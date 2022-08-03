ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Twenty88’s Greatest Creation: Big Sean & Jhené Aiko’s Cutest Couple Photos

By Sammy Approved
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qB2hR_0h3clJqg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyFql_0h3clJqg00

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Big Sean recently hit a summer festival run alongside his girlfriend, baby’s mom and singer Jhené Aiko . The two were spotted performing on stages from Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival to Mo Pop Festival in Big Sean’s hometown of Detroit. In light of their little bundle of joy, check out a gallery of our favorite pictures of the beautiful couple.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have been dating and collaborating on music since 2016. The music power couple announced that they are welcoming their first child together. This will be Big Sean’s first and Jhené’s second. Her first being 13-year-old Namiko Love Browner, who she shares with ex-boyfriend O’Ryan.

Big Sean and Jhené have been a fiery duo since first collaborating on music together. They began dating off and on since the release of their album, Twenty88 in 2016. The couple has an undeniable energy in and out of the studio, and their love truly shows when they hit the stage together. Most recently, Big Sean embraced Jhené as she sang on stage at Lollapalooza. The two performed their song “I Know” and Big Sean bent down to kiss her glowing baby bump.

Hulu tweeted a snippet of the performance saying, “ The world needs to see this video of @BigSean and @JheneAiko at #Lolla , and it’s my duty to share it.”

Hulu was absolutely right. We can’t help but get in our feels as we await the arrival of their baby. Big Sean is obviously excited sharing a series of posts on his Instagram stories. One of Big Sean’s stories read: “Whole new motivation foreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us, thank you. Can’t wait to be a Dad.”

Check out a gallery of the couple below:

1. The Baby’s Already A Performer

Source:BuzzingPop

2. Black Love

Source:blacklovefeed

3. The Coolest Parents

Source:DailyRapFacts

4. They Match Each Other’s Spice

Source:billynvrleft

5. So Beautiful

Source:mefeater

6. Twenty88

Source:rocktheview

7. On Fire

Source:angie1verolina

8. So Much Fun

Source:HipHopDX

9. And So Fly

Source:BigSeanWorld

10. Out and About

Source:KahhSpence

Comments / 0

Related
GlobalGrind

Walk It Like He Talks It: Quavo Covers This Week’s Issue of GQ Hype

Every since his group Migos came into prominence in 2013, Quavo has been a staple in the rap game. The rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer has amassed numerous Billboard hits with the group, on his own and on features over the years. The 31 year-old Atlanta, Georgia native has also dipped his nose into the fashion world. He has dropped two collections in collaboration with boohooMan that did extremely well amongst consumers. Now, the partial owner of the FCF Glacier Boyz (professional Indoor Football team) is looking to take over another lane.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GlobalGrind

Blxst Teams Up With Rick Ross For ‘Couldn’t Wait For It’ Music Video

Los Angeles rapper, singer and producer Blxst is back!. Today (July 12), the R&B powerhouse returns with the official music video for ‘Couldn’t Wait For It’ featuring Rick Ross. The track is from his latest project , ‘Before You Go,’ which was released earlier this year in April. The video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, Yo! MTV and BET Soul & BET Jams, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards. You can watch the video below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GlobalGrind

TOBi Delivers The Vibes With His New Single ‘That’s Alright’

Today (July 26), Nigerian-born, Toronto-based artist TOBi dropped his new single ‘That’s Alright‘ produced by Grammy nominated Sammy SoSo (Wizkid, Omah Lay) out today via Same Plate Entertainment/RCA Records. A blend of afrobeat sounds with an upbeat tempo alongside TOBi’s smooth vocals and brassy saxophone delivers a perfect track to vibe to this summer. You can watch the lyric video for the song here.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
Big Sean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twenty88#Carnival
GlobalGrind

Listen: Maxo Kream Enlists Anderson .Paak For New Single ‘The Vision’

Continuing to ramp us promotion for the release of his next album WEIGHT OF THE WORLD (Deluxe), Houston rapper Maxo Kream has dropped yet another single. Yesterday (July 20), Maxo released ‘The Vision‘ featuring Anderson .Paak. The song comes just five days after the 32 year-old dropped the single and video for ‘Football Heads‘ which features […]
MUSIC
GlobalGrind

R&B Duo DVSN Share Provocative New Anthem & Video ‘If I Get Caught’

The critically lauded R&B act dvsn has returned with a bang!. Today (July 22), the duo (comprised of singer Daniel Daley and GRAMMY Award-winning producer Nineteen85) released their provocative, conversation-starting new single ‘If I Get Caught‘ via OVO Sound and Warner Records. Sampling ‘Song Cry‘ from Jay-Z’s legendary 2001 album The Blueprint, ‘If I Get Caught’ spins the hip-hop classic into a moral dilemma about infidelity and its impact on a relationship. The track is accompanied by an equally thought-provoking and compelling new video that you can watch below:
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy