Texas State

Texas Is Obsessed With This Sports Movie

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Americans love watching sports and movies about sports. There's just something about cheering for the underdog team, or seeing individuals overcoming struggles to achieve great things. And the best part is that there is no shortage of sports movies to choose from!

SportsScriber.com determined which sports movie each state is obsessed with. The website states, "Using data from IMDb, we put together a list of the 200 most popular sports movies of all time . We then worked with the team at Mindnet Analytics and used Google Trends data to identify which sports movie each state was most interested in relative to other states."

According to the study, Texas is obsessed with Bring It On .

Other popular sports movies on the list were Rocky , Point Break , The Greatest Game Ever Played , Little Giants , The Blind Side , and Coach Carter .

Here is each state's favorite sports movie:

  • Alabama: Bull Durham
  • Alaska: Million Dollar Baby
  • Arizona: Rounders
  • Arkansas: Point Break
  • California: Rush
  • Colorado: Happy Gilmore
  • Connecticut: School Ties
  • Delaware: Bend It Like Beckham
  • District Of Columbia: Rocky
  • Florida: Miracle
  • Georgia: Higher Learning
  • Hawaii: Kickboxer
  • Idaho: Chariots Of Fire
  • Illinois: Higher Learning
  • Indiana: Hoosiers
  • Iowa: Field Of Dreams
  • Kansas: Bull Durham
  • Kentucky: He Got Game
  • Louisiana: He Got Game
  • Maine: The Greatest Game Ever Played
  • Maryland: Rush
  • Massachusetts: Fight Club
  • Michigan: School Ties
  • Minnesota: Happy Gilmore
  • Mississippi: Little Giants
  • Missouri: Higher Learning
  • Montana: The Blind Side
  • Nebraska: Caddyshack
  • Nevada: Rush
  • New Hampshire: The Natural
  • New Jersey: He Got Game
  • New Mexico: The Karate Kid
  • New York: Rocky
  • North Carolina: Bull Durham
  • North Dakota: Coach Carter
  • Ohio: Happy Gilmore
  • Oklahoma: Varsity Blues
  • Oregon: Point Break
  • Pennsylvania: Rocky Balboa
  • Rhode Island: The Fighter
  • South Carolina: School Ties
  • South Dakota: The Wrestler
  • Tennessee: Miracle
  • Texas: Bring It On
  • Utah: The Natural
  • Vermont: The Mighty Ducks
  • Virginia: Rocky
  • Washington: Invincible
  • West Virginia: We Are Marshall
  • Wisconsin: North Dallas Forty
  • Wyoming: The Longest Yard

Click here to check out the full study.

