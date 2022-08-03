Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick

A former New England Patriots linebacker said he once intentionally crashed his car to avoid the wrath of the head coach when he was running late to practice. Rich Ohrnberger made the confession on his radio show, saying he was worried he would be kicked off the team after he slept past his alarm. “I’m gonna be 10 minutes late for this day. I have this sinking feeling in my stomach like, ‘I’m gonna be cut. [Bill Belichick’s] not gonna have me on this football team come tomorrow. What do I do?’” he said. On the way to practice, Ohrnberger said he saw an old van in front of him and he made a split second decision. “I see a church van in front of me that’s all dinged up and it’s got the black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna hit this car.’ It’s better to pay the insurance than embarrass myself by being late for a Patriots team meeting,” he said. Ohrnberger said he rear-ended the car and paid off its driver, ultimately keeping his job.Read it at USA Today

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO