Renting a cabin in the Golden State does not necessarily mean that you have to stay up in the mountains. Sometimes, you can have the best of both worlds. The most beautiful cabin rental in the entire state is surrounded by nature perched up on a hill, but the view is anything but snow capped mountains in the distance. The most beautiful cabin rental offers a sweeping view of the Pacific Ocean in all its shining glory. As depicted by the photograph, those who stay in the cabin can enjoy a cup of morning coffee or an afternoon snack while overlooking the ocean from inside the comfort of the humble structure.

