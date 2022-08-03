Golf World Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Lawsuit News

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The last five weeks feels like three months to 20-year-old Joohyung “Tom” Kim, and for good reason. The South Korean kid who named himself after a cartoon train is on the fast track. He got a rare PGA Tour start in the Scottish Open because of his standing on a Korean tour points list, hopeful of doing well enough to get a shot at the Korn Ferry Tour finals. Now he’s a PGA Tour winner who is No. 21 in the world and headed to the FedEx Cup playoffs, and he can probably count on a spot with the International team at the Presidents Cup. All aboard with Tom the Train!

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO