This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom Handy
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
KSAT 12
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
fox26houston.com
Drought situation in Texas becoming dire
HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
2 Texans honored with prestigious national poetry awards
Two Texans have received one of the highest honors a writer can achieve. Austin resident Cyrus Cassells has been named the 2022 Poet Laureate Fellow for Texas, while Houston's Outspoken Bean has been named the 2022 official Poet Laureate Fellow for Houston. Both will receive $50,000 for the honor, as...
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual laws
Lately, there has been a lot of focus on the new Texas anti-abortion law, which has led to protests ad debate. Today I thought we could look at the lighter side of some laws from the past. A few of these are outdated but have been a law in San Antonio in the past.
San Antonio Current
Chrissy Powell, Migrant Buses: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
It was a busy week for news in San Antonio, and stories about the city's new resolution supporting abortion rights, breaking crime developments and Texas' governor getting involved in another political fight dominated headlines. The Current's most-read story involved the revelation that missing San Antonio mom Chrissy Powell's car sat...
KSAT 12
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Henry's Puffy Tacos' original enchurrito and more
A smothered burrito hits the spot, but was a tad bit salty
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
Former San Antonio brothel site denied historic designation
HDRC recommended the Bill Miller heir do an archeological dig.
culturemap.com
San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
KSAT 12
Purple Heart organization, wrestling superstar Goldberg to honor recipients in Boerne this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – National Purple Heart Day is Sunday, and a local organization is helping recipients from Texas and across the country. The Purple Heart Project is hosting its 3rd annual fundraiser on Saturday, where more than 30 recipients will be honored for their service and sacrifice. The project provides valuable community resources to veterans.
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
Texas Wonder Ranks as One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World
Did you know that one of the most beautiful sights in the world is just a couple of hours south?. As beautiful as the San Antonio River Walk is, I was surprised to learn that it placed in the top 20 of The World's Most Beautiful Sights in a recent study. Not because it isn't a beautiful place, but because on a global level, I wouldn't have thought it would have done so well.
4 things to know about Black Rock Coffee before its San Antonio opening
Free. Coffee. That's one thing to know.
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
Report says these are the best wineries & vineyards in Texas
Aug. 4 is National White Wine Day and it's of the utmost importance that you know where the top spots around Texas are to visit and enjoy this popular drink.
San Antonio halts Broadway plans over stalemate with TxDOT
Last we left this debacle TxDOT was open to conversation.
