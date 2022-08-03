Golf World Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Lawsuit News

Read on thespun.com
Related
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Beach Video
The wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka continues to build her brand on social media. Jena Sims, the new wife of the multi-time major champion, is helping launch her own swim brand on social media. In honor of the brand launch, Sims shared a racy beach video on social...
golfmagic.com
Jason Day FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship after 18 holes
Jason Day was forced to withdraw from the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour after only 18 holes due to a bout of illness. The official communications team of the PGA Tour confirmed his withdrawal on social media. Day will undoubtedly be frustrated at having to leave the tournament early...
Golf.com
Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — but there’s more to the story
Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
golfmagic.com
What does LIV mean? What does it stand for? Here's everything you need to know
There has been plenty of discussion about the LIV Golf Invitational Series. And while everyone is familiar with the source of the money thanks to the accusations of sportswashing, not everyone is familiar with the name. Where did LIV Golf come from? What does it mean?. It may seem like...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour ban LIV Golf trio from grounds of FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA Tour bosses are reportedly refusing to allow LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones on the grounds of TPC Southwind ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship whilst their legal position is being sorted out. Gooch, who previously turned heads when talking about LIV, Swafford and...
golfmagic.com
"Don't destroy what made you": PGA Tour veteran on LIV Golf lawsuit
PGA Tour veteran Rocco Mediate believes the players who are attempting to repeal their PGA Tour suspensions shouldn't be allowed back after choosing the LIV Golf tour. Speaking on the Starter with Taylor Zarzour show on SiriusXM radio, Mediate questioned if anyone would have heard of LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman had it not been for the PGA Tour.
GolfWRX
Augusta National chairman personally instructed players not to play LIV events, lawsuit claims
More interesting information continues to surface from the 105-page lawsuit filed by the “LIV 11” on Wednesday. According to the court documents, Augusta National Golf Club allegedly attempted to persuade golfers to not join LIV Golf. “Augusta National, the promoter of The Masters, has taken multiple actions to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf.com
This pro made an 8 on his first hole of the tournament. Now he’s tied for the lead
It’s every golfer’s worst nightmare: making a big number on the first hole. Joohynug Kim did exactly that Thursday at the Wyndham Championship. “I was laughing,” Kim said after his round. “There was like nothing I could do. It was just the first hole and gosh, I just got a really bad lie and then didn’t really have another good lie and didn’t really have another good lie, didn’t really have another good lie.”
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Golf Legend Greg Norman
Few athlete divorces, if any, have garnered more attention than the divorce of Greg Norman and Laura Andrassy. Norman and Andrassy split in 2007, following more than two decades of marriage. The golf legend and his ex-wife were married in 1981. They were together until 2007. The Street had more...
Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.
If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
Golf Channel
Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie of three years before weekend at Wyndham
Will Zalatoris has split with the caddie that he’s had for most of his young professional career. Zalatoris and caddie Ryan Goble parted ways after Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship, GolfChannel.com has confirmed with Zalatoris’ manager after the news was first reported by The Caddie Network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim arrives on PGA Tour with 61 to win Wyndham Championship
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The last five weeks feels like three months to 20-year-old Joohyung “Tom” Kim, and for good reason. The South Korean kid who named himself after a cartoon train is on the fast track. He got a rare PGA Tour start in the Scottish Open because of his standing on a Korean tour points list, hopeful of doing well enough to get a shot at the Korn Ferry Tour finals. Now he’s a PGA Tour winner who is No. 21 in the world and headed to the FedEx Cup playoffs, and he can probably count on a spot with the International team at the Presidents Cup. All aboard with Tom the Train!
Genie Bouchard Showing Major Progress: Tennis World Reacts
We'll hopefully be seeing Genie Bouchard back on the tennis court soon. The Canadian tennis star has been dealing with some injuries as of late, but she's apparently making some nice progress in her recovery. Bouchard shared a video on social media this week of her serve progress. "Hitting serves...
Paige Spiranac Calls Out LIV: Golf World Reacts
Paige Spiranac isn't afraid of social media confrontation. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality had no problem calling out LIV golfers on social media earlier this week. Spiranac took a shot at the LIV golfers following the news of their reported lawsuit. "LIV players-We want to play less...
NASCAR World Reacts To LeBron's Special Message
LeBron James is the latest athlete to get involved in the NASCAR world. The Los Angeles Lakers star is wishing one Cup Series driver luck ahead of Sunday afternoon's race. LeBron's Family Foundation is being honored by one driver's car on Sunday afternoon. LeBron wished Chris luck. It's a pretty...
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf.com
Augusta National launched anti-LIV Golf campaign before 2022 Masters, lawsuit alleges
When Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley was asked about the rise of “rival golf leagues” in a press conference at the 2022 Masters, he did not exactly take out his flamethrower. “What is your stance on that?” SI.com’s Bob Harig asked Ridley about the threat of upstart tours,...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Nick Faldo's Departure Sunday
After 16 years at CBS, Nick Faldo is calling his last PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship this weekend. Understandably, it has been an emotional experience for Sir Nick, who has been as much of a broadcasting mainstay as he was on the course during his playing days. Fittingly,...
golfmagic.com
BMW PGA Championship weekend sells out for first time ever
The BMW PGA Championship has sold out for the weekend for the first time ever, continuing the huge demand for the DP World Tour's flagship event in 2022. The fourth Rolex Series event of the season will see a world-class field tee it up in September. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Billy Horschel and US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick are all set as well as past champions Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton.
CBS Sports
2022 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 3 on Saturday
The Wyndham Championship leaderboard has tightened heading into the final 36 holes of the 2021-22 PGA Tour regular season. PGA Tour rookie Brandon Wu is joined by 20-year-old Tom Kim and veteran Ryan Moore atop the leaderboard at 9 under as the three command a slim edge over the rest of the field.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
595K+
Followers
70K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0