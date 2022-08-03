Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick

Read on thespun.com
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
Russell Wilson reveals ‘best part’ of leaving Seahawks for Broncos
It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.
49ers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver
The San Francisco 49ers cemented their receiving corps this week by signing all-world playmaker Deebo Samuel to a long-term deal. But they're apparently still looking to add more receivers to the room. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead to a deal....
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo
It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Pete Rose, kept off Wall of Fame over alleged relations with minor, in Philly for Alumni Week
It’s Alumni Weekend at Citizens Bank Park, wrapping up Sunday with a salute to the 1980 Championship Phillies — but not before a controversial former Phillie will take the field.
Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Raiders’ star Josh Jacobs might not be part of Las Vegas’ future after Hall of Fame Game usage
The good news about the annual Hall of Fame Game is that it marks the official return of football. The bad news is, well, as an exhibition, it’s not exactly the highest form of the game. Starters or any noteworthy players expected to play a significant role in the...
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Scottie Pippen Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Chicago Bulls: "They’re Just Not A Team That’s Built For The Postseason.”
Former Chicago Bulls superstar Scottie Pippen is one of the most accomplished players the basketball world has ever seen. As a 7x All-Star, 10x All-Defensive player, and 6x champion, there isn't much that he hasn't seen or done at the NBA level. So when he was asked to give his...
Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of camp after third fight
Training camp fights are a common occurrence across all 32 NFL franchises. Tempers flare under a tense environment in the heat of summer, with many players fighting for their football lives while others try to prove they belong. That was the case for the New Orleans Saints first-rounder Trevor Penning....
Patriots former offensive lineman crashed his car on purpose because he was scared Belichick would cut him
Just how scary of a coach is Bill Belichick? Well, former New England Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger said he was so afraid of getting cut by hoodie, that he intentionally rear-ended a van while on his way to practice after running late to a team meeting!. The former fourth-round...
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video
Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
Tom Brady Excused From Practice: NFL World Reacts
Tom Brady was not present for Friday's training camp practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Bucs insiders Greg Auman and Rick Stroud, the veteran quarterback was excused from practice for "a personal matter." This is Brady's third day in a row away from practice. On Wednesday, he took...
Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas
Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
Ex-New England Patriot Says He Crashed Car to Avoid Wrath of Coach Belichick
A former New England Patriots linebacker said he once intentionally crashed his car to avoid the wrath of the head coach when he was running late to practice. Rich Ohrnberger made the confession on his radio show, saying he was worried he would be kicked off the team after he slept past his alarm. “I’m gonna be 10 minutes late for this day. I have this sinking feeling in my stomach like, ‘I’m gonna be cut. [Bill Belichick’s] not gonna have me on this football team come tomorrow. What do I do?’” he said. On the way to practice, Ohrnberger said he saw an old van in front of him and he made a split second decision. “I see a church van in front of me that’s all dinged up and it’s got the black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna hit this car.’ It’s better to pay the insurance than embarrass myself by being late for a Patriots team meeting,” he said. Ohrnberger said he rear-ended the car and paid off its driver, ultimately keeping his job.Read it at USA Today
After dust up, Bills' Josh Allen buys Jordan Phillips a gift
Josh Allen squashed any beef with Jordan Phillips with some golf love. The pair got in the first dust up of Bills training camp this summer which occurred last week. Allen ran with the ball and Phillips gave him a nudge at the end of a play. Allen was the...
