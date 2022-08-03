Read on dsp.delaware.gov
WTOP
WMDT.com
Dover drug investigation leads to Wilmington man ramming police vehicles
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man on gun and drug charges early Friday morning. Police say the investigation began after learning that 28-year-old Zakeer Washington was planning to be in the parking lot of Bally’s Casino with drugs. Officers responded to Bally’s and tried to contact Washington inside of a vehicle.
WBOC
Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
WMDT.com
Judge rejects Delaware woman’s appeal in daycare death
DOVER, Del. (AP) – A Delaware judge has rejected the post-conviction appeal of a woman convicted in the death of a 10-month-old boy at her home day care. The judge this week summarily dismissed Valorie Handy’s appeal, saying she failed to meet standards for claiming that her attorney was ineffective.
Cops in Lower Twp., NJ, Search for Missing 13-year-old Boy
Cops in Cape May County are asking for help from the public as they search for a missing 13-year-old boy. According to a Facebook post from the Lower Township Police Department Friday night, Collyn Reichenbach was last seen near Vacation Road wearing a red hoodie and no shoes. Authorities say...
WDEL 1150AM
Man Accused Of Stealing ACME Markets Cash Register Arrested: Police
A Delaware man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a cash register from ACME Markets, authorities said. On July 15, Brigantine police asked for the public's help identifying a vehicle allegedly used by a suspect in the theft. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming,...
WGMD Radio
Update: Gold Alert Canceled for Milton Woman
Delaware State Police have canceled a Gold Alert that was issued Wednesday for a 20-year-old Milton woman. State Police said Shianne Hall-McBride has been located.
Ocean City Today
One person arrested in Ocean City for breaking into vehicles
A 50-year-old woman from Texas was arrested in Ocean City on Wednesday in connection to several vehicle break-ins that occurred downtown earlier this week. Susan Elizabeth Channell of Keller, Texas was arrested by Ocean City Police and charged with theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000, two counts of theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500, and three counts of rogue and vagabond, or breaking into vehicles and stealing property.
WMDT.com
Easton Police asking for public’s help in finding missing 13-year-old girl
EASTON, Md. – Easton Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Police say Briahna Danielle Diring was last seen in the area of Port Street Friday night. She is described as 5’3″ and weighing about 125 pounds. Briahna has bronze hair, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, plain black shirt, and white jeans.
Police identify Charlotte man found dead along Deleware road
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — A North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend, officials said Wednesday. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area of Sussex County around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report […]
WMDT.com
Police: Body found in Caroline Co., investigation underway
GREENSBORO, Md. – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Caroline County. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area off of Wheeler Drive Wednesday afternoon. On arrival, deputies found the body of an unidentified female who they say appeared to have been deceased for at least 24 hours.
Ocean City Today
Three men reportedly rolling ‘blunts’ in Ocean City arrested
Three Pennsylvania men face handgun and drug distribution charges after Ocean City Police were alerted the men were rolling marijuana “blunts” in a parking lot in the mid-town section of the resort. Mekhi Mason Lockhart and Nysaiah Allen Palmer, both 18, and Alexander Lee Meserole, 24, all from...
Woman arrested after barricading inside Somers Point hotel
A woman is jailed after barricading herself inside a Somers Point hotel for nearly eight hours. The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office was trying to evict Shiryle Seyler when she tried to pour bleach on the officers and attempted to take one officer’s baton, according to the report. The...
State Trooper Dragged by Suspect Fleeing in Stolen Vehicle
DOVER, DE – A police officer responding to a stolen vehicle complaint in Dover was...
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
WBOC
Sentencing Rescheduled for Laurel Man Convicted for Jan. 6 Involvement
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sentencing has been rescheduled for the Laurel, Delaware man convicted for his involvement in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Kevin Seefried will now be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden on January 20, 2023. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in September of this year.
WBOC
Car Slams into Seaford Business
A car ran into Butler's Sewing Center damaging the building in Seaford. The business has been open for 50 years. The 22-year-old driver has been arrested for DUI and remains in hospital.
WMDT.com
Pair arrested for vehicle break-ins at Harrington hotel
HARRINGTON, Del. – Harrington Police have arrested two people in connection to a report of vehicle break-ins. We’re told officers were contacted by staff members at a local hotel after they saw two males entering unlocked vehicles in the parking lot during the early morning hours. Officers were able to identify the suspects through security footage from the building and tracked them to a rented room at the hotel.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas prices falling with Milton stations posting $3.70 a gallon price
Delaware gas prices continued their decline over the weekend after dropping to the $4 mark last week, AAA reported. As of Sunday, the price at the pump fell to $3.94, down about a penny from a day earlier and nickel during the past week. In mid-June, Delaware motorists saw the...
