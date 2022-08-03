Heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts and lightening accompanied a thunderstorm that affected mostly the Onancock, Onley and Accomac area Friday afternoon. The storm began in northern Accomack County but retrograded southwest into the affected area generating more than two inches of rain accompanied by heavy wind gusts and hail. There were now reports of tornadoes or water spouts. Intersections in the Onancock and Onley areas were flooded. There was a report of a residential structure fire in the Melfa area just after 5 p.m. There were also reports of streets being blocked by fallen tree limbs in Onancock and other areas. The storm abated within an hour leaving standing water and some tree debris scattered on lawns.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO