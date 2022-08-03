Brighton And Hove Albion Deny Reports Of Chelsea's £52.5 Million Marc Cucurella Agreement

Read on www.sportbible.com
Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot. Messi wasted no time influencing the game, incredibly setting up Neymar in the ninth minute of their fixture on Saturday. Pablo Sarabia played a ball into Messi who delicately flicked...
Five Things We Learned: West Ham 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)
Shrugging off their disappointing defeat in the Community Shield against Liverpool last weekend, both Manchester City and Erling Haaland kicked off the 2022/23 Premier League season with a statement 0-2 away win against West Ham. The latter certainly did not feel the pressure of all eyes being on him, as...
The increasing mental gymnastics of mainstream Arsenal punditry
Wind back the clock to the 13th of August 2021 and the first game of the 2021/22 Premier League season and we can all remember the return of the “Banter FC” label. Arsenal had just been thwarted 2-0 away from home vs Brentford, with both Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville beside themselves with joy.
Lionel Messi scores outrageous bicycle kick goal for PSG, it's an absolute worldie
Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to score an extraordinary goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. Messi scored his second goal of the game in outrageous fashion in his side's 5-0 victory on Saturday. His goal completed the rout as he saved the best for last. Leandro Paredes...
Man United vs Brighton referee: who are the officials for the Premier League game today?
Brighton face Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon in what will be both team’s first game in the new Premier League season. Erik Ten Hag will certainly be hoping to get off to a good start as United manager and improve on their disappointing 6th place finish last campaign.
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
Man United star absolutely destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Brighton
Manchester United fans ruthlessly slammed Scott McTominay following his disastrous showing against Brighton on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's reign as Man United boss got off to the worst start possible as his side succumbed to Graham Potter's Brighton at Old Trafford. The visitors went into the break two goals up...
Man United are losing 2-0 to Brighton at the break in Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game
Manchester United are currently losing 2-0 to Brighton in Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game in charge. Ten Hag's first competitive game as Man United boss has got off to the worst start possible. Pascal Gross opened the scoring in the 30th minute, with the German midfielder netting a...
Gary Neville explains how Cristiano Ronaldo can fix the Manchester United problems he has caused Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been the single biggest talking point this summer, with the Manchester United forward desperate to leave the club. Erik ten Hag has been adamant that he wants the player to stay and that he has Ronaldo in his plans for next season. Gary Neville has...
Prince William 'deliberately' broke royal protocol during England's Euro 2022 final win
Prince William 'deliberately' broke royal protocol following England's Euro 2022 final win over Germany according to a former royal butler. The Lionesses ran out 2-1 winners at Wembley on Sunday to claim their first major honour and England's first trophy in 56 years. Chloe Kelly's goal in extra time gave...
Arsenal ‘played like 2011 Barcelona’ during Premier League win against Crystal Palace
Arsenal received high praise for their performance against Crystal Palace on Friday night, a game where the Gunners came out 2-0 winners. According to former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor, Arsenal were so good they reminded him of the stunning Barcelona side of 2011 managed by Pep Guardiola.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez reveals the truth about THAT fishing photo
New Liverpool star Darwin Nunez has spoken out about that fishing photo which went viral this summer during the Red's pre-season tour. The picture sees Nunez topless with his hair down holding a behemoth of a fish, but the Uruguayan striker didn’t actually catch it!. “To tell you the...
"We’ve been fighting all the time" - Kevin De Bruyne reflects on Manchester City success and addresses Champions League critics
Manchester City’s midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne has reflected on the silverware he has won and replied to those that criticise the club’s inability to win the Champions League. It’s safe to say that Manchester City have enjoyed one of the most successful eras under Pep Guardiola by...
Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool warning to Manchester City squad ahead of Premier League opener
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a timely reminder to his squad to remain on their toes ahead of meeting with West Ham. Aside from their astounding trophy haul under Pep Guardiola, one of the biggest compliments that can be afforded to City is that they have raised the bar like never seen before in English football.
Fulham aim cheeky dig at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after 'dry pitch' comments
Fulham have aimed a cheeky dig at Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool boss complained that the pitch was too dry during Saturday's Premier League match at Craven Cottage. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as newly-promoted Fulham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in their first game back in the Premier League.
Revealed: Why Thomas Tuchel and Timo Werner's relationship broke down ahead of €30 million Leipzig move
Chelsea attacker Timo Werner has fallen out with boss Thomas Tuchel amid his pending departure to RB Leipzig, according to reports. Despite signing for the Blues just two years ago, it appears as though the 26-year-old is set to return to his former side after a disappointing spell in west London.
Fabrizio Romano reveals Barcelona 'working on' deal to sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva
Barcelona are trying to ensure that a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva comes to fruition this summer, according to a new report. While a number of key players have departed the Etihad Stadium this summer, Manchester City fans have found solace in the fact that top drawer replacements have also come in through the door.
