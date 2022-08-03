ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brighton And Hove Albion Deny Reports Of Chelsea's £52.5 Million Marc Cucurella Agreement

By Nick Emms
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brighton And Hove#Soccer#Hove Albion#Italian#Spaniard#Everton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy