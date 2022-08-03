Saints first-rounder booted from practice for fighting

The New Orleans Saints kicked rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning out of practice Wednesday for fighting.

It was the third straight day the first-round draft pick (19th overall) got into a skirmish at training camp.

Penning, 23, and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach were sent to the locker room after Wednesday’s scuffle.

“We don’t have time for that,” head coach Dennis Allen said.

On Monday, the 6-foot-7, 321-pound Penning battled defensive ends Payton Turner and Taco Charlton.

On Tuesday, Penning’s dance partners were defensive back J.T. Gray and defensive end Scott Patchan.

Drafted out of Northern Iowa, Penning entered training camp as the backup to starting left tackle James Hurst.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: