Embryos can count as dependents on Georgia state tax returns: For many families 'there is no benefit at all,' says analyst

Read on www.cnbc.com
Kathy Bailey
3d ago
Just weird.. I don't believe in abortion. But I also don't believe I have any right to judge or dictate to anyone what to do. Only God can judge. only God sits that High. No One is perfect..
Reply(6)
13
weezy
3d ago
"For most low-income families, there is no benefit at all," he said. "And for the rest of them, we're talking tens of dollars." Its a republican polical stunt.
Reply
6
Preston Wood
3d ago
Great more federal income tax dollars from higher wage states to support thes low income achieving states will do anything not to work
Reply
2
Related
Governor Diverts COVID Relief Funds to Grant Every Teacher $125 For Supplies
Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services […]
California governor looking to lure Georgia film industry away after state passes abortion law
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia’s film industry is a huge revenue generator for the state. However, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is encouraging film industry leaders to take a second look at what California can offer them, despite the ramifications that decision could have on local businesses. “They’re in...
Medical, legal community has unanswered questions on Georgia abortion law
Medical professionals and legal experts say they are in a state of uncertainty under Georgia’s new abortion law. The court’s decision was highly anticipated, but there are still many unanswered questions about how the restrictions on abortion will play out in practice. Doctors are paralyzed with confusion, said Dr. Cary Perry, the president of the […] The post Medical, legal community has unanswered questions on Georgia abortion law appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Joins Nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math
When Georgia lawmakers created the formula to pay for its public schools, President Ronald Reagan was celebrating the start of his second term, Purple Rain cassettes were flying off of the shelves, and children were monopolizing family TVs with their state-of-the-art Nintendo Entertainment Systems. The White House has changed occupants six times since then, and […] The post Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Governor Kemp Signs Executive Orders To Help Georgia Through Continuing Financial Crisis – No Gas Tax Until September
Tackling "Joe Biden's recession" On August 3, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp announced that he has signed two executive orders that once again extend the suspension of tax on gasoline and continue efforts to address supply chain issues being experienced in the state.
fox5atlanta.com
Stop filming in Georgia due to abortion law, California governor says
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking film and television studios to stop filming in Georgia. He points to the state's restrictive abortion politics.
wuga.org
Judge rules Georgia must end statewide PSC elections
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia’s statewide election of its five public service commissioners illegally dilutes Black voting power. The judge on Friday ordered the state to not prepare ballots for two races that had been scheduled in November. If the ruling stands, state lawmakers would have to draw single-member districts for the body that regulates Georgia Power Co. and other utilities. An election would be held later. However, the state could appeal, or at least seek a delay until after this year's elections. At-large voting has long been subject to legal attack as racially discriminatory. But most cases have focused on local elections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXIA 11 Alive
In Georgia's film industry, it's money over politics
DORAVILLE, Ga. — California’s high-profile effort to pull filmmakers out of Georgia won’t be easy. Economists say Georgia’s tax incentives for filmmakers remain the most generous in the country – even if Hollywood doesn’t like Georgia’s politics. A studio expansion project in Doraville...
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds. Alexandria, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Lisa G. Cooper, 55, of Cottonport, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to federal program theft. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Dee D. Drell.
Georgia joins lawsuit against USDA school lunch funding changes
Georgia is among 22 states involved in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As the students return to class, states are pushing back against federal guidelines that could revoke school lunch funding. The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service announced a new program in May to combat discrimination based...
Florida medical board moves to block gender affirming treatments for minors
The board also voted to start that process for requiring adults seeking such care to wait 24 hours before going forward with any medical procedures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
thecentersquare.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
WDEF
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
GA Ethics Commission Finds Probable Cause Against 2 Abrams Non-Profits in Campaign Scandal
The probable cause is said to stem from several suspicious expenditures the non-profits made on behalf of Abrams' campaign between 2017 and 2019. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, and Georgia.gov.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan library faces closure after voters reject millage over LGBTQ literature
(The Center Square) – Patmos Library in Michigan's Jamestown Township may face closure next year after voters rejected a millage renewal on Tuesday in protest of some graphic LGTBQ content in the library’s collection. Voters defeated the millage by 62% to 37%, or 763 votes. Bridge Michigan reported...
WCNC
VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
beckersdental.com
North Carolina dentist pleads guilty to tax fraud
A North Carolina dentist has pleaded guilty to tax fraud for filing a false tax return for her dental practice. Santa Maria McKibbins, DDS, operated McKibbins Family Dentistry in Durham, N.C., according to an Aug. 1 news release from the Justice Department. An investigation revealed that Dr. McKibbins withheld information from a tax preparer regarding income and personal use of funds related to her business. A review of her expenditures found that her income exceeded what was reported to the IRS and that she used insurance and copayment checks to make payments on multiple cars and her home.
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown Festival
Organizers of Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival cancelled the event on August 1, primarily due to safety concerns arising from whether they could implement a local ban on guns from the festival site.
Comments / 26