Rochester, NY

Man accused of killing Rochester police officer indicted on aggravated murder

By Hailie Higgins, Panagiotis Argitis
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — The Massachusetts man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz has been indicted on aggravated murder among other charges. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley presented the indictment Wednesday.

Kelvin Vickers, 21, potentially faces eight separate charges including aggravated murder, murder in the second degree, attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

According to prosecutors, aggravated murder carries a sentence of life without parole if convicted.

Vickers is accused of approaching the patrol vehicle of Officer Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng alongside Bauman Street and firing 17 rounds at the officers. Additionally, a 15-year-old girl, Tamia Walker, was shot in the arm by a stray bullet while in her home.

RPD officer killed, another hurt, suspect arrested in ambush on Bauman Street

Officer Seng, who exited his vehicle and returned fire at the suspect, was struck in the lower body and is in the process of recovering. Walker is also recovering at this time, authorities say.

“With aggravated murder, the court has no other option but life without the possibility of parole,” Doorley said. “He also attempted to cause the death and injury to Officer Seng — that could be consecutive time and more time.”

Doorley was joined by several other officials and community leaders including Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, Rochester Police Chief David Smith, President of the Locust Club Mike Mazzeo , and MCSO Sheriff Todd Baxter.

Man charged in fatal shooting of Rochester police officer

The mayor stepped on the podium first and touched on the prolonging effect of Vicker’s actions.

“I want to commend the man and woman of the Rochester Police Department who have continued to do their job, even in the midst of their grief,” Evans said. “This is not only a nightmare for them — the Mazurkiewicz family — but it’s a nightmare for our city. But the way we drive out darkness is to bring in more light, and the way to bring light is by making sure we have justice. And I am convinced justice will be done in this case.”

The indictment had been formally filed fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference. In his remarks, Bello, too, highlighted that the day is about justice for the victims of the “wave of violence.”

Procession, funeral held for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

“Public safety is fundamental to the future of our city, and public safety is being challenged right now,” Bello said. “We must answer that challenge with questions. Like the mayor and district attorney, I am sickened with the amount of violence in our city… My commitment to you is to provide as many resources to our residents and keep our protectors safe.”

When asked to speak on behalf of the Rochester police union, Mazzeo said the following:

“I’ll only say this out of respect for the system to go forward in the way it should go forward: We’re going to reserve our comments. But believe me, I’d like to say some comments.”

East High student brings a weapon to school, security guard assaulted

Doorley said that Vickers has a criminal record stretching back to the age of 12-years-old, when he assaulted a police officer. Additionally, he has numerous charges of possessing a weapon.

Most recently, Vickers was released from the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts at the end of May, after being charged and sentenced for carrying a firearm and ammunition without a license.

Vickers is currently being held in Monroe County Jail with no option of bail. According to officials with the DA’s office, he will be arraigned on these charges on a “future date in a superior court in Monroe County.”

5 teens hospitalized following 2 separate shootings in Rochester

The DA’s office said they hope to have arraignment details finalized by the end of the day today.

When asked if Vickers made a statement in his preliminary hearing, Doorley says he would only give his name and date of birth, and told the court “he doesn’t live anywhere.”

Mazurkiewicz was laid to rest Monday. A funeral was held at Blue Cross Arena in his honor, where thousands paid tribute to his life.

Full Press Conference

