WTOP

Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles

DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee. Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort...
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Dover drug investigation leads to Wilmington man ramming police vehicles

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man on gun and drug charges early Friday morning. Police say the investigation began after learning that 28-year-old Zakeer Washington was planning to be in the parking lot of Bally’s Casino with drugs. Officers responded to Bally’s and tried to contact Washington inside of a vehicle.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Judge rejects Delaware woman’s appeal in daycare death

DOVER, Del. (AP) – A Delaware judge has rejected the post-conviction appeal of a woman convicted in the death of a 10-month-old boy at her home day care. The judge this week summarily dismissed Valorie Handy’s appeal, saying she failed to meet standards for claiming that her attorney was ineffective.
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington man arrested in Dover drug bust

Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man early Friday morning August 5, 2022, in connection with an investigation into the sale of drugs in the parking lot of Bally's Casino. Officers approached 27-year old Zakeer Washington, but police said the suspect attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Stealing ACME Markets Cash Register Arrested: Police

A Delaware man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a cash register from ACME Markets, authorities said. On July 15, Brigantine police asked for the public's help identifying a vehicle allegedly used by a suspect in the theft. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming,...
Ocean City Today

One person arrested in Ocean City for breaking into vehicles

A 50-year-old woman from Texas was arrested in Ocean City on Wednesday in connection to several vehicle break-ins that occurred downtown earlier this week. Susan Elizabeth Channell of Keller, Texas was arrested by Ocean City Police and charged with theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000, two counts of theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500, and three counts of rogue and vagabond, or breaking into vehicles and stealing property.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Easton Police asking for public’s help in finding missing 13-year-old girl

EASTON, Md. – Easton Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Police say Briahna Danielle Diring was last seen in the area of Port Street Friday night. She is described as 5’3″ and weighing about 125 pounds. Briahna has bronze hair, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, plain black shirt, and white jeans.
EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Body found in Caroline Co., investigation underway

GREENSBORO, Md. – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Caroline County. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area off of Wheeler Drive Wednesday afternoon. On arrival, deputies found the body of an unidentified female who they say appeared to have been deceased for at least 24 hours.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Three men reportedly rolling ‘blunts’ in Ocean City arrested

Three Pennsylvania men face handgun and drug distribution charges after Ocean City Police were alerted the men were rolling marijuana “blunts” in a parking lot in the mid-town section of the resort. Mekhi Mason Lockhart and Nysaiah Allen Palmer, both 18, and Alexander Lee Meserole, 24, all from...
WBOC

Sentencing Rescheduled for Laurel Man Convicted for Jan. 6 Involvement

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sentencing has been rescheduled for the Laurel, Delaware man convicted for his involvement in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Kevin Seefried will now be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden on January 20, 2023. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in September of this year.
WBOC

Car Slams into Seaford Business

A car ran into Butler's Sewing Center damaging the building in Seaford. The business has been open for 50 years. The 22-year-old driver has been arrested for DUI and remains in hospital.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Pair arrested for vehicle break-ins at Harrington hotel

HARRINGTON, Del. – Harrington Police have arrested two people in connection to a report of vehicle break-ins. We’re told officers were contacted by staff members at a local hotel after they saw two males entering unlocked vehicles in the parking lot during the early morning hours. Officers were able to identify the suspects through security footage from the building and tracked them to a rented room at the hotel.
HARRINGTON, DE

