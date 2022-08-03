ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox26houston.com

Drought situation in Texas becoming dire

HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

Chrissy Powell, Migrant Buses: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

It was a busy week for news in San Antonio, and stories about the city's new resolution supporting abortion rights, breaking crime developments and Texas' governor getting involved in another political fight dominated headlines. The Current's most-read story involved the revelation that missing San Antonio mom Chrissy Powell's car sat...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90

SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You

If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
culturemap.com

San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LoneStar 92

Texas Wonder Ranks as One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World

Did you know that one of the most beautiful sights in the world is just a couple of hours south?. As beautiful as the San Antonio River Walk is, I was surprised to learn that it placed in the top 20 of The World's Most Beautiful Sights in a recent study. Not because it isn't a beautiful place, but because on a global level, I wouldn't have thought it would have done so well.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
SAN MARCOS, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

CultureMap San Antonio

ABOUT

CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/

