: Rise of Gru to be streaming sometime in the next month or two.

The first place Minions: Rise of Gru will be streaming is Peacock , but it will likely be available on Netflix, HBO, or Hulu sometime after the exclusive Peacock window. If you were hoping to stream Minions: Rise of Gru on Disney+, don’t get your hopes up: It’s unlikely to ever be on Disney’s streaming platform.

Minions: Rise of Gru Plot, Cast, Soundtrack

Minions: Rise of Gru picks up in 1976 as an 11-year-old Felonious Gru (Steve Carrell) plots his track to supervillain status with the help of his newfound henchmen, the Minions . After a disastrous job interview with the Vicious 6 supervillain group (lead by Taraji P. Henson’s Belle Bottom), Gru and his Minions prove themselves — and anger the Vicious 6 — by stealing the ​​Zodiac Stone. With the Vicious 6 after him, Gru enlists the help of former supervillain, Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), for guidance.

Besides those already mentioned, Minions: Rise of Gru stars Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario, and Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance.

Like past Despicable Me films, Minions: Rise of Gru ’s soundtrack is just as star-studded as the cast. The soundtrack, which is produced by Jack Antonoff, includes features from Diana Ross and Tame Impala, Kali Uchis, Phoebe Bridgers, Tierra Whack, and RZA. Although not on the soundtrack, the most famous song to come out of Minions: Rise of Gru is Yeat’s “Rich Minion,” which was made for one of the film’s trailers. Pick up the whole Minions: Rise of Gru soundtrack here .

Buy: ‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ Soundtrack Amazon Music

How to Watch Despicable Me & Minions Free Online

Need to catch up on the Despicable Me movies and the first Minions movie? The best place is Peacock , which currently has Minions , Despicable Me, and Despicable Me 2 all available to stream. Best of all, you can watch Minions for free online through Peacock, as the movie is available to customers with the free membership tier.

To watch Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 on Peacock, you’ll need a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $4.99 .


Buy:
Peacock Premium Subscription
at
$4.99

The only Despicable Me movie not on Peacock is the main series’ third entry. Luckily, you can watch Despicable Me 3 online using Hulu , which costs $6.99 per month .


Buy:
Hulu Subscription
at
$6.99

