Netflix's The Sandman Review - What Dreams May Come
When it comes to cult classic comic book series, very few stand above Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, which featured art by a laundry list of artists like Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, Jill Thompson, and Michael Zulli to name a few. It wasn't quite an anthology series, but it frequently spun out into unique one-off stories. It wasn't exactly a superhero comic, either, but it did exist within the DC Universe and frequently intersected with it--often in the most unexpected ways. The end result was something weird and wonderful that quickly became a deeply beloved part of comic book history. Now, more than 20 years after its original publication, The Sandman has finally been adapted to live-action by Warner Bros. and Netflix. The road to get here has been long, with the project entering and exiting various stages of production with different creatives at the helm for almost as long as the comic series itself has existed. So to say expectations--and anxiety--around the final result of such a protracted effort are high would be putting it lightly.
Seth Rogen's Ninja Turtles Movie Has A Title: Are You Ready For Mutant Mayhem?
It's been over a year since we learned Seth Rogen was rebooting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with his longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg. Now, we know exactly what day that animated film will come out and what it's called. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 4, 2023--exactly one year from today.
Netflix’s Sandman: Every Major Change From Comic Book To Screen
The Sandman has seen a few clever tweaks and changes to make Neil Gaiman’s masterpiece suitable for the small screen. Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s classic comic series The Sandman is finally upon us. After years in development hell, the dream lord Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) takes to the screen in a 10-episode run that covers the first 16 issues of the comic.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Has 10-Year Plan, Wants To Emulate The MCU
The DC Universe movie franchise is being reshaped, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zazslav. However, when asked specifically about Batgirl being canceled and the future of DC movies, Zazslav said, "We're not going to put out a movie unless we believe in it." During the Q2 investor call,...
PREY (2022) vs PREDATOR (1987): Director and Stars React to New Design
Prey stars Amber Midthunder (Naru), Dakota Beavers (Taabe), and director Dan Trachtenberg talk about how the new predator design in this prequel movie compares to the original 1987 film. Prey is currently streaming on Hulu.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
How ‘Bullet Train’ Director David Leitch Went From Brad Pitt’s Stuntman to Brad Pitt’s Director
David Leitch first worked with Brad Pitt in the late ‘90s when he doubled for him on the set of David Fincher’s Fight Club. The experience went so well that Pitt soon recommended him for the same role on Gore Verbinski’s The Mexican, but within a day, Leitch totaled two El Caminos on set. So even though the second experience didn’t go as swimmingly as the first, Leitch and Pitt bonded over this disastrous moment and laugh about it to this day. Since their last collaboration on 2005’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Pitt has been watching Leitch climb the ranks from...
Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic #10 - Young Avengers Part 6
Young Avengers reaches its big finale! It’s Iron Lad vs. Doom in a fight to answer the Marvel Universe’s most burning question: Who do you love?
NEW FATAL FURY (GAROU) Official Teaser Trailer
NEW FATAL FURY (GAROU) Official Teaser Trailer. After more than 20 years, FATAL FURY (GAROU) is coming back! Finally, the long awaited sequel has been green-lit!
HBO Max And Discovery+ Will Debut As A Single Streaming Service In 2023
It's been a bizarre week for HBO Max. Following the unceremonious cancelation of the planned direct-to-streaming Batgirl movie and removal of more than a handful of "under performing" streaming originals from the platform, CEO David Zaslav took to the stage at an investors call to explain the brand's strategy moving forward.
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows | Shape The World Trailer
Our biggest update yet! We’re super excited to share it with our players. You asked, we listened. Leaderboards, Player Profiles and more!
Game Based On The Bird That Drinks Tears Novel Coming From PUBG Battlegrounds Developer
Krafton Inc announced that it's working on an untitled project based on The Bird That Drinks Tears, a popular Korean fantasy novel. An official website for the untitled project has been launched to recruit talent to work on the upcoming game. The website launched with concept art and details on...
