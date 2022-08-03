ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown Is Showing The World How To ‘Put That Sh*t On’ With New Viral Dance

By davontah
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3naSc2_0h3cnJv600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25H9bc_0h3cnJv600

Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty

It’s safe to say that Antonio Brown probably won’t be on a NFL roster or field this season. Ironically enough, that doesn’t mean that his presence still might not be felt.

That 7-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion is making waves like he always has. While performing his new song ‘ Put That Sh*t On ‘ at music events across the country, AB has been debuting a new trend. As different as the finger-pointing dance looks, it’s definitely a vibe that people are starting to pick up on.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab)

In the past few weeks, fans have been going crazy over the new dance but celebrities have taken the dance’s popularity to another level already. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green were recently seen in Canada showing off their versions. Quavo was always seen out in the last week or so showing that he was hip also.

The place where the dance will more than likely be seen the most is where Antonio Brown used to make his living, on the football field. New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram busted out the move at training camp last week. One of the NFL’s biggest stars, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (who won the 2019 Most Valuable Player Award) stated that he “couldn’t wait to do it in regular season game.”

Even though Brown has seemingly switched lanes from sports to the music and entertainment industry, he is still soaking up all the love him and his new dance has been garnering. AB has been showing love to everyone willing to participate in the challenge by reposting their videos all over his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

If AB’s new passion is creating vibes and bringing joy to the world this way, we’re in full support! DO YO’ DANCE AB!

Comments / 0

Related
GlobalGrind

TOBi Delivers The Vibes With His New Single ‘That’s Alright’

Today (July 26), Nigerian-born, Toronto-based artist TOBi dropped his new single ‘That’s Alright‘ produced by Grammy nominated Sammy SoSo (Wizkid, Omah Lay) out today via Same Plate Entertainment/RCA Records. A blend of afrobeat sounds with an upbeat tempo alongside TOBi’s smooth vocals and brassy saxophone delivers a perfect track to vibe to this summer. You can watch the lyric video for the song here.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’: Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show

For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Draymond Green
GlobalGrind

R&B Duo DVSN Share Provocative New Anthem & Video ‘If I Get Caught’

The critically lauded R&B act dvsn has returned with a bang!. Today (July 22), the duo (comprised of singer Daniel Daley and GRAMMY Award-winning producer Nineteen85) released their provocative, conversation-starting new single ‘If I Get Caught‘ via OVO Sound and Warner Records. Sampling ‘Song Cry‘ from Jay-Z’s legendary 2001 album The Blueprint, ‘If I Get Caught’ spins the hip-hop classic into a moral dilemma about infidelity and its impact on a relationship. The track is accompanied by an equally thought-provoking and compelling new video that you can watch below:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Saints#Golden State Warriors#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GlobalGrind

Nardo Wick Returns With ‘Who Is Nardo Wick ??’ Deluxe Album

Breakout Jacksonville rapper and 2022 XXL Freshman class member Nardo Wick released Who Is Nardo Wick ??, the deluxe version of his highly-praised RIAA-certified Gold debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? via Flawless Entertainment/RCA Records. The deluxe includes features from major artists including The Kid LAROI, Latto,and Lakeyah. Prior to release, Nardo dropped the singles and visuals for ‘Krazy Krazy‘ and ‘Riot.’ Recently, Nardo finished his first-ever tour, Who Is Nardo Wick?: The Tour and was inducted into the 2022 XXL Freshman Class. Currently, Nardo is gearing up to hit the road again, this time as a guest on Lil Durk’s The 7220 Deluxe Tour kicking off September 17.
CELEBRITIES
GlobalGrind

They Got The Goods! Check Out The Gifting Suite Swag Offered To ESPYs Celebrity Attendees

Ever wonder what the gifting suites and swag bags look like at major celebrity events?. We got the scoop from Backstage Creations, originator of the Celebrity Gift Suite, who recently shared the contents of the gift bags produced for The 2022 ESPYS. The gift bags are filled with a luxurious assortment of gifts including high-end resorts and services, fashion products, tech gadgets and more. One autographed bag was also auctioned off to raise funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GlobalGrind

Say It Ain’t So: Twitter Reacts To Desus & Mero Allegedly Breaking Up

We’ve all heard the saying “All good things must come to an end.” That unfortunately might be the case for one our favorite comedic duos. While nothing is quite official, it seems that Desus & Mero will no longer be working together. Rumors have been swirling for a while that the longtime friends had split but until this morning, there didn’t seem to be any real evidence to support the claim. Desus posted a cryptic tweet early this morning (July 18) seemingly addressing the situation.
INTERNET
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy