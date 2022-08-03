Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Big Lawsuit News

Read on thespun.com
Related
Kim arrives on PGA Tour with 61 to win Wyndham Championship
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The last five weeks feels like three months to 20-year-old Joohyung “Tom” Kim, and for good reason. The South Korean kid who named himself after a cartoon train is on the fast track. He got a rare PGA Tour start in the Scottish Open because of his standing on a Korean tour points list, hopeful of doing well enough to get a shot at the Korn Ferry Tour finals. Now he’s a PGA Tour winner who is No. 21 in the world and headed to the FedEx Cup playoffs, and he can probably count on a spot with the International team at the Presidents Cup. All aboard with Tom the Train!
Genie Bouchard Showing Major Progress: Tennis World Reacts
We'll hopefully be seeing Genie Bouchard back on the tennis court soon. The Canadian tennis star has been dealing with some injuries as of late, but she's apparently making some nice progress in her recovery. Bouchard shared a video on social media this week of her serve progress. "Hitting serves...
Paige Spiranac Calls Out LIV: Golf World Reacts
Paige Spiranac isn't afraid of social media confrontation. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality had no problem calling out LIV golfers on social media earlier this week. Spiranac took a shot at the LIV golfers following the news of their reported lawsuit. "LIV players-We want to play less...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Nick Faldo's Departure Sunday
After 16 years at CBS, Nick Faldo is calling his last PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship this weekend. Understandably, it has been an emotional experience for Sir Nick, who has been as much of a broadcasting mainstay as he was on the course during his playing days. Fittingly,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Beach Video
The wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka continues to build her brand on social media. Jena Sims, the new wife of the multi-time major champion, is helping launch her own swim brand on social media. In honor of the brand launch, Sims shared a racy beach video on social...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Golf Legend Greg Norman
Few athlete divorces, if any, have garnered more attention than the divorce of Greg Norman and Laura Andrassy. Norman and Andrassy split in 2007, following more than two decades of marriage. The golf legend and his ex-wife were married in 1981. They were together until 2007. The Street had more...
Braves Announce Decision On Struggling Pitcher Ian Anderson
The Atlanta Braves made a few roster moves on Sunday, one of which involved pitcher Ian Anderson. Anderson was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for Huascar Ynoa and Chadwick Tromp. This move comes after Anderson had another dreadful start on Friday. He only pitched 4.2 innings and...
NASCAR World Reacts To LeBron's Special Message
LeBron James is the latest athlete to get involved in the NASCAR world. The Los Angeles Lakers star is wishing one Cup Series driver luck ahead of Sunday afternoon's race. LeBron's Family Foundation is being honored by one driver's car on Sunday afternoon. LeBron wished Chris luck. It's a pretty...
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Preseason Photos
Erin Andrews is ready for the 2022 NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter stayed put this offseason, despite her longtime broadcasting partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, leaving for ESPN. Andrews will still be part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL broadcasting team this fall. She's excited about it.
NFL・
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
595K+
Followers
70K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0